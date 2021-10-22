U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

Nexstim Releases the New NBS5+ in the United States

Nexstim Oyj
·2 min read
Press release, Helsinki, 22 October 2021 at 9 AM (EEST)

Nexstim Releases the New NBS5+ in the United States

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces the launch of a new navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) system configuration in the United States, to further strengthen competitive advantage in this market.

The US will now have access to a new NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) System 5 configuration, NBS5+. The new configuration adds the NBT® (Navigated Brain Therapy) software option, enabling the delivery of diagnostic and therapeutic applications in the same system. Importantly, this new offering allows the US market to have all FDA 510(k) indications within the same system.

The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim’s proprietary NBT® system is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States.

This new combined option aims to increase multi-departmental utilization of systems and facilitate innovation that may lead to future new therapeutic indications for both mental health and neurological conditions.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim said: “We are happy to see that more and more of our customers seek to use the Nexstim systems in both diagnostic and therapeutic applications. This has already been possible in the European markets where the new NBS System deliveries to the hospitals enable neurosurgical diagnostics as well as MDD and pain therapy with the Nexstim system. We are now glad to have both the diagnostics and depression therapy software available in the NBS5+ system also for the US markets. We see this combined system as a clear competitive advantage and look forward to progressing with this platform approach to other key markets globally.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

