Press release, Helsinki, 29 October 2021 at 9 AM (EEST)

Nexstim Receives an NBS System Order from a Hospital in Europe

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an NBS system order from a hospital in Europe.

Nexstim’s NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) system is used, for example, in planning neurosurgery or radiation therapy after a patient has had a diagnosis of a brain tumor or other disorder. When the lesion is predicted to be close to functional areas of the brain—such as those responsible for speech production and limb movement —the brain maps generated with NBS can be invaluable when deciding the best, personalized treatment option for the patient. This specific NBS system also includes the software of an NBT® (Navigated Brain Therapy) system, allowing the system to also be used for therapeutic treatments.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim commented: “We are happy to welcome a new hospital to our user community. As mentioned in our Business and Clinical Update that was released last week, we have been happy to see growing interest in the NBS systems that enable using the system for both diagnostics and therapy treatments. This combination offers our customers opportunities for multi-departmental utilization of systems.”

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

