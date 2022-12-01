NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Completes Refinancings of 18-Properties With 1 Additional Refinancing Expected to Close on December 1st; "De-risks" the Balance Sheet through Improved Cost of Capital/Extends Weighted Average Maturity to 6.3 years
DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) announced today the closing of 18-property mortgage refinancings through KeyBank Real Estate Capital ("KeyBank") and The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac"). The Company entered into 18 loan agreements and expects to enter into one additional loan agreement on December 1, 2022 for total gross proceeds of $807.6 million, which in the aggregate, represents ~ 47.7% of the Company's total outstanding debt. Notably, NXRT was able to reach an agreement to refinance at interest rate pricing improved (SOFR + 155 bps) from prior terms. The Company expects to use approximately $245 million of cash from the refinancing proceeds to pay down the outstanding principal balance of the Company's most expensive debt capital, the corporate credit facility. This refinancing activity extends the Company's weighted average debt maturity schedule to ~6.34 years (from ~3.33 years) – after this refinancing activity, debt maturing through 2024 equates to ~5.5% of total debt (down from ~44% previously).
Holistically, these refinancings are expected to reduce NXRT's weighted average interest rate on total debt by 12 bps to 5.35%, before the impact of interest rate swap contracts. Accounting for the hedging impact of the swaps, NXRT's adjusted weighted average interest rate is expected to be reduced from 3.40% to 3.25%.
With the completion of these refinancings, the Company has no meaningful debt maturities until 2025. The Company has also executed a new loan application to refinance a 20th property level mortgage, with an expected closing date in January 2023, which is expected to further improve the Company's weighted average debt maturity and cost of capital.
Refinancing and extending maturities on a significant portion of the Company's first mortgage debt at favorable terms provides greater strategic flexibility, increases liquidity and modestly "de-risks" the company's balance sheet.
"NXRT is delighted to announce the completion of this significant refinancing initiative, fortifying our balance sheet and furthering our commitment to great partners in KeyBank and Freddie Mac. We identified an opportunity to capitalize on the slowdown in 'Mission Driven' agency debt production heading into the second half of 2022, leveraging our deep relationships and Select Sponsor status with Freddie Mac to drive best execution and deliver an excellent result for shareholders," said Matt McGraner, Chief Investment Officer.
Outstanding Debt Details
Mortgage Debt
The following table contains summary information concerning the mortgage debt of the Company as of December 1, 2022 ($ in 000s):
Operating Properties
Type
Term
Outstanding
Interest
Maturity Date
The Venue on Camelback
Floating
84
$ 28,093
5.75 %
7/1/2024
(5)
Sabal Palm
Floating
84
42,100
5.37 %
9/1/2025
Timber Creek
Floating
84
24,100
5.33 %
10/1/2025
Radbourne Lake
Floating
84
20,000
5.36 %
10/1/2025
Crestmont Reserve
Floating
84
12,061
5.25 %
10/1/2025
Brandywine I & II
Floating
84
43,835
5.25 %
10/1/2025
Summers Landing
Floating
84
10,109
5.25 %
10/1/2025
Residences
Floating
84
25,977
5.51 %
10/1/2025
Bella Vista
Floating
84
29,040
5.39 %
2/1/2026
The Enclave
Floating
84
25,322
5.39 %
2/1/2026
The Heritage
Floating
84
24,625
5.39 %
2/1/2026
Avant at Pembroke Pines
Floating
84
177,101
5.50 %
9/1/2026
Arbors of Brentwood
Floating
84
34,237
5.50 %
10/1/2026
Creekside at Matthews
Floating
84
31,900
5.52 %
7/1/2028
Residences at West Place
Fixed
120
33,817
4.24 %
10/1/2028
High House at Cary
Floating
84
46,625
5.68 %
1/1/2029
The Adair
Floating
84
35,115
5.64 %
4/1/2029
Estates on Maryland
Floating
84
43,157
5.64 %
4/1/2029
Six Forks Station
Floating
120
41,180
5.39 %
10/1/2031
Arbors on Forest Ridge
Floating
120
19,184
5.22 %
12/1/2032
(3)
Cutter's Point
Floating
120
21,524
5.22 %
12/1/2032
(3)
Silverbrook
Floating
120
46,088
5.22 %
12/1/2032
(3)
The Summit at Sabal Park
Floating
120
30,826
5.22 %
12/1/2032
(3)
Courtney Cove
Floating
120
36,146
5.22 %
12/1/2032
(3)
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
Floating
120
71,098
5.22 %
12/1/2032
(3)
Versailles
Floating
120
40,247
5.22 %
12/1/2032
(3)
Seasons 704 Apartments
Floating
120
33,132
5.22 %
12/1/2032
(3)
Madera Point
Floating
120
34,457
5.22 %
12/1/2032
(3)
Venue at 8651
Floating
120
18,690
5.22 %
12/1/2032
(3)
Parc500
Floating
120
29,416
5.22 %
12/1/2032
(3)
Rockledge Apartments
Floating
120
93,129
5.22 %
12/1/2032
(3)
Atera Apartments
Floating
120
46,198
5.22 %
12/1/2032
(3)
Torreyana Apartments
Floating
120
50,580
5.22 %
12/1/2032
(3)
Bloom
Floating
120
59,830
5.22 %
12/1/2032
(3)
Bella Solara
Floating
120
40,328
5.22 %
12/1/2032
(3)
Fairways at San Marcos
Floating
120
60,228
5.22 %
12/1/2032
(3)
The Verandas at Lake Norman
Floating
120
29,648
5.22 %
12/1/2032
(3)
Cornerstone
Floating
120
46,804
5.76 %
12/1/2032
(4)
$ 1,535,947
Held For Sale Property
Hollister Place
Floating
84
14,811
5.41 %
10/1/2025
Old Farm
Floating
84
52,886
5.75 %
7/1/2024
Stone Creek at Old Farm
Floating
84
15,274
5.75 %
7/1/2024
$ 82,971
(1) Mortgage debt that is non-recourse to the Company and encumbers the multifamily properties.
(2) Interest rate is based on a reference rate plus an applicable margin, except for fixed rate mortgage debt. One-month LIBOR was 4.07% and 30-Day Average SOFR was 3.67% as of November 28, 2022.
(3) The Company completed a 10-year term refinancing of 18 properties at SOFR plus a 1.55% margin. The refinancing closed on November 30, 2022.
(4) Reflects a 10-year term refinancing of the Cornerstone property at SOFR plus a 2.09% margin, which is expected to close on December 1, 2022.
(5) Reflects a 10-year term refinancing of the Venue on Camelback property at SOFR plus a 2.15% margin, which is expected to close on January 31, 2023.
Interest Rate Swap Agreements
As of December 1, 2022, the Company had the following outstanding interest rate swaps that were designated as cash flow hedges of interest rate risk (dollars in thousands):
Effective Date
Termination Date
Counterparty
Notional Amount
Fixed Rate
June 1, 2019
June 1, 2024
KeyBank
50,000
2.0020 %
June 1, 2019
June 1, 2024
Truist
50,000
2.0020 %
September 1, 2019
September 1, 2026
KeyBank
100,000
1.4620 %
September 1, 2019
September 1, 2026
KeyBank
125,000
1.3020 %
January 3, 2020
September 1, 2026
KeyBank
92,500
1.6090 %
March 4, 2020
June 1, 2026
Truist
100,000
0.8200 %
June 1, 2021
September 1, 2026
KeyBank
200,000
0.8450 %
June 1, 2021
September 1, 2026
KeyBank
200,000
0.9530 %
March 1, 2022
March 1, 2025
Truist
145,000
0.5730 %
March 1, 2022
March 1, 2025
Truist
105,000
0.6140 %
1,167,500
1.0682 %(2)
(1) The floating rate option for the interest rate swaps is one-month LIBOR. As of November 28, 2022, one-month LIBOR was 4.07%.
(2) Represents the weighted average fixed rate of the interest rate swaps.
As of December 1, 2022 and after giving effect to the closing of the 19th property mortgage refinancing, we had total indebtedness of $1.74 billion at an adjusted weighted average interest rate of 3.25%, of which $1.7 billion was debt with a floating interest rate. As of December 1, 2022 and after giving effect to the closing of the 19th property mortgage refinancing, interest rate swap agreements effectively covered 74% of our $1.6 billion of floating rate mortgage debt outstanding. For purposes of calculating the adjusted weighted average interest rate of the total indebtedness, we have included the weighted average fixed rate of 1.0682% for one-month LIBOR on the $1.2 billion notional amount of interest rate swap agreements that we have entered into as of December 1, 2022.
About NXRT
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "should," "plan" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's debt profile following the refinancings, the expected closing of an additional property refinancing on December 1, 2022, the expected use of a portion of the refinancing proceeds to repay the corporate credit facility, the expected reduction in NXRT's weighted average interest rate before and after the effect of interest rate swaps, the expected closing of an additional property level mortgage refinancing in January 2023 and the results of the refinancings. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including that the 19th property refinancing doesn't close on December 1, 2022 or is delayed and those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and except as required by law, NXRT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
