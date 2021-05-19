U.S. markets open in 4 hours 10 minutes

Nexstim Receives an NBS System Order from Australia

Nexstim Oyj
·2 min read
Press release, Helsinki, 19 May 2021 at 12 PM (EEST)

Nexstim Receives an NBS System Order from Australia

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company) announces having received a purchase order for an NBS 5 system from Australia.

Earlier this week the company told it had been authorized by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) to distribute the NBS system in Australia. Nexstim has also previously been granted authorization to sell and market its NBT® system in the Australian market.

The clinical neuroscience company, based in Melbourne, is pleased to integrate NBS and NBT® systems within their practice in addition to a rigorous research program to introduce Nexstim technology in neurosurgery.

Nexstim’s NBS System uses the unique SmartFocus® navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology which enables accurate and precise stimulation of the brain. SmartFocus® nTMS mapping conducted with the NBS system is a non-invasive and accessible way of diagnosing the tumor’s or other lesion’s location. In addition to motor mapping, the NBS System can be used also for locating language eloquent areas when used together with the NexSpeech module.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, says: We are happy to announce a great start to bringing the NBS system available to the Australian market. Nexstim’s NBS system is a unique mapping tool for neurosurgeons and neurologists, and we are pleased that our cutting-edge technology will now be available for even more patients worldwide.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment


  • Explainer: What Beijing's new crackdown means for crypto in China

    Chinese regulators have tightened restrictions that ban financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency, marking a fresh crackdown on digital coins. Many of the new rules expand on previous restrictions aimed at cryptocurrencies and close loopholes that had allowed some finance and payment firms to continue in the trade. Three financial industry associations on Tuesday directed their members, which include banks and online payment firms, not to offer clients any services involving cryptocurrency, such as currency exchanges, registration, trading, clearing and settlement.

  • Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data

    Bitcoin hit record outflows last week, as investors diversified into cryptocurrency assets with new developments in their specific network such as ethereum, data from digital currency manager CoinShares showed on Monday. For the year, total bitcoin inflows amounted to $4.3 billion. In 2020, investors pumped $15.6 billion into bitcoin products and funds, while ethereum inflows reached nearly $2.5 billion, data showed.

  • Alibaba leads $400 million funding in Masan's retail firm, first Vietnam investment

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is leading a $400 million funding in the retail unit of Vietnamese conglomerate Masan Group Corp, marking its first investment in one of Asia's fastest-growing economies. A consortium comprising Alibaba and Baring Private Equity Asia, is acquiring a 5.5% stake in The CrownX, in a deal that will also strengthen Lazada, Alibaba's Southeast Asian e-commerce platform, Masan said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • Dow Futures Up 90 Pts as Walmart, Home Depot Report Blowout Earnings

    U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading the way, helped by renewed confidence in the Federal Reserve retaining its ultra-easy monetary policy, while strong earnings from the retail sector again testify to the strength of consumer demand. Large-cap retailers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reported blowout first quarters, helped by the last round of stimulus checks that put more money in consumers' pockets, while Macy’s (NYSE:M) raised its forecast for annual sales and earnings, betting on pent-up demand as shoppers return to its stores. At 7:15 AM ET (1115 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 90 points, or 0.3%, S&P 500 Futures traded 11 points, or 0.3%, higher, and Nasdaq 100 Futures climbed 90 points, or 0.7%.

  • Wall Street Opens Lower on Crypto Jitters; Dow Flat

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Stocks Fall for Second Day on Inflation Worries: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks declined for a second day with losses steepening in the final 15 minutes of trading as investors weighed the rush to reopen the economy against inflationary pressure from a rise in commodity prices.All three of the main U.S. equity benchmarks closed lower after megacap technology stocks including Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. erased earlier gains. Nine of the main 11 S&P 500 industry groups declined, with energy stocks leading losses as oil prices dropped amid a report that significant progress has been made to revive the U.S.-Iran nuclear deal. AT&T Inc. plunged the most in the benchmark gauge after the company said it plans to spin off its media operations. Walmart Inc. rallied the most in six weeks after boosting its profit outlook. Stocks have been volatile after touching a record in early May as investors assessed economic growth prospects against a Covid-19 resurgence in countries including India. Minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, due Wednesday, may offer clues on inflation pressure and hints of a timeline for tapering stimulus. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday that the weak U.S. jobs report showed the economy had not yet reached the threshold to warrant scaling back asset purchases. Inflation concerns intensified last week when the government reported the fastest increase in consumer prices since 2008 and commodities from iron ore to Brent crude rose to multiyear highs.“The market has been trying to process a very unusual economic environment and a confluence of factors that it has not faced for a long time,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management. “It’s a new set of circumstances for markets, so we’ve had more churn over the last couple of weeks. I personally would say that the stock market has absorbed it all extremely well because there’s still a high conviction view on earnings being strong.”Global investor sentiment is “unambiguously bullish,” Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Michael Hartnett said, citing the firm’s latest fund manager survey. Inflation topped the list of the biggest tail risks, followed by a bond market taper tantrum and asset bubbles, while Covid-19 was only in fourth place.“The fact that inflation and interest rates are on the way up, I think we have to recognize that returns overall in the U.S. equity market from this point will be very modest and perhaps volatile compared to what we have enjoyed especially over the last 12 to 15 months,” Abby Joseph Cohen, senior investment strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “What appeals to me is that investors are acting like investors again. There is less emphasis on momentum and there’s more emphasis on relative valuation and which of the companies that have the strongest cash flow growth and are investing that cash flow growth.”West Texas Intermediate crude extended declines after the BBC Persian news channel, citing Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov, reported that a major announcement may be made on Wednesday regarding talks to broker an agreement between Iran and the U.S. and revive the 2015 nuclear deal. A return to the accord could allow for the removal of U.S. sanctions on Iran’s crude exports and bring more supply to the market.Elsewhere, Bitcoin fell to the lowest since February after the People’s Bank of China reiterated that the digital tokens cannot be used as a form of payment. Coinbase Global Inc. fell after Monday’s drop below the reference price used in its April direct listing.Here are some key events this week:The Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationEIA crude oil inventory report WednesdaySt. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic to speak at separate events WednesdayIMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayAustralia unemployment rate ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 4:07 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%The MSCI World index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%The euro rose 0.6% to $1.2226The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4187The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 108.92 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.64%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.10%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.87%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $65 a barrelGold futures rose 0.1% to $1,870 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fossil Fuels Aren't Going Away; Continue To Lead

    Devon Energy is one of the many oil stocks moving today. Weekly chart shows volume drying up during base and ramping up on the right side.

  • Billionaire Family Offices Reveal Biggest Equity Picks

    (Bloomberg) -- Stanley Druckenmiller said last week that pretty much anyone could make money in the markets right now and that he was up 17% this year.The latest regulatory filing from his Duquesne Family Office shows some of the ways he’s done this and what he’s betting on going forward.The investor, worth $10.4 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, took a new $154.6 million position in Citigroup Inc., and a smaller stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co., a bet that could benefit from rising rates.Duquesne also amassed a $69.7 million stake in online travel company Booking Holdings Inc. and boosted its holdings of Starbucks Corp. and Expedia Group Inc. -- a nod to the rapidly vaccinated U.S. and a potential return to more travel and work from the office.Overall, the firm disclosed on Monday $3.9 billion of U.S. equity holdings in the 13F filing, a slight increase from the prior quarter.Druckenmiller made some sizable trades involving consumer businesses inordinately impacted by the pandemic. He liquidated stakes in Walt Disney Co. and cruise liner Carnival Corp. Duquesne also trimmed its holdings in used-car retailer Carvana Co. and miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc., which is up 70% this year.Extremely PrivateFamily offices, the closely held investment vehicles of the ultra-wealthy, are often impenetrably discreet. The 13F filings are required by the Securities and Exchange Commission of money managers overseeing more than $100 million in U.S. equities and must be filed within 45 days of the end of each quarter.Only a handful of family offices out of the thousands operating globally file the forms. Most are too small or farm their equity investments out to external money managers. Some, such as Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, buy securities through swap arrangements with banks, which keeps their holdings hidden. Hwang’s family office, which blew up at the end of March, never filed a 13F.For those required to file the forms, they offer a glimpse into the investment strategies of some of the world’s wealthiest people.Soros Fund Management, for instance, revealed on Friday it snapped up shares of ViacomCBS Inc., Baidu Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The investment firm, which oversees $27 billion, didn’t hold the shares prior to Archegos’s implosion, said a person familiar with the fund’s trading.Iconiq, WildcatBlue Pool Capital, which manages part of the fortunes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founders Joe Tsai and Jack Ma, increased its investments in U.S. tech giants and trimmed exposure to health-care stocks in the first quarter, according to its latest filing.The Hong Kong-based firm took new positions in Uber Technologies Inc. and Twitter Inc. and added to its bets on Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc. In total the seven-year old firm disclosed it held 31 U.S. stocks worth a combined $446 million at the end of the quarter.Bluecrest Capital Management, the investment firm of billionaire trader Michael Platt, disclosed it held $3.8 billion of U.S. equities, a jump of more than $400 million from the prior period. The firm’s largest new positions were NRG Energy Inc., China Biologic Products Holdings and blank check firm Churchill Capital Corp VII.Iconiq Capital, the San Francisco-based multifamily office that has managed money for high-profile Silicon Valley billionaires like Sheryl Sandberg, Mark Zuckerberg and Reid Hoffman, reported that the value of its disclosed holdings surged 121% from the previous quarter, to $8.9 billion.Iconiq boosted its biggest position, in cloud-computing company Snowflake Inc., and revealed holdings of Roblox Corp. and Twilio Inc. Its Snowflake stake now makes up the vast majority of the total value of Iconiq’s disclosed portfolio.Another family office betting on Snowflake was David Bonderman’s Wildcat Capital Management, which disclosed $819 million of U.S. equities at the end of the quarter.The firm, which shares its name with the location of a home Bonderman owned near Aspen, Colorado, revealed a new position in South Korea’s Coupang Inc., which went public in March. Its largest holdings remain Skillz Inc. and Costar Group Inc.(Adds detail on Bluecrest Capital Management in 13th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore Exchange Eyes Battery Metals Contracts to Tap EV Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- The Singapore Exchange is eyeing introducing contracts for battery metals amid a surge in demand for raw materials crucial to power electric vehicles.EV metals contracts were “definitely something that we are looking at” as the bourse continues to assesses the market, according to Cheong Jin Yu, director of commodities at the SGX, without providing details on any timetable or specific materials.“We hear requests from investors about that every day,” Cheong said in an interview. “But we also have to consider the role we can play in the context of what battery metals contracts are available in the market, where we sit and what we can bring to the table.”Green stimulus measures worldwide have been accelerating the adoption of EVs, leading to booming demand for raw materials including lithium, cobalt, copper and nickel. Commodities key to the clean-energy transition also are getting an added boost from the global recovery in industry.Lithium prices have rebounded after a three-year slump and copper has rallied to a record high. The London Metal Exchange has delayed the start date for cash-settled futures for lithium hydroxide to July, while trading volume on cobalt remains among the thinest of contracts on the bourse.“For us, it is not about how fast we can launch the contracts, but how could we introduce contracts that would serve the market well and really make a difference,” said Cheong. “Battery metals is also a very, very diverse complex. It’s not just one metal.”The Singapore Exchange, which is the world’s biggest clearer of iron ore derivatives, is also planning to launch steel rebar futures, while specific contract details haven’t yet been publicly announced.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Mobile Board Approves Shanghai Exchange Listing Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd., the country’s largest wireless carrier, has announced a plan to list in Shanghai after being removed from the New York Stock Exchange due to an investment ban ordered by former U.S. President Donald Trump.The proposal approved by the state-owned firm’s board would see it issue as many as 965 million shares, it said in a Hong Kong exchange filing late Monday. The company will seek sign-off from shareholders, and will submit applications to the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.The proceeds will be used for the development of 5G mobile networks and new infrastructure for cloud resources as well as research and development for next-generation information technology, the statement showed.China Mobile shares in Hong Kong rose as much as 4.8% on Tuesday, their biggest intraday move since March 1.Bloomberg News reported on the company’s listing plan earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter.The NYSE suspended trading in China Mobile shares in January, along with the country’s two other major state-owned operators, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. China Telecom is also seeking a share sale in Shanghai, while China Unicom already trades in the city as China United Network Communications Ltd. All three have listings in Hong Kong.The New York de-listings followed an order barring U.S. investments in Chinese companies that the Trump administration deemed a threat to national security. With no sign of a change in course under President Joe Biden, the telecom giants are looking back home for capital to fund their spending on 5G networks. They spent $27 billion last year in China in the world’s largest 5G expansion.Earlier this month, the three carriers said they expected the NYSE to proceed with the firms’ delisting after attempts to have the decision overturned failed.Chinese authorities have said the three firms’ removal from U.S. markets would have a limited impact on the carriers. The affected shares are worth less than 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) and account for 2.2% of the total issued by each company, the CSRC said in January.Still, the three companies combined lost more than $30 billion in market value in the final weeks of 2020 as investors withdrew following Trump’s order in November.China Mobile and China Telecom shares have both performed well in Hong Kong in 2021, climbing 10% and 19%, respectively as of Monday. China Unicom shares have declined 0.2% since the start of the year.In March, China Mobile said its net income rose 1.1% to 107.8 billion yuan last year, bouncing back from a 9.5% drop in 2019. The improvement came as the company accelerated implementation of 5G networks. It also announced a full-year dividend of HK$3.29 ($0.42) a share.(Updates with Hong Kong share price in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Drop on Inflation Concern: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell with U.S. futures Wednesday as concerns about faster inflation and Covid-19 flareups in some nations rattled investors. Oil dropped for a second day.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell the most in a week, with commodity and leisure shares leading the drop. Contracts on all three U.S. benchmarks were lower, led by those on the Nasdaq 100 Index, signaling further declines for technology shares after Tuesday’s slide. Asian shares also fell, and Australian equities had their worst day in almost three months.Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose, while the dollar held near its lowest level this year. Oil dropped on rising U.S. stockpiles and the possibility of more supply from Iran. Markets were closed Wednesday in Hong Kong and South Korea.Stocks have lost steam in recent sessions, with pricier sectors such as technology tumbling, as investor optimism about an economic rebound has given way to worries about inflation and a Covid-19 resurgence in some countries. While policymakers have signaled they intend to maintain an accommodative stance for some time to come, traders will parse minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting due later today for clues about the outlook.“The market has been trying to process a very unusual economic environment and a confluence of factors that it has not faced for a long time,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management. “I personally would say that the stock market has absorbed it all extremely well because there’s still a high conviction view on earnings being strong.”Elsewhere, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies extended a tumble, in part after the People’s Bank of China reiterated that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment.Here are some key events this week:The Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationEIA crude oil inventory report WednesdaySt. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic to speak at separate events WednesdayIMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1% as of 8:17 a.m. London timeFutures on the S&P 500 fell 0.5%Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5%The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro rose 0.1% to $1.2238The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.00 per dollarThe offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.4287 per dollarThe British pound was little changed at $1.4193BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.65%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.08%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.89%CommoditiesBrent crude fell 1.1% to $68 a barrelSpot gold was little changedMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation Rekindles Niche Market for Duration-Proof Credit

    (Bloomberg) -- A corner of Europe’s credit market is luring investors as the threat of rising government yields fuels demand for assets that can protect bond holdings from the risk of interest-rate hikes.Floating-rate notes, bonds with variable coupons as opposed to the fixed income attached to most debt, have seen a rise in issuance over the past month. The coupons are tied to market rates, so the debt’s underlying valuations are protected if monetary policies shift.More than half of the $13.1 billion in FRNs sold by investment-grade private sector borrowers this year were launched in the last four weeks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s almost three quarters of the securities sold in the year since the coronavirus turmoil in March 2020. Bank of America was the latest issuer, with a 1.5 billion euro ($1.83 billion) tranche on Monday.“We would definitely like to see more,” said Stephan Ertz, the head of credit at Frankfurt-based Union Investment, which oversees 386 billion euros ($471 billion) and a recent buyer of FRNs. Duration, or price sensitivity to changes in yields, has become a hot topic in the corporate bond market and FRN’s offer a way of “getting out of duration risk,” according to Ertz.Renewed InterestUntil recently, investors had little reason to bid for floating-rate debt, given that central bank support was driving a rally in credit. But bets a post-pandemic economic recovery will unleash inflation is boosting yields on government debt, and that’s now hammering fixed-rate bonds.At the end of last week, around 80% of this year’s new corporate bonds were indicated below their issue price. Yields on 10-year German government bonds rose a further 3 basis points on Wednesday to minus 0.08%, the closest they’ve been to a positive value in two years.Citigroup Inc. strategists Hans Lorenzen and Chris Chapman cut their recommendation on long-duration euro corporate bonds straight to underweight from overweight on Monday, as a rise in rates pressures valuations, particularly on longer maturities.Fixed-rate corporate bonds stretching 10 years or longer have lost almost 5% this year, based on Bloomberg Barclays indexes. In contrast, a Bloomberg Barclays euro floating-rate index is marginally up.Investors rushing to ditch duration risk in recent weeks have also been switching out of funds that buy high-grade bonds with long or intermediate maturities in Europe, in favor of shorter-dated debt, according to Bank of America strategists citing EPFR Global data on flows for the week to May 12. Prices of short-dated bonds are less prone to dropping when yields rise.Niche MarketFor all their advantages in a rising rate scenario, floating-rate notes remain a small part of the credit market.Before the current uptick, issuance had slowed to a trickle due to a combination of low fixed funding costs and uncertainties over the transition from Libor, the rate underpinning most notes. The drought was so acute that corporate index providers had to rewrite their rules as they were running out of bonds to track.But they’re becoming popular again, with investors such as Ertz at Union Investment seeking to buy more FRN bonds as havens against rising rates, ideally from a greater variety of issuers.“So far it’s been mainly financials, but corporate floaters from industrials and utilities would also be welcome,” he said.(Updates with German yield move in sixth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU’s Prelude to Landmark Recovery Bond Sales Ends With a Whimper

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s final bond sales for its regional jobs program failed to live up to the hype of previous editions, a concerning sign for its landmark borrowing spree that’s due to start in the second half of the year.Investors placed 88.7 billion euros ($108 billion) of orders for eight- and 25-year securities tied to the SURE social program, little more than a third of the record set for a dual-tranche issue last year. It comes as yields across the region climb as investors prepare for European Central Bank to scale back its bond purchases in the face of growing inflationary pressures. The bloc is ready to start sales for its 800 billion-euro recovery fund by July.It marks a stark turnaround for one of the hottest new triple-A rated bond markets in town. When the EU launched the securities last year, Europe was still firmly in the throes of lockdowns, the ECB was committed to pumping money into debt markets and investor demand for the securities was enormous. Now, with economies reopening and consumer prices expected to accelerate, they’re becoming a less attractive asset.“We had been used to some very strong demand for the EU bonds,” said Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank AS. “Why buy today, if you can buy cheaper tomorrow? That’s becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.”The bloc is set to become a major issuer of bonds in the coming years, potentially creating a debt market akin to the size of Spain’s. The securities have also been touted as a one-day rival to U.S. Treasuries, given the current scarcity of German bonds -- the region’s haven asset -- and the risks associated with holding riskier peripheral debt.In another sign of waning demand, the yield on 10-year SURE bonds has climbed more than 40 basis points since they were issued in October. That mirrors moves elsewhere in Europe, with German 10-year bond yields climbing to their highest level since 2019 last week.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects them to breach 0% for the first time since 2019 this year. Italian 10-year bond yields rose to the highest level since July on Monday as investors speculated an economic growth rebound could mean less central bank support.“The first few EU SURE syndications were a smashing success in terms of demand,” said Martin van Vliet, a strategist at Robeco. “There will be structural demand for triple AAA paper such as the EU, so the recovery fund issuance will be digested, but we’re not sure demand will be as astronomical.”The Commission announced Monday that it would use an auction system operated by France’s central bank to issue debt later in the year, relying on syndications in the meantime. Sales are expected to average around 150 billion euros per year for the duration of the program, though all member states need to ratify the recovery program for funds to start flowing.Still, EU bonds will outperform “core” European sovereign peers because investors face a serious shortage of notes in both the short- and long-term, Commerzbank AG analysts wrote in a note to clients last month. Any attempt to extend the size of the package is likely to be politically difficult, they argue.The EU mandated Deutsche Bank AG, LBBW, Morgan Stanley, Natixis SA and NatWest Markets for the sale of SURE bonds. Commerzbank expects the EU will sell as much as 15 billion euros of bonds. The sale of eight-year securities was given a price of two basis points below midswaps, while the 25-year was marked at 17 basis points above.“Over the last couple of weeks things have definitely turned more challenging,” said Christoph Rieger, head of fixed-rate strategy at Commerzbank. “Lower ECB buying may require somewhat higher premiums.”(Updates to include final demand from first paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Central Banker Sees Mexico’s Monetary Easing Cycle as Over

    (Bloomberg) -- A member of Mexico’s central bank board said there’s no room for further interest rate cuts, and the bank may eventually need to start withdrawing stimulus if inflation pressures remain elevated.Asked in an interview with Bloomberg News if she thought further monetary easing is off the table, Deputy central bank Governor Irene Espinosa said, “Yes, I think so, definitely in this context.” Swap rates rose after her comments.The bank’s five-member board last week voted unanimously to hold its key interest rate at a 5-year low of 4%, after inflation accelerated to more than double the 3% target. Espinosa said the end to rate cuts was “good news,” since it means the bank is expecting an economic recovery.Read More: Central Banks in Mexico, Chile, Peru in No Hurry to End Stimulus“We doubtless have to prepare ourselves for a global and local recovery process and that implies a change in the monetary policy vision,” she said.Economists surveyed by Citi expect Mexico to raise interest rates in February next year.Mexico’s two-year swap rate climbed to 5.3%, the highest since April 15, 2020, after Espinosa’s comments.‘Above Target’The bank has at times waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve to act before making major policy changes of its own. Espinosa said that this time it’s possible the board may need to increase rates ahead of its U.S. counterpart, which traders expect to begin to hike by the end of 2022.“Inflation in Mexico has been and is above target, and that puts us in a very different situation for the management of monetary policy from the U.S.,” she said.Traders are starting to price in faster inflation in the U.S., which affects the rest of the world, especially Mexico, Espinosa said.MEXICO REACT: No Talk About Hikes Despite High Inflation, RisksEspinosa spent nearly a decade as treasurer in the Finance Ministry before becoming the first female member of Banxico’s board in 2018. She previously worked at the Inter-American Development Bank in Washington.The bank has cut rates from 8.25% since mid-2019 in its deepest-ever easing cycle. It hasn’t yet reacted to the recent jump in inflation, arguing that much of the acceleration is likely to be temporary.Doubts remain over the solidity of Mexico‘s recovery, Espinosa said. “The growth we are seeing will be slow, long, and uncertain,” she said, arguing that internal demand needs support.That adds additional pressure to public finances, which Espinosa said “can be seen as somehow fragile“ as support for struggling state oil giant Petroleos Mexicanos weighs heavily on government coffers.“This support to Pemex isn’t necessarily resolving Pemex’s structural problems to allow it to be sustainable in the medium term,” Espinosa said. “We haven’t seen a new business plan that lets you see where these new sources of financing are coming from.”(Updates with markets in second, sixth paragraphs, comments on Pemex, public finances from 11th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dorsey’s Square Is Selling $2 Billion of Bonds in Junk Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Mobile payments company Square Inc. is looking to sell its first high-yield bonds in what would be one of the biggest debut junk deals to hit the market this year.Square, which is run by Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, is offering $2 billion of notes to fund potential acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments, according to people with the knowledge of the matter. Early pricing discussions are in the low-to-mid 3% range for the five-year portion, and for a yield in the high-3% to 4% range on the 10-year debt, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction.A representative for Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which is managing the bond sale, declined to comment. A representative for the company didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.About 50 companies have sold U.S. dollar debut junk deals in what has been a relentless year of first-time offerings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Among them have been speculative-grade borrowers that had only taken on loan financing before, seeking cheap borrowing costs amid a seemingly insatiable investor appetite for higher-yielding assets.Read more: Debut junk-bond issuers emerge from loan-only roots to refinanceSquare is the latest recognizable name to tap the market for the first time, and would be the second-largest of 2021 following Organon & Co.’s deal in April. Clog-maker Crocs Inc., and cloud-based sofware company Twilio Inc. made their debuts earlier this year, while others such as Hawaiian Airlines Inc. have been able to boost the size of offerings in a sign of hearty demand.The bond is rated two notches below investment grade by Moody’s Investors Service, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. Square had roughly $6 billion of cash on its balance sheet as of March, according to Moody’s, which assigned the company a stable outlook.Square’s first-quarter sales more than tripled after surging Bitcoin purchases helped the company collect a record amount in transaction fees. The recent rout in the cryptocurrency has dented the company’s shares, but Dorsey remains committed to the coin. He said earlier this month that Bitcoin changes everything “for the better” and that Square would forever work to improve it.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Colonial Pipeline hit by brief network outage amid efforts to harden system

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Colonial Pipeline's said its scheduling system was back online on Tuesday after a network outage earlier in the day prevented customers from planning upcoming shipments on the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline. The disruption was caused by efforts by the company to harden its system as it restored service following a week-long outage due to a cyberattack, Colonial said, and was not the result of a reinfection of its network. After the ransomware attack forced Colonial to shut its entire network, thousands of gas stations across the U.S. southeast ran out of fuel.

  • SoftBank Vision Fund Considers Listing a $300 Million European Tech SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp., the technology dealmaker founded by billionaire Masayoshi Son, is considering listing a special purpose acquisition company in Europe, people with knowledge of the matter said.The Japanese conglomerate’s Vision Fund is discussing plans to raise capital for a blank-check company on the Amsterdam stock exchange later this year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It is considering seeking about 250 million euros ($304 million) from the deal, though the target hasn’t been finalized, the people said.The SPAC would hunt for investments in the European technology industry and other high-growth areas, the people said. Deliberations are at an early stage, and details of the potential listing could change, the people said.A representative for the SoftBank Vision Fund declined to comment.Blank-check companies have completed $102 billion of U.S. initial public offerings this year, while $3.6 billion has been raised on European exchanges, data compiled by Bloomberg show. SoftBank has embraced the boom, with various arms of the Japanese conglomerate raising a combined $3.3 billion for nine U.S.-listed SPACs during the latest financial year.The pace of European listings has started rising as activity in New York slows, with British dealmaker Ian Osborne among the latest to raise funds on the continent. Dieter Wemmer, the former chief financial officer at Allianz SE, is also planning a blank-check company in Amsterdam targeting insurance deals, Bloomberg News has reported.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Snoop Dogg-Backed Oxford Cannabinoid Looks to List in London

    (Bloomberg) -- Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, which counts tobacco giant Imperial Brands Plc and rapper Snoop Dogg among its investors, is set to start trading Friday on the London Stock Exchange.The company, which develops cannabinoid-based prescription medicines, has raised 16.5 million pounds ($23 million) from wealthy individuals and institutional investors in a placing, giving it a market value of about 51.5 million pounds, Chairman Neil Mahapatra said in an interview.Oxford Cannabinoid, known as OCT, is hoping to replicate the success of GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, a British company that made the first drug wholly derived from the cannabis plant to win U.S. FDA approval. It was acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for $7.2 billion this year.Being a pharmaceutical company, OCT could have listed before the U.K. market regulator gave the green light for medical pot listings on the LSE in September, but the approval eased its path to market, Mahapatra said. A number of medical marijuana companies have listed in the U.K. this year like consumer-products firm Cellular Goods Plc, which also has a celebrity backer in soccer star David Beckham.But OCT, which has a research partnership with Oxford University, is looking to set itself apart from recent issuers by stressing its pharma roots. The company plans to use IPO proceeds to develop a portfolio of four drug candidates for approval as licensed pain medicines, with the first commercial sales expected in 2027.Kingsley Capital Partners, a London-based private equity firm where Mahapatra is a managing partner, will hold nearly 21% of OCT’s share capital upon admission, according to the IPO prospectus. Imperial Brands will have about 11%, while Casa Verde Capital LLC -- the California-based venture firm where Snoop Dogg is a partner -- will have about 2%.The pain market targeted by the company is estimated to be worth more than 42 billion pounds globally, with the unfolding opioid crisis in the U.S. putting the focus on medication that can help people manage pain without adverse side effects, Mahapatra said. “A cannabinoid overdose could lead to a headache at most, making the substance a far safer alternative to opioid painkillers.”OCT’s listing is being arranged by States Bridge Capital, which was set up by a group of City bankers including David Hitchcock, who used to be chairman of Grant Thornton’s U.K. banking and securities group, and Jamie Moyes, who helped set up investment bank Liberum Capital.(Adds details on the company’s target market and shareholdings in paragraphs five to seven.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Money Managers Say It’s Time to Get Picky in Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market investors are turning more selective as last year’s everything rally splinters under the weight of higher inflation expectations.Exposure to U.S. growth and the impact from higher commodity prices are some of the criteria used by money managers from JPMorgan Asset Management to State Street Corp. Mexico, South Africa and Taiwan rank among the top choices as firms pare back their bullish bets for developing-nation assets, according to recent surveys.“There is still meaningful scope to generate returns within EM as long as investors are able to differentiate,” said Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Hong Kong.Investor enthusiasm toward emerging-market assets has waned this year as Covid-19 infections engulf nations from India to Brazil while Treasury yields push higher amid rising price pressures. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index has slid almost 10% since its mid-February high and the Bloomberg Barclays EM Local Currency Government Bond Index is down 1.6% from its January peak.U.S. ExposureWith a strong recovery in the world’s largest economy set to drive global growth this year, investors are looking for ways to piggy-back on that trend.That makes Mexican, Taiwanese and South Korean equities attractive given their strong ties to the U.S., said Shaniel Ramjee, a senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management in London, who helps manage $252 billion.The Mexican stock benchmark has climbed 12% this year, easily beating the 1% rise in MSCI’s index of developing-nation shares. The South Korean and Taiwanese equivalents are also outperforming, though the latter saw a steep selloff last week amid jitters over a Covid-19 outbreak and pricey tech stocks.Tech Dominance Haunts Taiwan in Global Selloff: Taking StockCommodity SurgeThe connection to commodity prices is also boosting the Mexican peso, said Emily Weis, a macro strategist at State Street in Boston. A combination of stimulus measures, vaccine rollouts and supply shortages has pushed everything from copper to lumber and iron ore to multiyear highs or records.“Improving commodity prices are still a net positive for EM commodities currencies given the sheer percentage of exports,” Weis said.The Russian ruble and South African rand also stand to benefit from the commodities rebound, according to Pictet’s Ramjee. The rand is the top emerging-market currency year-to-date thanks in part to South Africa’s exports of metals like platinum and iron ore, while the ruble has benefited from Russia’s oil exposure.But perhaps nowhere is the power of the commodity boom more on display than Brazil, where exports of soybeans and iron ore have boosted the real.Other nations haven’t been so lucky. Currencies in Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Turkey -- countries with some of the biggest increases in virus infections globally -- are among the worst performers in emerging markets this year.Yield SpikeSome investors say they’re sticking with local currency-denominated bonds that may be more insulated from American monetary policy.“Local markets are becoming more attractive,” said Shamaila Khan, the head of emerging-market debt at AllianceBernstein in New York, singling out South African, Russian and Mexican local bonds as among the most appealing. “Selectively, we are finding value.”Rate CallsThe People’s Bank of China added 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) of one-year funds with its medium-term lending facility on Monday, matching the amount coming due in a move that was expected by analysts. The authorities kept the interest rate unchanged at 2.95%China’s recovery was a mixed bag in April, with industrial output and investment buoyed by strong exports and a hot property market, while retail sales missed forecasts, data on Monday showedThe PBOC will publish the one-year and five-year loan prime rates on ThursdayThe yuan has gained more than 1% this yearSouth Africa will probably keep its interest rate unchanged on Thursday amid an imminent third wave of Covid-19 infectionsData on Wednesday will probably show the nation’s headline consumer-price index rose 4.3% in April from a year earlier, though that’s still below the 4.5% midpoint of its target range this quarterRead: Key African Central Banks May Hold Rates on Growth ConcernsHungarian central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said Monday that surging prices will be met by tighter monetary policy as soon as next month -- sparking gains in the forintChile VotesChilean assets plunged after the ruling coalition suffered a crushing electoral defeat that placed the writing of a new constitution largely in the hands of left-wing parties. The assembly makeup could make it harder to block major changes to the charter as independent and opposition left-wing parties will have more more swayThe yield on the nation’s dollar bond due in 2050 rose almost 8 basis points to 3.49% at 10:21 a.m. in New York. Meantime, the currency sank as much as 2.2% as investors quickly shifted positioning to account for increasing political uncertaintyChile’s first-quarter gross domestic product data on Tuesday will be an indication if economic recovery is on track, with the consensus of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expecting a 0.5% increase from a year earlierBiden-Moon MeetingU.S. President Joe Biden will meet his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in on Friday, with North Korea high on the agenda. Moon will be only the second foreign leader since Biden’s inauguration to visit the White HouseSouth Korea’s won posted the worst decline in Asia this past monthData and EventsThailand’s economic contraction continued into the start of year, setting the stage for a further slump as the country now faces its worst wave of Covid-19 casesGross domestic product in the first quarter shrank 2.6% from a year earlier, the National Economic and Social Development Council said Monday, compared with a median estimate of -3.3% in a Bloomberg survey and improving from the prior quarter’s 4.2% contractionThailand will publish customs trade figures on Friday. The weaker baht may have improved the competitiveness of the country’s exports, which rose 8.5% in March from a year earlierThe Philippines’ overseas workers’ remittances, a key source of foreign exchange, rose 4.9% in March, less than economists’ forecastIndonesia will announce April trade figures on ThursdayTaiwan’s export orders for April are due on Thursday. The Taiwan dollar has outpaced all of its Asian peers this year amid buoyant demand for semiconductorsRussia’s 1Q GDP reading on Monday could beat consensus, with a slowing virus outbreak and rising oil output, according to Bloomberg EconomicsThe ruble has topped most peers in the past monthA reading of Peru’s March economic activity on Monday and first-quarter GDP data Thursday will probably show that the nation is recovering even as growth remains below pre-pandemic levelsPeru’s presidential candidates are virtually tied in a mock election carried out by pollster IpsosIn Argentina, Bloomberg Economics expects a Thursday reading of March activity to show a near-recovery of February’s decline following the relaxation of several pandemic-induced restrictionsThe peso is the worst currency in Latin America this yearMexico will post its March retail sales on Friday, which traders will monitor for signs of recovering household demandBrazil’s Senate is set to continue its probe into the handling of the Covid-19 crisis, which could impact the political and electoral outlook, according to Bloomberg Economics. Any developments on tax reform plans will also be a key driverThe real, which outperformed all its regional peers over the past month, could see even more support as local investors trim long-standing bets against the currency(Adds details on Chile elections, Peru polls)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AT&T Is Cutting Its Dividend and Spinning Off WarnerMedia. Here’s How Much Its Stock Might Be Worth.

    AT&T's stock is the biggest loser in the S&P 500 on Tuesday. Its valuation depends on how much credit investors give the combined WarnerMedia/Discovery for its future streaming efforts.