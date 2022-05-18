U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. to Participate at Nareit's REITWeek: 2022 Investor Conference

·1 min read
In this article:
  • NXRT

DALLAS, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) announced today that Brian Mitts, NXRT's Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP-Finance, Secretary and Treasurer, Matthew McGraner, NXRT's Executive VP and Chief Investment Officer, and Bonner McDermett, NXRT's VP, Asset Management, will be meeting with investors and others at Nareit's REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference, to be held June 7-9 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

A copy of the meeting materials will be posted in the Resources section of NXRT's website at nxrt.nexpoint.com on the morning of June 7, 2022.

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban suburkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. More information about NXRT is available at nxrt.nexpoint.com.

Contact:
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
Investor Relations
Jackie Graham
jgraham@nexpoint.com

Media Inquiries
Lucy Bannon
lbannon@nexpoint.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-to-participate-at-nareits-reitweek-2022-investor-conference-301549917.html

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

