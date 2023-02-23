U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

·1 min read

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company") today announced a dividend for its 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: NREF PRA) of $0.53125 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 25, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2023.

NREF (PRNewsfoto/NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.)
NREF (PRNewsfoto/NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.)

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties and common stock investments, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes and mortgage-backed securities.  More information about the Company is available at nref.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
pro-nexpoint@prosek.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-announces-preferred-stock-dividend-301754151.html

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

