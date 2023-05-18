Make your next camping trip a little less rugged with these 10 portable generators

These are the best portable generators you can buy on Amazon for any camping trip.

When we think of camping, we often envision trading the hustle and bustle of daily life for an immersive weekend in nature. However, conveniences like portable generators make the camping experience more enjoyable and comfortable.

Portable generators have revolutionized how we camp, offering a reliable and efficient power source amidst the wilderness. These machines provide the means to charge devices, power small appliances and illuminate campsites.

Why settle for limited amenities when you can elevate your camping trip with the practicality and convenience of portable generators? Whether an avid camper, an occasional explorer or a family seeking a more comfortable outdoor experience, these are the 10 best portable generators you can buy.

1. Westinghouse Portable Generator

The Westinghouse Portable Generator can run for up to 12 hours on one tank of fuel.

The Westinghouse Outdoor 12500 Peak is our No. 1 pick for the best portable generator. It uses dual fuel and has an easy, electric start. This model Westinghouse portable generator can power around 9,500 watts at a time—enough for all of your small camping appliances.

This portable generator is heavy, but it is long-lasting and will serve you well over a short or extended camping trip.

$999 at Amazon

2. Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500

The Jackery Explorer 500 can power many appliances, such as fan, projector, lamp light and TV.

This Jackery Portable Generator is an innovative and reliable power solution for various uses like camping, emergency backup and other outdoor adventures. The Jackery generator is easy to carry and transport, making it ideal for on-the-go power needs.

It has a built-in lithium battery pack, which is quiet and clean, as it doesn't run on fuel or have a noisy engine, ensuring a peaceful camping experience without disturbing nature or fellow comers. This portable generator is also compatible with Jackery SolarSaga solar panels, allowing you to harness the power of the sun and recharge the generator while you're off the grid.

This makes it a sustainable and environmentally friendly choice for powering your camping essentials.

$499 at Amazon

3. Honda Portable Home Gas Power Generator

The Honda Portable Home Gas Power Generator has a max power output of 3,000 watts.

The Honda EU3000IS is designed to provide reliable power for various applications, including camping, tailgating, RV use and home backup power. This Honda generator has a maximum power output of 3,000 watts and a rated output of 2,800 watts, which is sufficient to run essential camping equipment such as lights, fans and small appliances. It can also charge your electronic devices.

You’ll want to review the manual closely before you set off to your campsite, but this generator will last you around 15 hours, which is perfect for a long weekend.

$2,499 at Amazon

4. Champion Portable Inverter Generator

The Champion Power Equipment portable generator has a 1.1-gallon fuel tank.

The Champion 200951 2,500-watt generator is an inverter generator, which includes advanced technology that allows it to adjust the engine speed based on the required load, resulting in fuel efficiency and quieter operation compared to conventional generators. This makes it more convenient for quiet environments where noise may be a concern.

The generator is designed to be ultralight with a handle, making it easier to transport. Overall, it’s a great option that provides reliable and convenient power in a compact and lightweight package, suitable for any outdoor adventure.

$500 at Amazon

5. FlashFish Portable Power Station

The FlashFish power station is equipped with a lithium battery pack.

The FlashFish 200-watt generator has 4.3 stars out of 5 out of thousands of Amazon reviews. It’s compact and lightweight, weighing only four pounds, which makes it easier to carry than many other generators, especially if you’re backpacking.

The generator can be charged by a lithium battery pack or the corresponding 15-24 volt solar panel. It also has a handy LED screen that displays the remaining battery power for easy check-ins, even in the dark.

$129 at Amazon

6. Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment Dual Fuel Portable Generator

This Westinghouse Portable Generator is a fantastic choice for your next camping trip.

The Westinghouse Dual Fuel Portable Generator is a reliable and versatile power solution for your camping needs with a peak wattage of 4,650 watts. While it tends to be noisier than other portable generators we tested, it has enough power to run essential appliances, tools, and electronics like smartphones, radios, fans and cooking appliances.

This model has dual fuel capability, allowing you to choose between using gasoline or propane as a fuel source. This flexibility ensures that you can always find a readily available fuel option, and the easy turn-on switch means one less thing to worry about.

$572 at Amazon

7. Bluetti Portable Power Station

This Bluetti Portable Power Station comes with a 24-month warranty.

The Bluetti Portable Power Station EB3A is a compact and powerful backup power solution with a 4.3-out-of-5-star Amazon rating from more than 2,400 reviewers. With a 268Wh LiFePO4 battery, it provides a reliable source of energy, and the AC outlets can provide a surge power of up to 1,200 watts. One notable feature of the Bluetti EB3A is its fast-charging capability.

This Bluetti power station can be recharged from zero to 80 percent in just 30 minutes, offering a quick turnaround time for when you need to replenish the power supply. The power station is also compatible with solar panels (sold separately), enabling you to utilize renewable energy and recharge it in an eco-friendly way during outdoor camping or off-grid adventures.

$299 at Amazon

8. A-iPower Portable Inverter Generator

The A-iPower Portable Inverter Generator weighs 46 pounds.

The A-iPower portable generator is designed to provide electrical power in remote or off-grid locations, making it particularly useful for campers. It weighs around 48 pounds, which is relatively light for a generator of its capacity.

The generator utilizes an efficient 79cc engine and is designed to provide long run times while conserving fuel. This feature is beneficial for campers who may not have easy access to fuel sources in remote camping locations.

It also runs quietly at around 50 decibels, and has the parallel capability, meaning you can connect it to a compatible generator using a parallel kit to double the power output.

$385 at Amazon

9. Marbero 88Wh Portable Power Station

The Marbero 88Wh Portable Power Station can be charged an AC outlet or a compatible solar panel.

More than 2,900 Amazon reviewers give the Marbero Portable Power Station 4.4 out of five stars. It has a battery capacity of 88Wh (24000mAh), and provides multiple power outputs, including AC and DC, as well as USB ports. It weighs only 1.75 pounds, which is one of the lightest portable generators we've tested.

The Marbero Portable Power Station can be charged using a wall outlet, a car charger or compatible solar panels (not included), offering flexibility campers will love. It operates silently, which is advantageous for maintaining a peaceful camping environment.

Though it can’t power a lot at once, you can and small electronic devices, ensuring you have access to your essentials when needed.

$99 at Amazon

10. Pulsar Gas-Powered Portable Generator

The Pulsar Gas-Powered Portable Generator is ideal for camping trips.

The black and white Pulsar PG1202SA portable generator packs in 900 running watts of power. The single-cylinder, two-stroke engine has a compact design that's well-suited for campers. The fuel tank provides five hours of operation at half load.

Though it’s not meant to run a fridge (even a mini fridge), you can power small appliances and camping items like an air mattress pump to make camping easier.

The carrying handle is convenient for carrying and the sturdy legs are ideal for use on uneven grounds like muddy campsites, rocky ledges and sandy beaches.

$192 at Amazon

