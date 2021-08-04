U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,411.00
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,976.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,041.50
    -4.75 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.90
    -6.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.43
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.20
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.72
    +0.13 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    18.04
    -1.42 (-7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3930
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0450
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,123.09
    -791.34 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.15
    -10.30 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,603.57
    -38.26 (-0.14%)
     

NEXT BIG to Convey Taiwan's Entrepreneurial Energy to the World

·3 min read

TAIPEI, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To strengthen Taiwan startups' international reputation, on top of the national startup brand Startup Island TAIWAN, the National Development Council (NDC) launched the NEXT BIG project. Together, the startup communities and industry key opinion leaders jointly nominated nine startups to become NEXT BIG representatives. Taiwan hopes to drive more innovation with NEXT BIG leading the way and showcasing Taiwan's endless entrepreneurial energy.

National Development Council launched the NEXT BIG project to show the world Taiwan&#x002019;s endless entrepreneurial energy
National Development Council launched the NEXT BIG project to show the world Taiwan’s endless entrepreneurial energy

The nine NEXT BIG are:

  • CoolBitX: founded in 2014, CoolBitX is committed to blockchain security technology's innovation and development. They produced the world's first cold wallet "CoolWallet" and provided tailor-made software services for the product Sygna Bridge, simplifying the compliance process while allowing dealers to comply with the anti-money laundering regulations in various countries.

  • Greenvines: established in 2011, Greenvines is a skincare brand, also the third B corp in Taiwan. It is also the only B corp in Asia that has won the "Best for the World" environmental award for five consecutive years. Relying on science and sustainability, they discarded more than 2,700 non-essential ingredients and streamlined the daily skincare routine, making it a sustainable practice.

  • Gogoro: established in 2011, Gogoro is a leading smart electric scooter, moped and motorcycle brand in Taiwan. They've gained national recognition since their first product, making their products the new generation of environmentally friendly automotive vehicles. Having recently signed a contract with Hero® MotoCorp Ltd., a leading motorcycle brand in India, they hope to develop electric motorcycle blueprints in the two countries and to establish the collaboration as a model for global electric motorcycle development.

  • iKala: established in 2011, iKala's mission is "AI Empowerment". They provide AI-driven solutions for companies to achieve business transformation, acceleration, and creation of new business models. They currently provide services to more than 400 companies and 15,000 advertisers and brand owners across 8 countries in Asia.

  • KKday: established in 2014, KKday has become Asia's largest in-depth travel e-commerce platform covering more than 30,000 itineraries in 92 countries, and 550 cities around the world. They have received US$75 million of C round investment from Cool Japan Fund, National Development Fund, CDIB Capital Group, Darwin Venture, and others.

  • KDAN MOBILE: established in 2009, KDAN MOBILE provides enterprise cloud solutions. Their products have already achieved more than 200 million downloads and have accumulated more than 10 million registered members worldwide. 65% of their users are based in Europe and America. They are devoted to helping enterprises create mobile offices.

  • Pinkoi: established in 2011, Pinkoi is the leading design e-commerce platform in Asia, helping more design brands to enter the international market. By providing digital transformation online, and brand experience offline, they continue to make an impact on the current and future generations of designers.

  • 17LIVE: established in 2015, 17LIVE is the largest live streaming platform in Asia. Starting from Taiwan, it has expanded to Japan, Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, the United States and other regional markets. It combines AI and machine learning technology applications to provide more authentic, zero time difference streaming services.

  • 91APP: established in 2013, 91APP is the first to provide Online Merge Offline (OMO) new retail software cloud service in Taiwan. They provide three self-developed retail software clouds, helping brands to quickly enter the e-commerce market. In May this year, it became the first SaaS company listed in Taiwan, with a market value exceeding NT$40 billion.

Startup Island TAIWAN is the national startup brand co-created by the NDC and the startup communities. Its primary goal is to promote Taiwan's entrepreneurial ecosystem and to assist startups in expanding to international markets. Going forward, the brand will continue to bring the startup communities together to enhance Taiwan's visibility to the world as the "Startup Island". For more information, please follow Startup Island TAIWAN on its social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startupislandtw/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/startupislandtw
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/startupisland.tw/

SOURCE Startup Island TAIWAN

Recommended Stories

  • Reddit Hires Instagram Head of Business Marketing Timo Pelz

    Timo Pelz, after eight years at Instagram and Facebook, has been recruited to be Reddit’s first VP of business marketing. Pelz, who most recently served as Instagram’s head of business marketing, is tasked with setting go-to-market strategy for Reddit’s advertising products spanning the discussion site’s 100,000-plus communities. He will oversee all aspects of business marketing […]

  • Market Digest: CMCSA, HIG, HOLX, RJF, SWKS, WWW, CC, LIN, LRLCY, SQ

    The overall volume of insider transactions remains light due to trading restrictions in place during earnings season, but there are some interesting trends in the current data from Vickers Stock Research. And those trends are positive.

  • Hearst’s ICrossing Acquires Mediablaze

    “This investment positions us to deliver industry-leading solutions for our clients,” Hearst Magazines president Debi Chirichella said.

  • Teleperformance Certified as Great Place to Work® in Canada

    Teleperformance, a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced that its Canada operations received the prestigious Great Place to Work® award. By being certified as a Great Place to Work® in Canada, Teleperformance has set a new standard for Canadian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry companies.

  • CGF Announces New Members for July 2021

    PARIS, August 2, 2021 /3BL Media/ - The Consumer Goods Forum is delighted to announce the following new companies have joined our global membership community and, in doing so, have confirmed their ...

  • Warehouse Automation The Next Necessary Frontier Of Logistics Digitization

    Due to strong consumer spending, the growth of e-commerce, and other factors, transportation companies are incorporating more automation and tech into their operations to streamline administrative tasks and give more visibility to customers. The industry's digital transformation is well underway. Based on a PitchBook report from 2020, venture capital investment in warehousing automation technology, in particular, saw a 57% increase from 2019 to 2020. Last month, 3PL Central, a cloud-based wareho

  • Stagwell Marketing Group And MDC Partners (MDCA) Combine Following Successful Shareholder Vote, Forming Stagwell Inc.

    Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") announced today that Stagwell Marketing Group Holdings LLC ("Stagwell Marketing Group") and MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC") have officially completed a business combination (the "Combination") following a successful shareholder vote on July 26, 2021, creating a top 10 global marketing services company. The combined company is called Stagwell Inc. and will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "STGW" beginning Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Under the continued leadership of C

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Robinhood Rockets 24% Higher. It Looks Like a Meme Stock.

    (HOOD) has profited off the meme stock movement. The gains have built slowly; the commission-free broker started the day up less than 1%, but climbed over the next three hours to trade as high as $45, 18% above the company’s $38 price of its initial public offering. ARK Investments bought Robinhood (ticker: HOOD) after the IPO and has continued buying, and the company was praised on Monday night by CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who said “the stock would soar” if it made a deal like Square’s (SQ) deal to buy Afterpay.

  • Just when investors thought carmakers were over the worst of the chips crisis, BMW delivers a doozy

    Shares in the German auto giant fell 5% on Tuesday.

  • Lockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

  • My ‘shifty’ husband keeps our $3.5M property business in his name only. I don’t want to get kicked out if he should die

    ‘What if he decides to divorce me? How will I be protected? He tells me everything is just fine and those issues will never be a problem for me.’

  • This crypto scam bilked investors out of $11 million — and paid action star Steven Seagal to promote it

    Prosecutors say the scam was one of as many as 20 similar crypto frauds run by a group of Serbian nationals that bilked investors out of as much as $70 million.

  • GE’s Reverse Stock Split Is Rare– Only 5 in S&P 500 Since 2012

    GE’s reverse stock split Monday was only the fifth since 2012 among S&P 500 companies. Companies generally avoid reverse splits because they can signal that management has been unsuccessful at raising the stock price. It was only the fifth such action among companies in the S&P 500 index since 2012, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Substantial Upside Potential

    Return and risk are two sides of the same coin. Investors all want the former, while keeping down the latter – but that’s a pipe dream. Every stock comes with both, and one key to success is managing the balance. That balance can be tricky, however, as risk and return potentials usually follow a direct relationship; that is, the highest return stocks typically also come with higher risk. This makes sense, as the surest way to a high return is to find stocks with low initial share prices – for in

  • AMD stock closes at fifth straight record high following report Nvidia-Arm deal may get blocked

    MARKET PULSE Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares closed at a fifth consecutive record high on Tuesday following a report that Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) acquisition of Arm Ltd. may get blocked by U.K.

  • Work from home troubles many companies. Here’s how to show the boss that you’re on the job from anywhere

    Become a 'business of one,' says author of 'Remote, Inc.: How to Thrive at Work… Wherever You Are.'

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.

  • Hedge Fund Alphadyne Loses $1.5 Billion in Rates Short Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund Alphadyne Asset Management is one of the biggest casualties from a short squeeze in the global bond market, with its $12 billion macro trading strategy snared in a series of bad bets on rising interest rates.The investment firm is staring down losses of about $1.5 billion after its hedge funds plunged through July, according to people familiar with the matter. Its flagship Alphadyne International Fund lost about 10%. It also manages a leveraged version with about the sa