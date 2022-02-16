U.S. markets open in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.00
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,894.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,585.25
    -24.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.20
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.92
    +0.85 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.70
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.18 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1388
    +0.0025 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.70
    -2.63 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6820
    +0.0860 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,286.18
    +497.82 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.69
    +27.11 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.99 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Nexstim Receives a System Upgrade Order from a Customer in Finland

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nexstim Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NXTMH.HE
  • NXTMS.ST
Nexstim Oyj
Nexstim Oyj

Press release, Helsinki, 16 February 2022 at 9:30 AM (EET)

Nexstim Receives a System Upgrade Order from a Customer in Finland

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an NBS 5 system upgrade order from a customer in Finland.

Nexstim’s NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) system can be used, for example, in planning neurosurgery or radiation therapy after a patient has had a diagnosis of a brain tumor or other disorder. The NBS system is CE marked for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. This specific NBS system also includes the software of an NBT® (Navigated Brain Therapy) system, allowing the system to also be used for therapeutic treatments.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “We are happy to announce this sale to one of our existing customers in Finland. System upgrades are a possibility for our customers to upgrade their existing Nexstim system technology to the latest features that replace the older system platform. In this case, the upgrade also allows for multi-departmental utilization of the system as in addition to neurosurgical mapping, the system can be used for treatment of depression and chronic neuropathic pain, as well as for neuroscience purposes.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax, Dynavax, and Ocugen Are All Rising Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was up by 5%, while Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) had gained 5.2%, and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) was up by 4.9%. This survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ocugen, found that 73% of Americans "would like to see additional [COVID-19] vaccine options available that are developed from a more traditional method."

  • Bionano Stock Retains Its ‘Strong Buy’ Status

    If Bionano’s (BNGO) optical genome mapping (OGM) system Saphyr is to gain mainstream adoption, it has to show its performance improves on standard of care (SOC) methods. So far, it appears to be doing just that. There have been several publications so far demonstrating its usefulness and on Friday, the company announced the first publication showing OGM’s role as a replacement for karyotyping (KT) for products of conception (POC) sample analysis. This is a familiar type of genomic interrogation,

  • Why Are AstraZeneca Shares Trading Higher Today

    Adding AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Lynparza to Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Zytiga (abiraterone) extended the time to live without disease progression in patients with newly diagnosed metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with or without homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations. The Lynparza combination pared down that risk by 34% over Zytiga alone, according to phase 3 data released at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposiu

  • Fake N95 and KN95 masks are everywhere—here's how to spot them and where to buy real ones

    Counterfeit N95 and KN95 masks are flooding the market. Here's how to tell if a respirator is real or fake, and how to buy a NIOSH-approved mask.

  • Virus Experts Just Gave This New Warning to Fully Vaccinated People

    Over the last week, states across the U.S. have started loosening COVID restrictions in response to a rapidly improving COVID situation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), new coronavirus cases have dropped by 42.8 percent in the last week, while new virus-related hospitalizations are down by 35.4 percent. But while mask requirements are ending and vaccine mandates are being removed in certain places, the federal government and the CDC have not yet given their ble

  • Health experts: U.S. faces looming COVID booster shot problem

    Across the country, states are loosening restrictions when it comes to COVID even though the federal government and the CDC say masks should still be worn inside. Health experts also say the country has a looming booster shot problem.

  • Mom sends warning to parents after five-month son develops hair tourniquet syndrome: ‘Check your babies toes’

    ‘Check your babies toes and fingers for hairs’

  • White people, Christians and professionals ‘most at risk from Covid during third wave’

    White people, Christians and professionals were at greater risk of catching coronavirus in the third wave, in a complete reversal of how the pandemic affected social groups previously, latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

  • Woman is cured of HIV in huge breakthrough for virus treatment

    Scientists may have cured HIV in a woman for the first time. A group of American researchers used a new method of transplanting stem cells that they hope could be administered to dozens of people every year. The woman, who is of mixed race, is the third person ever to be cured of HIV.

  • Weight Loss Influencer Lexi Reed Is 'Unable to Walk or Stand' on Her Own After Illness

    Reed was hospitalized and put into a medically-induced coma after her blood pressure dropped

  • Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

    Fainting and fatigue may signal onset of Omicron, experts say

  • S. Korea to give out rapid tests as omicron shatters record

    South Korea will distribute free coronavirus rapid test kits at schools and senior care facilities starting next week as it weathers an unprecedented wave of infections driven by the fast-moving omicron variant. Health officials on Wednesday reported its highest daily jump in coronavirus infections with 90,443 new cases, shattering the previous one-day record set on Tuesday by more than 33,000 cases. While omicron has so far seemed less likely to cause serious illness or death compared to the delta variant, which rattled the country in December and early January, hospitalizations have been creeping up amid the greater scale of outbreak.

  • At 48, Kate Beckinsale's Legs Are Beyond Sculpted As She Rocks A Sheer Dress On IG

    Kate Beckinsale's legs are beyond sculpted as she poses in her home's laundry room in a new IG photo. Strength training and yoga keep the star in killer shape.

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • Astellas Pharma - Seagen's Enfortumab Shows 36% Pathologic Complete Response In Bladder Cancer Patients

    Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) and Astellas Pharma Inc (OTC: ALPMF) announced the initial results from Cohort H of the EV-103 trial investigating PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) who are ineligible for cisplatin-based chemotherapy. Data will be presented at the 2022 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU). The preliminary analysis of 22 patients showed 36.4% had a pathologic complete response, the primary endpoint, displaying no signs of cancer upon mic

  • What's to blame for a COVID-era increase in pedestrian deaths?

    What's to blame for a COVID-era increase in pedestrian deaths?

  • 'Opioids appear to know no bounds': Lakeview reports sharp increase in abuse, overdoses

    The pandemic and proliferation of fentanyl-laced drugs are responsible for more opioid overdose deaths in Escambia County, Florida.

  • Infants born to vaccinated mothers less likely to be hospitalized with COVID, CDC says

    Babies born to mothers who were vaccinated while pregnant were 61% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19.

  • Xi urges Hong Kong to get control as COVID-19 cases surge

    Hospitals in Hong Kong were struggling Wednesday to keep up with an influx of new coronavirus patients amid record numbers of new infections as the city's leadership doggedly sticks to its “zero-COVID” strategy, and China's leader Xi Jinping said it was the local government's “overriding task” to control the situation. Hong Kong is facing its worst outbreak of the pandemic, topping 2,000 new COVID-19 cases per day this week. Xi personally issued instructions and directed Vice Premier Han Zheng to express to Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam the high level of concern Chinese Communist Party leaders had about the city's ongoing outbreak, according to Wen Wei Po, a pro-Beijing news outlet.

  • Overwhelmed Hong Kong hospitals set up outdoor wards

    Two Hong Kong hospitals begin placing patients in beds outside their entrances, as medical facilities struggle to cope with the city's worst coronavirus wave to date. Before the current outbreak, Hong Kong treated all coronavirus patients in dedicated isolation wards, but beds at hospitals and a temporary mass treatment facility near the airport have quickly filled up. The territory's leader Carrie Lam has nonetheless vowed to stick with the current zero-Covid approach, even as she rules out a mainland China-style hard lockdown.