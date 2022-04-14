U.S. markets closed

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

·2 min read
  • NXRT

DALLAS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., ("NXRT" or the "Company"), (NYSE: NXRT) announced today that the Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 am CT), to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 888-220-8451 or, for international callers, + 1 323-794-2588 and using passcode Conference ID: 8614947. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, http://www.nxrt.nexpoint.com (under "Resources"). An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through Tuesday, May 3, 2022 by dialing 888-203-1112 or, for international callers, +1 719-457-0820 and entering passcode 8614947.

The Company plans to issue a press release with first quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

About NXRT
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

Contact:
Jackie Graham
Director, Investor Relations
JGraham@nexpoint.com

Media Inquiries
MediaRelations@nexpoint.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-announces-first-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301526117.html

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

