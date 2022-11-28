U.S. markets closed

Nexstar Media Group and PBF Energy Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Sabre and Nu Skin Enterprises to Join S&P SmallCap 600

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, December 1:

  • Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASD:NXST) will replace Sabre Corp. (NASD:SABR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sabre will replace Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P MidCap 400 constituent New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) is acquiring Flagstar Bancorp in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Sabre has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space.

  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will replace Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Nu Skin Enterprises will replace PBF Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600. PBF is more representative of the mid-cap market space, and Nu Skin is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Dec 1, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Nexstar Media Group

NXST

Communication Services


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

PBF Energy

PBF

Energy


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Sabre Corporation

SABR

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Nu Skin Enterprises

NUS

Consumer Staples

Dec 1, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Sabre Corporation

SABR

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Nu Skin Enterprises

NUS

Consumer Staples


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Flagstar Bancorp

FBC

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

PBF Energy

PBF

Energy

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexstar-media-group-and-pbf-energy-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-sabre-and-nu-skin-enterprises-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301688312.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

