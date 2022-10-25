U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

Next Dynamics, Inc. Demonstrates Significant Ballistics Improvements in Successful Testing of its 7.62 Caliber Nemesis Ammunition

Next Dynamics, Inc.
·5 min read

With its Nemesis ammunition considerably outperforming competitor rounds of the same caliber in testing, Next Dynamics is aiming to bring back the unfair advantage.

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / (OTC PINK:NEXD) Next Dynamics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NEXD) ("Next" or the "Company"), www.nextdynamicscorp.com, a Texas corporation, is pleased to announce results from recent testing of the Company's 7.62 caliber Nemesis A.S.A.P.® ("Nemesis") ammunition completed by Bornea Dynamics Ltd. ("Bornea") www.bornea.ca.

Bornea's testing of the 7.62 Nemesis ammunition confirms the improved ballistics performance offered by Next Dynamics' base drag reduction technology, with the Company's ammunition achieving significantly increased drag reduction, greater downrange velocity and match-grade accuracy, as compared to broadly available competitor rounds of the same caliber.

The table below provides a comparison of ballistics performance, as measured by Bornea Dynamics, of the Nemesis to both Berger Match Grade 168gr and Winchester Super X 150gr reference projectiles, with key metrics including muzzle velocity, change in velocity from muzzle to 300 yards and ending velocity (at target).

NEXT DYNAMICS INC, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Press release picture
NEXT DYNAMICS INC, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Press release picture

As illustrated above - and as further detailed in Bornea's report - the Company's Nemesis rounds achieved nearly 52% improvement in reduction in velocity between muzzle and 300 yards versus the Winchester Super X round, and nearly 16% improvement versus the Berger Match Grade round, despite the Berger round being over 16% heavier. In absolute terms, Nemesis velocity was 21% greater than the Winchester round and 9% greater than the Berger round at a distance of 300 yards.

Additionally, the Company's rounds achieved match grade accuracy, with dispersion essentially overlapping that of the Berger Match Grade round, and almost 1.25" tighter than the Winchester Super X round of comparable weight.

Bornea's report concludes that the Company's Nemesis 7.62 copper projectile with booster "…demonstrates superior performance to a traditional Berger round of higher projectile mass, and superior performance to a traditional Winchester round of similar projectile mass, when compared at the velocity and accuracy metrics."

"Never in my career have I come across small caliber ammunition exhibiting the performance like that of Next Dynamics' Nemesis rounds," said Company military advisor Rear Admiral (ret) Greg Slavonic. "This ammunition will provide operators with a meaningful unfair advantage on the battlefield, and I am pleased to be working with the Company to bring this ground-breaking technology to various branches of our military."

"The results of Bornea's testing of our 7.62 NATO Nemesis rounds with booster are incredibly encouraging," said CEO Jacob Salk. "As we get further downrange, the performance gap between our rounds and the competition continues to widen; we are well on our way to achieving our goal of bringing back the unfair advantage in small arms ammunition."

"The Company is conducting additional velocity and penetration testing of our 7.62 rounds, and we are confident we will achieve similar performance improvements with our 5.56 NATO rounds, as well as with our .50 caliber rounds on which we have just begun production. We are thankful for the continued support of our shareholders and investors, and we look forward to sharing further results in the near future."

On the tail of the positive testing results, Next Dynamics will be providing sample rounds to various potential licensors for their respective internal testing and validation. The Company will share additional updates as discussions around licensing and distribution evolve.

About Next Dynamics, Inc.: Next Dynamics, Inc. is an emerging global leader in the development, engineering & licensing of some of the world's best-performing defense technologies. The Company's patented Advanced Small Arms Projectile (A.S.A.P.®) munitions, which offer unparalleled ballistics, cover the full spectrum of ground force applications across small and medium NATO calibers and weapons platforms. Next Dynamics also offers engineering services focused on artillery modernization and holds numerous other patents in small-arms munitions, armaments, and military engineering upgrades.

For more information, please visit www.nextdynamicscorp.com.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

info@nextdynamicscorp.com

SOURCE: NEXT DYNAMICS INC.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722139/Next-Dynamics-Inc-Demonstrates-Significant-Ballistics-Improvements-in-Successful-Testing-of-its-762-Caliber-Nemesis-Ammunition

