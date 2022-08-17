U.S. markets open in 6 hours 44 minutes

Nexstim Plc: Managers' Transactions, Weckroth

Nexstim Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
Nexstim Oyj
Nexstim Plc: Managers’ Transactions, Weckroth

Company Announcement, Helsinki, 17 August 2022 at 9 AM (EET)

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces managers’ transactions as follows:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tero Weckroth
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Nexstim Oyj
LEI: 743700S7ZI0LNMHZ6Y27
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 18438/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-15
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000506811
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 13427 Unit price: 4.5617 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 13427 Volume weighted average price: 4.5617 EUR

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB (certified adviser)
+46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment


