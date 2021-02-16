NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results

NXRT Recaps Acquisition/Disposition Activity, Value-Add Results and Issues 2021 Full Year Guidance

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights

NXRT 1 reported net income, FFO 2 , Core FFO 2 and AFFO 2 of $44.0M, $57.2M, $55.5M and $62.4M, respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income, FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO of $99.1M, $40.7M, $47.6M and $54.2M, respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2019.





For the year ended December 31, 2020, 2019-2020 Same Store properties 3 average effective rent, total revenue and NOI 2 increased 1.4%, 3.6% and 3.2%, respectively, and occupancy decreased 10 bps over the prior year period.





During the three months ended December 31, 2020, NXRT acquired the Fairways at San Marcos, a 352-unit garden style apartment community in Chandler, Arizona, for a purchase price of approximately $84.5 million.





The weighted average effective monthly rent per unit across all 37 properties held as of December 31, 2020 (the "Portfolio"), consisting of 14,069 units 4 , was $1,128, while physical occupancy was 94.1%.





NXRT paid a fourth quarter dividend of $0.34125 per share of common stock on December 31, 2020; this cash dividend represented a $0.0288 per share, or 9.2% increase, over the prior quarter's dividend.





During 2020, for the properties in the Portfolio, NXRT completed 1,679 full and partial upgrades, achieving an average monthly rent premium of $131 and a 21.7% ROI 5 .





Since inception, NXRT has completed installation of 5,355 full & partial upgrades, 4,286 kitchen and laundry appliances and 8,880 technology packages, resulting in $126, $48 and $44 average monthly rental increase per unit and 21.5%, 74.2% and 33.8% ROI, respectively.





During the full year 2020, through its at-the-market offering ("ATM program"), NXRT issued approximately 1.3 million shares of common stock for approximately $59.5 million in gross proceeds.

(1) In this release, "we," "us," "our," the "Company," "NexPoint Residential Trust," and "NXRT" each refer to NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., a Maryland corporation. (2) FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI are non-GAAP measures. For a discussion of why we consider these non-GAAP measures useful and reconciliations of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI to net income (loss), see the "Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" and "FFO, Core FFO and AFFO" sections of this release. (3) We define "Same Store" properties as properties that were in our Portfolio for the entirety of the periods being compared. There are 24 properties encompassing 9,074 units of apartment space in our Same Store pool for the year ended December 31, 2020 (our "2019-2020" Same Store" properties). There are 32 properties encompassing 12,494 units of apartment space in our Q4 Same Store pool for the three months ended December 31, 2020 (our "Q4 Same Store" properties). (4) Total number of units owned as of December 31, 2020 is 14,205. Cutter's Point suffered damage from a tornado on October 20, 2019 and 60 of the 196 units were rebuilt and returned to operation as of December 31, 2020. (5) We define Return on Investment ("ROI") as the sum of the actual rent premium divided by the sum of the total cost.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues were $204.8 million for the full year 2020, compared to $181.1 million for the full year 2019.





Net income for the full year 2020 totaled $44.0 million, or income of $1.74 per diluted share, which included a gain on sales of real estate of $69.2 million and $82.4 million of depreciation and amortization expense. This compared to net income of $99.1 million, or income of $4.03 per diluted share, which included a gain on sales of real estate of $127.7 million and $69.1 million of depreciation and amortization expense for the full year 2019.





The change in our net income of $44.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to our net income of $99.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 primarily relates to decreases in gains on sales of real estate and increases in depreciation and total property operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in total revenues.





For the full year 2020, NOI was $116.1 million on 37 properties, compared to $102.6 million for the full year 2019 on 40 properties.





For the full year 2020, Same Store NOI increased 3.2% to $68.2 million, compared to $66.1 million for the full year 2019.





For the full year 2020, FFO totaled $57.2 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, compared to $40.7 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the full year 2019. For the full year 2020, Core FFO totaled $55.5 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, compared to $47.6 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, for the full year 2019. For the full year 2020, AFFO totaled $62.4 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, compared to $54.2 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, for the full year 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues were $50.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $49.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.





Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $(4.2) million, or a loss of $(0.17) per diluted share, which included $19.9 million of depreciation and amortization expense and $11.0 million of interest expense. This compared to net loss of $(13.3) million, or a loss of $(0.53) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, which included $23.4 million of depreciation and amortization expense and $10.7 million of interest expense.





The change in our net loss between the periods primarily relates to an increase in total revenues, partially offset by increases in interest expense and depreciation and amortization expense.





For the fourth quarter of 2020, NOI was $28.0 million on 37 properties, compared to $28.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 on 40 properties.





For the fourth quarter of 2020, Q4 Same Store NOI decreased 1.8% to $24.6 million, compared to $25.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, which was impacted by a 21.0% increase in real estate tax accruals.





For the fourth quarter of 2020, FFO totaled $15.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to $10.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, Core FFO totaled $14.2 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $13.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, AFFO totaled $15.9 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $15.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") are available on our website, nxrt.nexpoint.com, under the "Investor Relations" tab.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "should," "intend" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding NXRT's business and industry in general, the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our business, net asset value and the related components and assumptions, NXRT's guidance for financial results for the full year 2021 and the related assumptions, including the effects of tornado damage at Cutter's Point, expected acquisitions and dispositions, shares outstanding and real estate taxes, net asset value and the related components and assumptions, including estimated value-add expenditures, debt payments, outstanding debt and shares outstanding, guidance for the first quarter 2021 and the related assumptions, planned value-add programs, including projected average rent, rent change and return on investment, expected return to service of units at Cutter's Point damaged by the tornado and expected acquisitions and dispositions. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact, as well as those described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those specifically described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and except as required by law, NXRT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.



FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The following table reconciles our calculations of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018 and for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts):





For the Year Ended December 31,



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,





2020



2019



2018



2020



2019

Net income (loss)

$ 44,150



$ 99,438



$ (1,614)



$ (4,212)



$ (13,306)

Depreciation and amortization



82,411





69,086





47,470





19,932





23,394

Gain on sales of real estate



(69,151)





(127,684)





(13,742)





—





16

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(172)





(122)





(96)





(47)





(30)

FFO attributable to common stockholders



57,238





40,718





32,018





15,673





10,074











































FFO per share - basic

$ 2.32



$ 1.69



$ 1.51



$ 0.63



$ 0.40

FFO per share - diluted

$ 2.27



$ 1.66



$ 1.48



$ 0.62



$ 0.39











































Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



1,470





2,869





3,576





—





—

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries)



790





(34)





(663)





64





(60)

Casualty losses (gains)



(5,886)





3,488





—





(1,954)





3,488

Pandemic expense (1)

510





—





—





35





—

Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes



1,384





553





159





345





269

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



6





(21)





(9)





5





(11)

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



55,512





47,573





35,081





14,168





13,760











































Core FFO per share - basic

$ 2.25



$ 1.97



$ 1.66



$ 0.57



$ 0.55

Core FFO per share - diluted

$ 2.20



$ 1.93



$ 1.62



$ 0.56



$ 0.54











































Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt



1,453





1,530





1,491





351





87

Equity-based compensation expense



5,504





5,130





4,198





1,434





1,186

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(21)





(20)





(17)





(5)





(4)

AFFO attributable to common stockholders



62,448





54,213





40,753





15,948





15,029











































AFFO per share - basic

$ 2.53



$ 2.25



$ 1.92



$ 0.64



$ 0.60

AFFO per share - diluted

$ 2.47



$ 2.20



$ 1.88



$ 0.63



$ 0.59











































Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



24,715





24,116





21,189





24,797





25,073

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



25,234





24,593





21,667





25,350





25,520











































Dividends declared per common share

$ 1.279



$ 1.138



$ 1.025



$ 0.341



$ 0.313











































FFO Coverage - diluted (2) 1.77x



1.46x



1.44x



1.81x



1.26x

Core FFO Coverage - diluted (2) 1.72x



1.70x



1.58x



1.64x



1.73x

AFFO Coverage - diluted (2) 1.94x



1.94x



1.84x



1.84x



1.88x







(1) Represents additional cleaning, disinfecting, PPE and other costs incurred at the properties related to COVID-19 that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties. (2) Indicates coverage ratio of FFO/Core FFO/AFFO per common share (diluted) over dividends declared per common share during the period.





Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

Definitions

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this presentation are net operating income ("NOI"), funds from operations attributable to common stockholders ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share, Core FFO, Core FFO per diluted share, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), AFFO per diluted share and net debt.

NOI is used by investors and our management to evaluate and compare the performance of our properties to other comparable properties, to determine trends in earnings and to compute the fair value of our properties. NOI is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) to add back (1) interest expense (2) advisory and administrative fees, (3) the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses as well as gains or losses from the sale of operating real estate assets that are included in net income computed in accordance with GAAP, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses, (5) other gains and losses that are specific to us including loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs, (6) casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) and casualty gains (losses), (7) miscellaneous income derived from recognition of lost rents covered by insurance, (8) pandemic expenses that are not reflective of continuing operations of the properties and (9) property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on behalf of the Company at the property for expenses such as legal, professional and franchise tax fees. We define "Same Store NOI" as NOI for our properties that are comparable between periods. We view Same Store NOI as an important measure of the operating performance of our properties because it allows us to compare operating results of properties owned for the entirety of the current and comparable periods and therefore eliminates variations caused by acquisitions or dispositions during the periods.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from real estate dispositions, plus real estate depreciation and amortization. We compute FFO in accordance with NAREIT's definition. Our presentation differs slightly in that we begin with net income (loss) before adjusting for amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in the OP and we show the combined amounts attributable to such noncontrolling interests as an adjustment to arrive at FFO attributable to common stockholders.

Core FFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, which are either not likely to occur on a regular basis or are otherwise not representative of the ongoing operating performance of our Portfolio. Core FFO adjusts FFO to remove items such as losses on extinguishment of debt and modification costs (includes prepayment penalties and defeasance costs incurred and the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and fair market value adjustments of assumed debt related to the retirement of debt and costs incurred in connection with a debt modification that are expensed), casualty-related expenses/recoveries, casualty gains or losses, pandemic expenses, the amortization of deferred financing costs incurred in connection with obtaining short-term debt financing and the noncontrolling interests related to these items.

AFFO makes certain adjustments to Core FFO. There is no industry standard definition of AFFO and practice is divergent across the industry. AFFO adjusts Core FFO to remove items such as equity-based compensation expense and the amortization of deferred financing costs incurred in connection with obtaining long-term debt financing, and the noncontrolling interests related to these items.

Net debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements from total debt outstanding.

We believe that the use of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of operating results and debt levels of real estate investment trusts ("REITs") among investors and makes comparisons of operating results and debt levels among such companies more meaningful. While NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt are relevant and widely used measures of operating performance and debt levels of REITs, they do not represent cash flows from operations, net income (loss) or total debt as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating our liquidity, operating performance and debt levels. NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not purport to be indicative of cash available to fund our future cash requirements. We present net debt because we believe it provides our investors a better understanding of our leverage ratio. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to total debt, as we may not always be able to use our available cash to repay debt. Our computation of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt may not be comparable to NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt reported by other REITs. For a more complete discussion of NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO, see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC.

Reconciliations

NOI and 2019-2020 Same Store NOI for the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles NOI and our 2019-2020 Same Store NOI for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31,







2020



2019



Net income

$ 44,150



$ 99,438



Adjustments to reconcile net income to NOI:

















Advisory and administrative fees



7,670





7,500



Corporate general and administrative expenses



10,035





9,613



Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) (1)

790





(34)



Casualty losses (gains)



(5,886)





3,488



Miscellaneous income



(1,772)





(587)



Pandemic expense (2)

510





—



Property general and administrative expenses (3)

1,112





1,517



Depreciation and amortization



82,411





69,086



Interest expense



44,753





37,385



Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



1,470





2,869



Gain on sales of real estate



(69,151)





(127,684)



NOI

$ 116,092



$ 102,591



Less Non-Same Store

















Revenues



(82,585)





(63,147)



Operating expenses



34,643





26,610



Same Store NOI

$ 68,150



$ 66,054









(1) Adjustment to net income to exclude certain property operating expenses that are casualty-related expenses/(recoveries). (2) Represents additional cleaning, disinfecting, PPE and other costs incurred at the properties related to COVID-19 that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties. (3) Adjustment to net income to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional and franchise tax fees.

NOI and 2018-2020 Same Store NOI for the Years Ended December 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles our NOI and our 2018-2020 Same Store NOI for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018 to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31,





2020



2019



2018

Net income (loss)

$ 44,150



$ 99,438



$ (1,614)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to NOI:























Advisory and administrative fees



7,670





7,500





7,474

Corporate general and administrative expenses



10,035





9,613





7,808

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) (1)

790





(34)





(663)

Casualty losses (gains)



(5,886)





3,488





—

Miscellaneous income



(1,772)





(587)





—

Pandemic expense (2)

510





—





—

Property general and administrative expenses (3)

1,112





1,517





1,294

Depreciation and amortization



82,411





69,086





47,470

Interest expense



44,753





37,385





28,572

Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



1,470





2,869





3,576

Gain on sales of real estate



(69,151)





(127,684)





(13,742)

NOI

$ 116,092



$ 102,591



$ 80,175



Less Non-Same Store

















































Revenues



(96,358)





(76,367)





(46,008)



Operating expenses



40,364





31,896





20,236



Same Store NOI

$ 60,098



$ 58,120



$ 54,403







(1) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property operating expenses that are casualty-related expenses/(recoveries). (2) Represents additional cleaning, disinfecting, PPE and other costs incurred at the properties related to COVID-19 that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties. (3) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional and franchise tax fees.

NOI and Q4 Same Store NOI for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles our NOI and our Q4 Same Store NOI for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):





For the Three Months Ended December 31,





2020



2019

Net loss

$ (4,212)



$ (13,306)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to NOI:















Advisory and administrative fees



1,893





1,887

Corporate general and administrative expenses



1,595





2,300

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) (1)

64





(60)

Casualty losses (gains)



(1,954)





3,488

Miscellaneous income



(371)





(587)

Pandemic expense (2)

35





—

Property general and administrative expenses (3)

15





448

Depreciation and amortization



19,932





23,394

Interest expense



11,049





10,747

Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



—





—

Gain on sales of real estate



—





16

NOI

$ 28,046



$ 28,327

Less Non-Same Store















Revenues (4)

(5,408)





(5,695)

Operating expenses (4)

1,989





2,446

Same Store NOI (4) $ 24,627



$ 25,078







(1) Adjustment to net loss to exclude certain property operating expenses that are casualty-related expenses/(recoveries). (2) Represents additional cleaning, disinfecting, PPE and other costs incurred at the properties related to COVID-19 that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties. (3) Adjustment to net loss to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional and franchise tax fees. (4) Amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 are derived from the operations of our Q4 Same Store and Non-Same Store properties.

Reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt

(dollar amounts in thousands)

FY 2020



FY 2019



FY 2018

Total mortgage debt

$ 1,168,078



$ 1,193,528



$ 845,713

Credit facilities



183,000





218,000





—

Total Debt



1,351,078





1,411,528





845,713

Adjustments to arrive at net debt:























Cash and cash equivalents



(24,457)





(25,671)





(19,864)

Restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements



(10,614)





(21,903)





(5,209)

Net Debt

$ 1,316,007



$ 1,363,954



$ 820,640

Enterprise Value (1)

$ 2,374,007



$ 2,499,954



$ 1,644,640

Leverage Ratio



55 %



55 %



50 %





(1) Enterprise Value is calculated as Market Capitalization as of December 31, 2020 plus Net Debt.

Guidance Reconciliations of NOI, Same Store NOI, NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles our 2021 NOI guidance to our net loss (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) guidance for the year ended December 31, 2021 and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31, 2021



For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021







Mid-Point (1)



Mid-Point (1)



Net loss

$ (22,633)



$ (8,726)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to NOI:

















Advisory and administrative fees



7,570





1,867



Corporate general and administrative expenses



12,479





3,009



Property general and administrative expenses (2)

10





10



Depreciation and amortization



81,127





22,533



Interest expense



42,063





10,440



Casualty-related recoveries



(1,016)





(408)



Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



—





—



Gain on sales of real estate



—





—



NOI

$ 119,600



$ 28,725



Less Non-Same Store

















Revenues (3)

(5,501)











Operating expenses (3)

1,793











Same Store NOI (3) $ 115,892

















(1) Mid-Point estimates shown for full year and first quarter 2021 guidance. Assumptions made for full year and first quarter 2021 NOI guidance include the Same Store operating growth projections included in the "2021 Full Year Guidance Summary" section of this release and the effect of the acquisition and dispositions throughout the fiscal year. (2) Adjustment to net income to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional and franchise tax fees. (3) Amounts are derived from the results of operations of our pro forma Full Year 2021 Same Store properties and Non-Same Store properties. There are 35 properties in our pro forma Full Year 2021 Same Store pool.





The following table reconciles our FFO, Core FFO and AFFO guidance to our net loss (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) guidance for the year ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands, except per share data):





For the Year Ended December 31, 2021





Mid-Point

Net loss

$ (22,633)

Depreciation and amortization



81,127

Gain on sales of real estate



-

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(165)

FFO attributable to common stockholders



58,329

FFO per share - diluted (1)

$ 2.27











Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



—

Casualty-related recoveries



(1,016)

Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes



625

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



—

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



57,938

Core FFO per share - diluted (1)

$ 2.25











Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt



1,432

Equity-based compensation expense



6,687

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(26)

AFFO attributable to common stockholders



66,031

AFFO per share - diluted (1)

$ 2.57











Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



25,705







(1) For purposes of calculating per share data, we assume a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 25.7 million for the full year 2021.

The following table reconciles our NOI to our net income (loss) for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2016 and 2015 (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31,





2017



2016



2015

Net income (loss)

$ 56,359



$ 25,888



$ (10,992)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to NOI:























Advisory and administrative fees



7,419





6,802





5,565

Corporate general and administrative expenses



6,275





4,014





2,455

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries)



(287)





151





25

Property general and administrative expenses



1,130





879





1,109

Depreciation and amortization



48,752





35,643





40,801

Interest expense



29,576





20,167





17,817

Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



5,719





1,722





652

Gain on sales of real estate



(78,365)





(25,932)





—

Acquisition costs



—





386





2,975

NOI

$ 76,578



$ 69,720



$ 60,407



The following table reconciles our FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to our net income (loss) for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2016 and 2015 (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31,





2017



2016



2015

Net income (loss)

$ 56,359



$ 25,888



$ (10,992)

Depreciation and amortization



48,752





35,643





40,801

Gain on sales of real estate



(78,365)





(25,932)





—

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(1,695)





(4,583)





(4,170)

FFO attributable to common stockholders



25,051





31,016





25,639



























FFO per share - basic

$ 1.19



$ 1.46



$ 1.20

FFO per share - diluted

$ 1.17



$ 1.46



$ 1.20



























Acquisition costs



—





386





2,975

Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



5,719





1,722





652

Change in fair value on derivative instruments - ineffective portion



(309)





(1,683)





—

Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes



403





—





—

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(429)





(94)





(322)

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



30,435





31,347





28,944



























Core FFO per share - basic

$ 1.45



$ 1.48



$ 1.36

Core FFO per share - diluted

$ 1.42



$ 1.47



$ 1.36



























Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt



1,592





1,423





1,081

Equity-based compensation expense



3,108





825





—

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(76)





(140)





(92)

AFFO attributable to common stockholders



35,059





33,455





29,933



























AFFO per share - basic

$ 1.66



$ 1.58



$ 1.41

AFFO per share - diluted

$ 1.64



$ 1.57



$ 1.41



























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



21,057





21,232





21,294

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



21,399





21,314





21,294



