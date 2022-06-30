U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,806.83
    -12.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,894.21
    -135.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,111.67
    -66.23 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.48
    -3.89 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.13
    -3.65 (-3.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.80
    -7.70 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    -0.40 (-1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0484
    +0.0041 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9850
    -0.1080 (-3.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6410
    -0.9040 (-0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,106.43
    -983.85 (-4.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.24
    -21.23 (-4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

NexPoint Hospitality Trust Announces Election of Trustees

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NHT-U.V

DALLAS and TORONTO, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ -- NexPoint Hospitality Trust ("NHT") (TSX-V: NHT.U) today announced the results of its 2022 annual and special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees. Detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

James Dondero

15,635,312

98.85

181,799

1.15

Neil Labatte

15,817,111

100

0

0

Graham Senst

15,817,111

100

0

0

In addition, the re-appointment of Frazier & Deeter, LLC as NHT's auditor and a resolution to approve NHT's Deferred Unit Plan were each approved by a majority of votes represented at the Meeting. NHT's report of voting results can be found at www.sedar.com.

About NexPoint Hospitality Trust

NexPoint Hospitality Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, with its Units listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker NHT.U. NHT is focused on acquiring, owning and operating well located hospitality properties in the United States that offer a high current yield and in many cases are underperforming assets with the potential to increase in value through investments in capital improvements, a market-based recovery, brand repositioning, revenue enhancements, operational improvements, expense inefficiencies, and exploiting excess land or underutilized space. NHT owns 13 branded properties sponsored by Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Intercontinental Hotels Group, located across the U.S. NHT is externally advised by NHT Real Estate Advisors VI, L.P. For more information, visit www.nht.nexpoint.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information:
Jackie Graham
Investor Relations
JGraham@nexpoint.com

Brian Mitts
Chief Financial Officer
214.276.6300
BMitts@nexpoint.com

Media Inquiries
Lucy Bannon
Communications and Corporate Affairs
LBannon@nexpoint.com

SOURCE NexPoint Hospitality Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/30/c7387.html

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Dives After Key Inflation Report

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 575 points Thursday after a key inflation reading, threatening to extend this week's losses.

  • 2 Risky Stocks That Could Continue Falling This Year

    A couple of stocks that I would be very cautious with right now are Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use in many countries, with Taiwan being the latest (on June 23) to grant it Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPATrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsStocks Drop as Recession Fears Trigge

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were all falling this morning after the Commerce Department reported its latest inflation figures, which showed inflation remains persistently high. The report said that the core personal consumption expenditures index rose 4.7% in May, only slightly less than expected and still a four-decade high. Technology investors have been watching inflation figures very closely, and with today's report, Amazon plunged 3.5%, Apple fell 2.4%, and Nvidia dropped 2.2%.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential. Dividend investing has been an attractive prospect for individual investors and hedge funds alike for many years. […]

  • Nio Stock Dips After Short-Seller Attack: Should You Worry?

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is down this week after a short-seller attack. In Nio's case, Grizzly Research alleges the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer used an "audacious scheme" to inflate its revenue and profitability, even likening it to the Valeant Pharmaceuticals scandal in which the company was found guilty of using related-party transactions to boost sales. The third party that Grizzly Research is referring to is linked to Nio's popular battery program, which is a major competitive advantage.

  • 2 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    In fact, since hitting their respective highs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen into correction territory, down 15%, while both the S&P 500 Index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, down 20% and 30%, respectively. The wild volatility and rapid market declines have weighed on investor sentiment this year. As the Nasdaq has fallen, it has taken a number of impressive growth stocks down with it, creating incredible deals in the process.

  • 10 Stocks In Trouble as Americans Cut Back on Spending

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks in trouble as Americans cut back on spending. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Stocks In Trouble as Americans Cut Back on Spending. The New York Times reported on June 29 that consumer spending in Q1 2022 grew only 0.5%, compared […]

  • British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To UK£0.54

    The board of British American Tobacco p.l.c. ( LON:BATS ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the...

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Shorting These 10 European Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 European stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is shorting. You can skip our analysis of the economic environment and go directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Shorting These 5 European Stocks. Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates has gone short on European stocks by placing a $10.5 billion bet against them, […]

  • Walgreens earnings top estimates, sales drop 4.2%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Walgreens.

  • Here’s how far oil could fall in a recession, judging by past experiences

    Seemingly every asset has dropped this year -- and the one that hasn't will get crushed by a recession, a strategist says.

  • Chip Stocks Are in for Trouble, Analyst Says. 4 Stocks Get Downgrades.

    The semiconductor sector has lost more than one-third of its value this year, but a BofA Global Research analyst says the pain isn't over for investors.

  • Why Dutch Bros Is Falling Today

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) were tasting like a day-old cup of coffee in morning trading, with the stock falling 7.2% at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday, though there was no company-specific news to drive the movement. The drive-thru coffee shop's stock fell sharply after the company released its earnings report in May over concern about inflation's impact on its business. Over a quarter of the coffee slinger's shares outstanding are sold short as of the latest report in June, and meme-stock traders are known to favor such situations in hopes of triggering a short squeeze by piling into the stock.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Tesla: Wall Street wary of Q2 deliveries

    Despite Tesla CEO Elon Musk warning employees of an “insane end-of-quarter delivery push,” Wall Street sell-side analysts are still taking down their second quarter delivery estimates, only days before Tesla’s Q2 delivery and production report will come out.

  • This FAANG Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore

    Privacy changes for iPhone users have made tracking users more difficult, while CEO Mark Zuckerberg's ambitious spending (and resulting losses) on the metaverse has Wall Street questioning his plans. Meta Platforms gets most of its revenue from advertising to the people using its social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

  • Chinese Professor Loses $2.4 Billion After SenseTime Slumps

    (Bloomberg) -- A co-founder of SenseTime Group Inc. lost almost half of his fortune after shares of the artificial intelligence giant plummeted 47% on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPATrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsStocks Drop as Recession Fears Trigger Bond Rally: Markets WrapTang Xiao’ou, a Massachusetts Institu

  • Coal miner stocks fall after Supreme Court ruling limiting EPA's role

    Coal miner stocks are falling, in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling that restricts the U.S. government's reach in controlling emission from coal-fired power plants. Shares of Peabody Energy Corp.'s stock sank 7.1% in morning trading, Arch Resources Inc. dropped 5.7% and Warrior Met Coal Inc. slid 5.2%. That compares with the 1.7% decline in the S&P 500 .