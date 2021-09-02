U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.95
    +12.86 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,443.82
    +131.29 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,331.18
    +21.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.02
    +16.96 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.74
    -0.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.60
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9470
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,552.71
    +935.31 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,295.03
    +4.52 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United Development Funding IV (UDFI)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DALLAS, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) (“NHF”) today announced the extension of the offering period for its previously announced offer to purchase any and all Shares of Beneficial Interest (the “Shares”) of United Development Funding IV (“UDFI” or the “Company”) at a price of $1.10 per Share upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and in the related Assignment Form for the offer (which together constitute the “Offer” and the “Tender Offer Documents”). The Offer is now scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on October 1, 2021, unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated. The Tender Offer Documents are available at www.UDFITenderOffer.com, or from the information agent for the Offer, as discussed below.

As previously announced on December 14, 2020, the Offer is conditioned upon, among other things, the satisfaction or waiver of the following conditions: (i) there shall not have been threatened, instituted, or pending any action or proceeding before any court or any governmental or administrative agency (a) challenging the acquisition of shares pursuant to the Offer or otherwise relating in any manner to the Offer, or (b) in the sole judgment of NHF, otherwise materially adversely affecting the Company; (ii) NHF shall have received all required governmental approvals, if any, for the Offer; (iii) NHF shall have had the opportunity to conduct sufficient due diligence to determine whether the offered price per share is reasonable given the current financial condition and results of operations of UDFI; (iv) the Board of Trustees of UDFI shall have waived in writing the ownership limitations set forth in Article VII of the Declaration of Trust of UDFI as such limitations would otherwise apply to the Offer; and (v) NHF shall have received satisfactory evidence that UDFI has continued to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) under federal tax laws and thereby to avoid any entity-level federal income or excise tax.

On January 8, 2021, UDFI announced that it had reduced the percentage of outstanding Shares that a shareholder may own from 9.8% to 5.0%. The Company took such action in an effort to frustrate the Offer. It also announced it amended the Company’s bylaws to require that certain legal actions could be brought on behalf of or against UDFI only in certain courts in Maryland. NHF and its advisors are reviewing these actions and their legality under applicable law.

Shareholders should read the Offer to Purchase and the related materials carefully because they contain important information. Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the Offer to Purchase and the Assignment Form from D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information agent for the Offer (the “Information Agent”), by calling toll-free at (800) 331-7543. THE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 12:00 MIDNIGHT, EASTERN TIME, AT THE END OF THE DAY ON OCTOBER 1, 2021, UNLESS THE OFFER IS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED.

About the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF)

The NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) is a closed-end fund managed by NexPoint Advisors, L.P. that is in the process of converting to a diversified REIT. On August 28, 2020, shareholders approved the conversion proposal and amended the Company’s fundamental investment policies and restrictions to permit the Company to pursue its new business. The Company has since realigned its portfolio so that it is no longer an “investment company” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”). On March 31, 2021, the Company filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for an order under the 1940 Act declaring that the Company no longer operate as an investment company (the “Deregistration Order”). During the SEC’s review process, the Company will continue to be structured as a closed-end investment fund. The Company has also completed the repositioning of its investment portfolio sufficient to achieve REIT tax status and is operating during its 2021 taxable year so that it may qualify for taxation as a REIT.

For more information visit www.nexpoint.com/nexpoint-strategic-opportunities-fund

About NexPoint Advisors, L.P.

NexPoint Advisors, L.P. (the “Investment Adviser”) is an SEC-registered adviser on the NexPoint alternative investment platform. It serves as the adviser to a suite of funds and investment vehicles, including a closed-end fund, interval fund, business development company, and various real estate vehicles. For more information visit www.nexpoint.com

Risks and Disclosures

This document is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any common stock of UDFI or any other securities. The offer to purchase common stock of UDFI will only be made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase, the Assignment Form and related documents. THE TENDER OFFER MATERIALS (INCLUDING THE OFFER TO PURCHASE, THE ASSIGNMENT FORM AND CERTAIN OTHER TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS) WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. STOCKHOLDERS OF UDFI ARE URGED TO READ THESE DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT SUCH STOCKHOLDERS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING TENDERING THEIR SHARES. Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of these statements (when available) by directing such requests to the Information Agent, by calling toll-free at (800) 331-7543.

###

Media Contact

Lucy Bannon

lbannon@nexpoint.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Why Asana Shares Were Flying High on Thursday

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are soaring today, up by 15.6% as of 3:47 p.m. EDT. Investors are showing their appreciation for the workplace software solutions provider's solid fiscal Q2 2022 performance. Asana published those quarterly results after market hours Wednesday, revealing that it earned $89.5 million in revenue -- a 72% year-over-year increase.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Skyrocketed 291% Last Month

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged 291% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The beaten-down tech and customer support stock soared after it became the latest short squeeze target favored by Reddit's WallStreetBets discussion board. It's been the year of the meme stock, and a surprising number of 2021's best-performing equities owe their incredible performances to short squeezes and meme momentum aided by investing-focused social media communities.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

    The novelty cryptocurrency has tumbled during the past few months. Why not look for high growth in businesses that are making themselves more and more valuable?

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Soared Today

    Electric vehicle charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results last night, and investors cheered the news. ChargePoint is one of several companies that recently went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) projecting significant growth in its business. Investors jumped in trying to get a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.

  • Why This Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stock Is Jumping 10% Today

    Infrastructure stocks have gotten a lot of attention lately, but you may not have heard much about Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR). The stock is up 10.4% today as of 1 p.m. EDT, as the company is about to make a big entrance into renewable energy. Quanta Services provides contracting services to energy, utility, and communications industries and counts some of the largest companies among its customers.

  • Forget stimulus — these companies offer income checks growing as fast as 50%

    Investors might want to cash in on these dividend-growers today.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • These Earnings Winners Are Up Over 10% After Hours Thursday

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

  • Why Five Below Stock Sank Today

    Shares of discount retailer Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) sank on Thursday after the company announced quarterly financial results that missed analysts' expectations. In Q2, the company's net sales were up 55% year over year to $647 million. The growth rate looks superb, especially considering the company's sales were up 2% last year, so this wasn't an easy year-over-year comparison.

  • Jim Simons, RenTech Insiders to Pay Billions in Back Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Jim Simons, one of the world’s most successful investors, has just been handed a rare defeat.The founder of quantitative hedge-fund manager Renaissance Technologies and his colleagues will pay billions of dollars in back taxes, interest and penalties to resolve one of the biggest tax disputes in U.S. history, under the terms of a deal reached by the firm and the Internal Revenue Service. Renaissance Chief Executive Officer Peter Brown disclosed the agreement Thursday in a letter t

  • Verizon raises dividend by 2%, to keep the stock the 3rd highest yielding within the Dow

    Verizon Communications Inc. said Thursday that it will raise its quarterly dividend by 2.0%, to 64.00 cents a share from 62.75 cents a share. Shareholders of record on Oct. 8 will be paid the new dividend rate on Nov. 1. The telecommunications company's stock rose 0.1% in afternoon trading. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 4.66%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.33%. It also keeps Verizon's stock as the third highes

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Got $5,000? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Dirt Cheap Buys

    Healthcare company Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and oil and gas stock Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) are two incredibly cheap dividend investments that you can buy and hold. Pennsylvania-based Viatris was born last year when healthcare giant Pfizer spun off its Upjohn business (which contained many of its legacy products), which then joined with another healthcare company, Mylan. Although the business has been incurring losses for the past three quarters, Viatris has reported free cash flow of $1.3 billion over the trailing 12 months.

  • Why Oscar Health Stock Was on Fire Thursday

    Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) was hardly a grouch of a stock on Thursday. The next-generation health insurance company's shares closed more than 16% higher on the day, thanks to a positive research note from a noted investment bank. Early Thursday morning, Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Yong assumed coverage on Oscar Health stock.