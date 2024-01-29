Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $1.69

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 23rd of February to $1.69, which will be 25% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $1.35. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.0%.

Nexstar Media Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, Nexstar Media Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 134.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Nexstar Media Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.48 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $5.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 27% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. However, Nexstar Media Group's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Our Thoughts On Nexstar Media Group's Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. With shrinking earnings, the company may see some issues maintaining the dividend even though they look pretty sustainable for now. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Nexstar Media Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

