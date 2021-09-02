U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

NEXT Announces Liquor Liability Insurance for Small Business Restaurant Owners

·3 min read

Insurtech leader expands its coverage options to include liquor liability helping restaurant owners thrive and recover post-pandemic

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Insurance, the leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced liquor liability coverage, which is available for restaurants as a part of NEXT's general liability coverage. NEXT's liquor liability covers losses resulting from the intoxication of customers and is designed for small businesses such as cafés, diners, pop-up restaurants, and fine dining.

Restaurants across the U.S. were negatively impacted by the pandemic as shelter-in-place mandates and closures forced business owners to miss out on sales. By December 2020, 110,000 eating and drinking places were closed long-term or for good. Now, as COVID-19 restrictions lessen, restaurants are starting to bounce back. According to recent data from Yelp, nearly 16,500 restaurant reopenings occurred in April 2021. As consumer demand for dining out continues, liquor liability can protect restaurant small business owners whether they're serving alcohol to customers tableside or offering drinks to go.

"At NEXT, we want to help restaurants and other small business owners get the insurance coverage they need all under one roof so that they can have peace of mind knowing their business is protected," said Sofya Pogreb, COO of NEXT. "Liquor liability is a necessity for restaurants that serve alcohol and we're excited to bring even more coverage and choice to the restaurant industry."

Liquor liability insurance is bundled with general liability insurance starting at an additional $150 per month for comprehensive and affordable coverage. Customers can get an instant quote online today. Insurance agents looking to provide their customers with restaurant coverage can obtain additional information by visiting the NEXT restaurant resource center. Additionally, NEXT can help agents acquire insurance coverage for new restaurants, an often underserved market in insurance. Agents can get appointed and be able to quote and bind using NEXT's powerful platform within 10 minutes.

Liquor liability is critical for small businesses such as restaurants, cafe's and pop-up shops that manufacture, sell, or serve alcoholic beverages. NEXT's liquor liability coverage will be available in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indianapolis, Louisiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wyoming, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

About NEXT Insurance:
NEXT Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, digital and affordable coverage tailored to the self-employed. Trusted by 250K business owners, NEXT offers policies that are easy to buy in 10 minutes or less and provides 24/7 access to Live Certificates of Insurance, Additional Insured, and more, with no extra fees. Revolutionizing a historically complicated insurance industry, NEXT utilizes AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process and drive down costs by up to 30% compared to traditional policies. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, has received a total of $881 million in venture capital funding and has been recognized two consecutive years by Forbes Fintech 50, JMP Securities InsurTech 50 and Forbes Best StartUp Employers. For more information visit NextInsurance.com. Stay up to date on the latest with NEXT on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and our blog.

Contact: Kerry Ogata, kerry.ogata@nextinsurance.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-announces-liquor-liability-insurance-for-small-business-restaurant-owners-301368231.html

SOURCE NEXT Insurance

