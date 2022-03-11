U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,248.00
    -9.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,088.00
    -64.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,556.50
    -29.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,004.30
    -6.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.48
    +1.46 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.20
    -5.20 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    26.28
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0983
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.44
    -2.01 (-6.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3085
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.8420
    +0.7120 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,050.96
    +45.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.40
    -2.12 (-0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,154.74
    +55.65 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Nexstim establishes a private equity company and is engaged into discussions with Dr. Joshua Kuluva on minority investment in the established company

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nexstim Oyj
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NXTMH.HE
  • NXTMS.ST
Nexstim Oyj
Nexstim Oyj

Nexstim establishes a private equity company and is engaged into discussions with Dr. Joshua Kuluva on minority investment in the established company

Company Announcement, Inside information, Helsinki, 11.03.2022 at 09:30 AM (EET)

Nexstim Plc’s (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") US subsidiary Nexstim, Inc. and Dr. Joshua Kuluva signed an agreement regarding a Management Services Organization in the State of California establishing jointly structures that enable a possible collaboration between the parties in November 2021. In addition, the parties have signed a Term Sheet under the terms of which Nexstim has established a private equity company. The purpose of the private equity company is to further expand the network of Nexstim neuroscience centers in the US. The parties continue the negotiations regarding co-operation within the private equity company, where Dr. Joshua Kuluva will have a minority interest.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “We first announced our US subsidiary Nexstim, Inc. having signed an agreement of strategic alliance with and a minority ownership in PNC Management Services, LLC. in November 2021. In 2022, one of Nexstim’s key strategic objectives will be in expanding our network of exclusive neuroscience center partner clinics, especially in the United States. We are therefore very happy to announce the establishment of the private equity company, helping us progress in the execution of our strategy.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting: Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB (certified adviser)
+46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Joshua Elan Kuluva, MD, Neurologist and Psychiatrist

Dr Kuluva is a neurologist and psychiatrist with a strong academic and research background. Before creating Piedmont Neuroscience Center, Dr. Kuluva was the Director of the Neurology Division at Mindful Health Solutions where he helped to train UCSF residents and created a program designed to explore the use of TMS for neurologic conditions. Dr. Kuluva has a specialty in the treatment of the post-concussive syndrome/chronic traumatic brain injury and has worked closely with both athletes and the general population who are coping with the neuropsychiatric aspects of this condition. Similarly, he has worked with veterans to take care of both the physical and emotional components of their injuries.

Throughout his career, Dr. Kuluva has been active in medical education, teaching at NYU School of Medicine, UCSF/UC Berkeley Joint Medical Program and Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He has published in both the neurologic and psychiatric literature. He is passionate about seeking leading-edge therapies for treatment-resistant neurologic and psychiatric conditions.
Currently, he continues exploring the use of transcranial magnetic stimulation, TMS, to treat neurological conditions such as mild cognitive impairment, chronic pain, migraines, traumatic brain injury, as well as aid in post-stroke recovery.

Visit www.piedmontneurosciencecenter.com for more information.

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Rivian stock falls after missing on both the top and bottom line

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details Rivian's miss on both the top and bottom line for Q4 earnings.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles as Outlook Again Falls Short

    It was the second quarter in a row that forecasts by the digital-signature company have fallen short of Street estimates and spurred a selloff in the stock.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside Potential

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • Rivian stock falls nearly 13% after EV maker loses more than $2 billion, trims production targets

    Rivian Automotive Inc. stock fell more than 12% late Thursday after the electric-vehicle maker posted a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and said that supply-chain snags and other problems persist.

  • Oracle stock falls after disappointing earnings, Ulta stock rises after Q4 beat

    Oracle's disappointing earnings report is driving the stock down while Ulta is up after its earnings beat.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Plunging Today

    After a stunning double-digit rally in its shares yesterday, Nio (NYSE: NIO) is swiftly giving up all of those gains and more today. March 10 will go down in Nio's history as an important day: The company's shares started to trade on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Nio decided to list in Hong Kong after regulatory pressure on foreign stocks in the U.S. intensified, with the Securities and Exchange Commission's recent rule allowing the delisting of foreign stocks in the U.S. if the companies fail to meet audit requirements.

  • Whether or not a bottom is in, here’s what will ride to the stock market’s rescue over 12 months, one strategist forecasts

    Arguing yes is Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat, who notes that while huge rallies are normally to be expected within big downtrends, this move was accompanied by a nearly 5-to-1 breadth. Newton says there isn’t evidence of true capitulation, but the recent negative retail sentiment has helped drive a near-term bottom. By contrast, Dhaval Joshi of BCA Research says stocks may fall further in the short-term.

  • Why Coupang Stock Cratered on Thursday

    The e-commerce giant's stock went into a tailspin based on a rumor. But a closer look show it's much ado about nothing.

  • Why Nikola Stock Has Been Soaring This Week

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) may be down more than 20% so far in 2022, but that's much less of a year-to-date decline than shareholders saw just a week ago. As the market headed toward the close on Thursday, Nikola shares were up about 18% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nikola's fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results were released on Feb. 24, and some of this week's momentum in the shares is still coming from that update.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Amazon Stock

    Even after a sustained period of share losses, Amazon (AMZN) stock is still pricey, with one share going for $2,936.35. That, however, is about to come an end. On Wednesday, the tech giant announced it would enact a 20-for-1 stock split, which will go into effect on June 6, should the move be given the go ahead by shareholders in May. If that wasn’t enough to satisfy investors, the company also said it rebought $800 million of shares under its old repurchase authorization and has given the green

  • 5 things that need to happen before the stock market rebounds: Strategist

    Zor Capital Managing Director Joe Fahmy and KeyAdvisors Group's Eddie Ghabour join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss growth stocks amid the Fed's interest rate hikes and Russia-Ukraine pressures, planning around volatile risk, and investing patiently when the market dips.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped 6.5% Today

    On yet another tough day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq down 1%, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock fell harder than most. Shares of the online gaming platform plummeted 6.5% through close of trading Thursday, then continued to fall after-hours -- and you can blame Jefferies for that. In a note covered by TheFly.com today, Jefferies lowered its price target on Roblox shares by $10, to just $50 a share.

  • Investors pour into Cathie Wood’s ARKK despite losses

    Even as Ark Invest’s flagship ETF trades at a mere fraction of its highest share price, famed portfolio manager Cathie Wood has never backed down on optimism around her strategy — and it appears Wood isn’t the only believer.