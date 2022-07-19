Nexstim Oyj

Press release, Helsinki, 19 July 2022 at 10 AM (EET)



Nexstim Receives an NBS System Order from a Finnish Customer

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for NBS 5 system from a hospital in Finland.

Nexstim’s NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) system can be used, for example, in planning neurosurgery or radiation therapy after a patient has had a diagnosis of a brain tumor or other disorder. The NBS system is CE marked for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

The customer is an experienced user of the Nexstim NBT® (Navigated Brain Therapy) system, now acquiring the new NBS system to increase capacity. This specific NBS system also includes the software of an NBT® system, allowing the system to also be used for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “There is strong interest towards our technology and products among clinics and hospitals in our home market, as demonstrated by the 10 system orders we have received from our customers in Finland during the past year. Our customers both in Finland and internationally have recently been particularly excited about the possibility of having both diagnostics and therapy capabilities in the same system.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

