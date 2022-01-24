U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

Nexstim Receives an NBS 5+ System Order from a Customer in the US

Nexstim Oyj

Press release, Helsinki, 24 January 2022 at 9 AM (EET)

Nexstim Receives an NBS 5+ System Order from a Customer in the US

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces having received an NBS5+ order from a new customer in the United States.

Nexstim’s NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) system can be used, for example, in planning neurosurgery or radiation therapy after a patient has had a diagnosis of a brain tumor or other disorder. The NBS system is FDA cleared for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. The NBS 5+ system also includes the software of an NBT® (Navigated Brain Therapy) system, allowing the system to also be used for therapeutic treatments in multi-departmental use.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “Nexstim is happy to welcome a new customer to our user community. The United States continues to be an important market for both our diagnostics and therapy businesses also in 2022, and we are excited to see growing interest towards our NBS5+ system that was released in October 2021 in the US.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

