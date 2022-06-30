NexPoint Hospitality Trust Announces Election of Trustees

DALLAS and TORONTO, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ -- NexPoint Hospitality Trust ("NHT") (TSX-V: NHT.U) today announced the results of its 2022 annual and special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees. Detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld James Dondero 15,635,312 98.85 181,799 1.15 Neil Labatte 15,817,111 100 0 0 Graham Senst 15,817,111 100 0 0

In addition, the re-appointment of Frazier & Deeter, LLC as NHT's auditor and a resolution to approve NHT's Deferred Unit Plan were each approved by a majority of votes represented at the Meeting. NHT's report of voting results can be found at www.sedar.com.

About NexPoint Hospitality Trust

NexPoint Hospitality Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, with its Units listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker NHT.U. NHT is focused on acquiring, owning and operating well located hospitality properties in the United States that offer a high current yield and in many cases are underperforming assets with the potential to increase in value through investments in capital improvements, a market-based recovery, brand repositioning, revenue enhancements, operational improvements, expense inefficiencies, and exploiting excess land or underutilized space. NHT owns 13 branded properties sponsored by Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Intercontinental Hotels Group, located across the U.S. NHT is externally advised by NHT Real Estate Advisors VI, L.P. For more information, visit www.nht.nexpoint.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information:

Jackie Graham

Investor Relations

JGraham@nexpoint.com

Brian Mitts

Chief Financial Officer

214.276.6300

BMitts@nexpoint.com

Media Inquiries

Lucy Bannon

Communications and Corporate Affairs

LBannon@nexpoint.com

