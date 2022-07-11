U.S. markets closed

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

·1 min read
DALLAS, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company") announced today that the Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CT), to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 888-220-8474 or, for international callers, +1 646-828-8193 and using passcode Conference ID: 5263678. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, https://nref.nexpoint.com (under "Resources"). An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through Thursday, August 4, 2022 by dialing 888-203-1112 or, for international callers, +1 719-457-0820 and entering passcode 5263678.

The Company plans to issue a press release with second quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. More information about the Company is available at https://nref.nexpoint.com.

Contact:
Jackie Graham
Director, Investor Relations
JGraham@nexpoint.com

Media inquiries:
Lucy Bannon
LBannon@nexpoint.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-announces-second-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301584080.html

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

