Next Center remains on-track for fall completion in Holland
HOLLAND — Construction for Lakeshore Advantage’s Next Center remains on-schedule, with plans for an fall move-in.
The 20,000-square-foot, three-story office building broke ground last August and will serve as a business incubator, community education space, and the new home of Lakeshore Advantage.
As the project moves forward, Lakeshore Advantage’s Grace Maiullo said the team is excited for the entire organization to work in one building.
Plans for the space include a multifunctional first-floor business incubator with room for up to 50 tenants, second-stage startup companies and Lakeshore Advantage on the second floor, and an anchor company and startup partner on the third floor.
While the project remains on schedule, Maiullo said clean-up and remediation costs on the brownfield site were more than expected.
“Overall, we're on track and on budget," she said.
Having a downtown Holland location, organizers say, will be helpful.
“We’re looking forward to the increased visibility that first-floor access in downtown Holland will offer our SURGE program," Maiullo said. "We want the word to get out that we’re the resource for lakeshore startups.”
