Nexstim Receives System Orders from Existing Hospital Customers in Finland

Nexstim Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
Press release, Helsinki, 15 September 2021 at 9 AM (EEST)

Nexstim Receives System Orders from Existing Hospital Customers in Finland

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces having received two new system orders from existing hospital customers in Finland.

One of the hospitals has ordered an NBT® system to be used for treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain. The other order is for an NBS system that will be used for both diagnostics and therapeutic treatments. This specific NBS system includes the software of an NBT® system, allowing the system to also be used for therapeutic treatments.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim commented:We are proud of having a strong and further growing presence among Finnish hospitals. In our strategy, we emphasize the importance of maintaining long-term customer relationships in achieving revenue growth. These system orders again show how positive customer experiences result in even growing demand of our systems. The benefit for our customers is significant as well: our unique SmartFocus® TMS technology, that is used in both our NBS and NBT® systems, allows for both diagnostics and treatment of challenging brain diseases and disorders, offering patients a chance for a better quality of life.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment


