NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company") today announced a dividend for its 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: NREF PRA) of $0.53125 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 25, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2023.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties and common stock investments, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes and mortgage-backed securities. More information about the Company is available at nref.nexpoint.com.

