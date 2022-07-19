U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

Nexstim Receives an NBS System Order from a Finnish Customer

Nexstim Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
  • NXTMS.ST
  • NXTMH.HE
Nexstim Oyj
Nexstim Oyj

Press release, Helsinki, 19 July 2022 at 10 AM (EET)

Nexstim Receives an NBS System Order from a Finnish Customer

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for NBS 5 system from a hospital in Finland.

Nexstim’s NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) system can be used, for example, in planning neurosurgery or radiation therapy after a patient has had a diagnosis of a brain tumor or other disorder. The NBS system is CE marked for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

The customer is an experienced user of the Nexstim NBT® (Navigated Brain Therapy) system, now acquiring the new NBS system to increase capacity. This specific NBS system also includes the software of an NBT® system, allowing the system to also be used for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: There is strong interest towards our technology and products among clinics and hospitals in our home market, as demonstrated by the 10 system orders we have received from our customers in Finland during the past year. Our customers both in Finland and internationally have recently been particularly excited about the possibility of having both diagnostics and therapy capabilities in the same system.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment


