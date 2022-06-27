Next Edge Capital Corp. Launches the Veritas Next Edge Premium Yield Fund

TORONTO, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Next Edge Capital Corp. ("Next Edge Capital") is pleased to announce the launch of the Veritas Next Edge Premium Yield Fund (the "Fund") in conjunction with Veritas Investment Research Corporation and Veritas Asset Management Inc.

The Fund, via Veritas Asset Management Inc., leverages the award-winning, independent, and in-depth research of Veritas Investment Research Corporation to formulate a diversified portfolio of predominately Canadian equities with a bias towards yield, and capital preservation. The Fund also utilizes a covered option overlay to generate additional yield and further mitigate downside exposure and adverse price movements.

The Fund offers investors an attractive distribution of 5%1 per annum, with the opportunity for capital appreciation while mitigating risk. Distributions will be paid out monthly1 and derived from dividend income from equity holdings in addition to a covered option writing strategy on the Fund's portfolio. The Fund's portfolio will consist of a diversified selection of 30-50 equity positions that are equally weighted and rebalanced quarterly. The Fund is offered as a mutual fund via a simplified prospectus and is available to all investors.

"In a challenging fixed income and equity market environment, investors are constantly seeking opportunities for returns while not taking undue risk. We believe this Fund offers such a solution. I have known the team at Veritas for approximately two decades, and I am very excited to be partnered with them on this product. For well over a decade, investors have continued to place an exorbitant and growing amount of capital into products with no bearing towards investment fundamentals, value, and rationale. The timing could not be better for a Fund which does the opposite. Credibility, integrity, and a constant search for the truth from the facts via their forensic accounting-based approach to equity research are some of the many qualities that we value strongly in the Veritas team and our partnership", mentioned Rob Anton, President of Next Edge Capital.

"I think we have found the right partner to complement our stock-picking expertise in a portfolio that offers enhanced yield and defensive capital appreciation", said Anthony Scilipoti, President & CEO of the Veritas Group of Companies. "When we founded Veritas Asset Management, our vision was to capitalize on the expertise and the over 20-year track record of the analyst team at Veritas Investment Research. I am excited about this opportunity".

About Next Edge Capital

Next Edge Capital Corp. is an investment fund manager and a leader in the structuring and distribution of alternative, private credit, and value-added fund products in Canada. The firm is led by an experienced management team that has launched numerous investment solutions in a variety of product structures and has been responsible for raising over $3 billion of alternative assets since 20002. Next Edge Capital specializes and focuses on providing unique, non-correlated pooled investment vehicles to the Canadian marketplace.

Further information can be found at www.nextedgecapital.com.

About Veritas

Veritas Investment Research Corporation (VIR) was founded in October of 2000 as an independent employee-owned equity research firm based on forensic-accounting principles. Veritas Asset Management Inc. (VAM) was founded in February of 2016 and is an independent employee-owned research-driven investment manager. VAM was founded on the belief that superior research leads to better investment decisions. VAM sources its investment ideas from VIR. VAM is the sub-advisor to the Veritas Next Edge Premium Yield Fund.

Further information can be found at https://veritascorp.com and https://veritasfunds.com.

1 Yield will be derived from dividends from portfolio holdings in addition to covered option writing and the monthly distribution will be at a variable rate tied to each month's realized gains/yield per Class of applicable Units of the Fund and which may be greater to or less than the targeted annual yield of 5% per annum.

2 Please note that over CAD $2 billion of the CAD $3 billion of alternative assets raised relates to assets that were raised at a previous firm(s).

