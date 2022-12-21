U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

Nexstim Receives an NBT® System Order from a Finnish Hospital

Nexstim Oyj
·2 min read
Nexstim Oyj
Nexstim Oyj

Press release, Helsinki, 21 December 2022 at 9:45 AM (EET)

Nexstim Receives an NBT® System Order from a Finnish Hospital

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for an NBT® system from a hospital in Finland. The hospital is a new customer for Nexstim.

The Nexstim NBT® system, based on the Company’s nTMS (navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation) technology, is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain. This customer will use the system to treat patients suffering from depression.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: When a patient does not achieve satisfactory improvement from antidepressant medication in their current depressive (MDD) episode, TMS treatment with our NBT® system is often an effective solution. Of more than 400 patients in Nexstim’s anonymous treatment data registry, about half have achieved clinical remission and more than three in four patients have obtained a clinical response as reported in October. At Nexstim, we are committed to creating possibilities for a better life and to delivering the greatest value to our customers. We are very happy to see the reach of our work expand as we again welcome a new customer to our home market.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment


