Nexstim to Present at Redeye Growth Day 2022

Nexstim Oyj
·2 min read
Nexstim Oyj
Nexstim Oyj

Press release, Helsinki, 30 May 2022 at 11 AM (EEST)

Nexstim to Present at Redeye Growth Day 2022

Nexstim Plc’s (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") CEO Mikko Karvinen will be taking part in Redeye Growth Day 2022 in Stockholm on Thursday 2 June 2022.

A pre-recorded presentation is already available at Nexstim’s event space. An extensive Q&A session will be live broadcasted at the Redeye Growth Day 2022 event space on 2 June at 11:05 CEST (12:05 EEST).

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

