NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

·1 min read

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("NREF" or the "Company") (NYSE: NREF) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of NREF common stock.  The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 15, 2022.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities.  More information about the Company is available at http://nref.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
pro-nexpoint@prosek.com

 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-announces-quarterly-dividend-301659164.html

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

