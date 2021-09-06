U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.49
    -0.80 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.88
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    +0.1180 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,868.51
    +2,051.36 (+4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,357.82
    +60.09 (+4.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Next.e.GO Mobile SE opens its first Brand Store in the capital of Germany's most populous state

·2 min read

- The Brand Store is located by the Dusseldorf's Konigsallee, one of Europe's most visited fashion destinations.

- Store combines customer experience centre, sales and support.

- Opening of more brand stores underway.

AACHEN, Germany, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful start of production and launch of nation-wide sales, Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the independent German EV manufacturer, has begun opening its Brand Stores across Europe with first stop in Dusseldorf, the capital of Germany's most populous state.

Team e.GO Mobile inaugurating the first e.GO brand store in Dusseldorf, Germany
Team e.GO Mobile inaugurating the first e.GO brand store in Dusseldorf, Germany

Inaugurated on the 4th of September with the presence of media and guests just ahead of IAA 2021, the first Brand Store is located at the iconic Schadow-Arkaden by the Dusseldorf's Konigsallee, one of Europe's most visited fashion destinations.

In the brand stores, visitors can experience the vehicles personally up close and get acquainted with e.GO's disruptive production technology, unique design elements and its smart features. Customers could also do test drive and order the vehicle directly at the Brand Store.

The company is accelerating the opening of its new brand stores in other cities with Hamburg, Munich, Milan, Athens and Dubai on the way.

Alongside the start of company's global campaign "The Time Is Now", the opening of the first brand store marks another important milestone in e.GO's journey to accelerate the much-needed transformation in the urban e-mobility by offering a sustainable, durable and affordable electric car that is also unique in many aspects.

"The Time is Now reflects our profound conviction of the urgency for a collective action as well as the need for individual responsibility to combat climate change. We ought to challenge the old habits and limitless consumption, to rethink mobility with enhanced utilization and circular economy being front and center. Our children only have one planet to live on!" said Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the Board at Next.e.GO Mobile SE.

Accelerating adoption in urban environment

Affordability, ease of use and life cycle sustainability are key to driving the adoption of electro mobility in the ever growing urban environment. And e.GO offers them all. The robust aluminium spaceframe and the highly durable polymeric outer body give the e.GO Life a longer life cycle and lower total cost of ownership. The smart battery swap feature, first of its kind for an urban electric car, provides a different user experience and peace of mind while enhancing the ecological footprint of e.GO compared to many other choices in the market.

Press photo: Opening ceremony of the e.GO Brand Store in Dusseldorf

Copyright ® - Next.e.GO Mobile SE

SOURCE Next.e.GO Mobile SE

Recommended Stories

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Kass: There's No Simple Road Ahead

    Global economic and corporate profit conditions have likely peaked, inflation will be sticky, taxes are rising, valuations are inflated and optimism reigns supreme. During the month of August, the market made a record 12 intraday all-time highs. There have only been two other times in history that there were 11 intraday highs in a month - in August, 1987 (prior to the large market selloff two months later) and at the top of the Bull Market at the end of the Roaring Twenties in 1929.

  • Amazon Stock Leads 5 E-Commerce Plays Near Buy Points

    Amazon is among e-commerce stocks showing recent strength and near buy points, after a reset of lofty expectations.

  • It was a truly great quarter for “great quarter” mentions on Wall Street

    Executives are celebrating booming sales as the US stock market sets record high after record high: The words “great quarter” and their synonyms were mentioned during earnings calls a record 327 times in August, according to call transcript data compiled by Sentieo. A record percentage of companies in the S&P 500 Index of large US stocks have said revenue came in higher than estimates during the second quarter, according to FactSet. An analyst at Stephens congratulated medical device company Cooper Companies, up 26% in 2021, "on the record quarter."

  • Watch that email carefully: Scammers pushing stimulus stories to steal bank account numbers, more

    IRS warns of record uptick in scammers using badly worded texts and emails about Economic Impact Payments and how to get that money.

  • Introduction to the Major Fundamental Influences on Forex Prices

    The major central banks influence Forex prices by controlling open market operations and interest rate policies.

  • Japanese Stocks Extend Gain From 30-Year High on Post-Suga Hopes

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese equities rose, with the Topix extending gains to a more than 30-year high, on optimism for new economic policies following the announcement that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will step down. Electronics makers gave the biggest boost to the Topix, which advanced 1.3% to the highest level since August 1990. Telcos jumped as investors hoped that the next prime minister will have more favorable policies on mobile phone bills. Fast Retailing Co. and Tokyo Electron Ltd. were th

  • Emerging Currencies Are in ‘Sweet Spot’ for Carry Trades Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks in developing nations will take center stage this week as assurances that the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to raise interest rates lay the groundwork for an extended rally in emerging-market currencies. Policy makers in Poland, Russia, Peru and Malaysia are all due to set borrowing costs, safe in the view that U.S. rates will remain low for longer, a message that Fed Chair Jerome Powell hammered home at Jackson Hole. And it means that any hawkish turn in emerging m

  • Drug companies say enough U.S. states join $26 billion opioid settlement to proceed

    Three large U.S. drug distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson will proceed with a proposed $26 billion settlement resolving claims that they fueled the opioid epidemic after "enough" states joined in, the companies said on Saturday.

  • These money and investing tips can teach you the secrets of stock market success

    MUTUAL FUNDS WEEKLY Don’t miss these top money and investing features: These are the most important things to check on a stock’s quote page before deciding whether to buy or sell America’s toxic ‘us vs.

  • Easy Policy Lays Out a Hard Road for Underperforming Baht, Peso

    (Bloomberg) -- The Thai baht and the Philippine peso have lagged all their Southeast Asian peers this year. This may continue as inflation readings could reinforce their central banks as two of the biggest doves in the region.Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is weighing a reduction in the reserve requirement ratio while some members of the Bank of Thailand’s policy committee see a need for another rate cut. This easy stance is at odds with that of policy makers elsewhere which are preparing to unwind

  • Raising National Insurance to fund social care overhaul will hurt growth, economists warn

    A National Insurance hike will deal the UK’s recovery up to a £6.5 billion blow, risk thousands of jobs and worsen inequalities, economists have warned as the Prime Minister readies a tax raid to fund a social care overhaul.

  • Binance to Halt Singapore Products After Central Bank Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Sunday that it will stop offering some products in Singapore after regulators said earlier in the week that the company may be in breach of the country’s Payment Services Act.Binance said in a blog post that it would be ceasing Singapore dollar trading pairs and payment options, as well as removing the app from Singapore iOs and Google Play stores as of Friday. Users have been advised to complete all related peer-to-peer trades and remove re

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • Saudi Internet-Services Firm Seeks Up to $966 Million From IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Telecom Co.’s internet-services unit is seeking to raise as much as 3.62 billion riyals ($966 million) from an initial public offering in Riyadh, the latest in a clutch of share sales in the kingdom.Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., also known as solutions by stc, set the price range for the offering at 136 riyals to 151 riyals per share. The company is selling 24 million shares, it said in a statement on Sunday.Bidding and book-building period for participat

  • Stocks, Futures Up as Traders Mull Taper Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Monday amid an ongoing rally in Japan sparked by the planned exit of the prime minister and as traders mulled slower U.S. hiring that may delay a reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus.MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge climbed for a seventh session, the longest streak since January. Japan closed up more than 1% to a 31-year high on hopes of better pandemic management and more spending by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s successor. U.S. and European equity futures

  • Oil Extends Losses as Saudi Price Cuts Raise Competition Stakes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asian buyers, raising the prospect of fierce competition among sellers as the resurgence of Covid-19 continues to cloud the demand outlook.Futures in New York dropped below $69 a barrel after falling 1% on Friday. The kingdom cut the price of its flagship crude for October by more than double the expected amount just days after OPEC+ agreed to continue boosting production. Traders were caught off guard by the Saudi mo

  • Clock Ticks for Evergrande as $7.4 Billion of Bonds Due 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- The clock is ticking for China Evergrande Group to raise cash and pay back $7.4 billion of bonds coming due next year. Evergrande’s dollar notes plunged to record lows last week after the developer warned that it risks defaulting on its debt. A measure of the company’s ability to repay short-term borrowings deteriorated in the first half as cash and equivalents plunged to a six-year low, its earnings report showed. Pressure on Evergrande’s liquidity may intensify if it can’t smoot

  • Binance removes Singapore products on main platform after regulator's warning

    Embattled Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said it will restrict its services in Singapore days after the city state's central bank said it should stop offering payment services. The Monetary Authority of Singapore became the latest regulator to take aim at Binance, warning last week that its global platform, Binance.com, could be breaking the law by providing payment services to Singapore residents without an appropriate licence. Binance.com will stop offering Singapore dollar payment options and Singapore dollar trading pairs from Sept. 10 and the app will be removed from the Singapore iOs and Google Play stores, it said in a post on its website.