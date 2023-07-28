The Next Elon Musk? This 26-Year-Old College Dropout Built A $7.3 Billion Tech Empire To Become The World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

Meet Alexandr Wang, a prodigy entrepreneur who etched his name in history as the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

At age 24, he achieved what many only dream of — a spot in the elite billionaires' club. He's been hailed as a genius and compared to Elon Musk, the visionary behind SpaceX and Tesla Inc.

Wang's journey to success began with his fascination with artificial intelligence (AI). During a trip to his ancestral homeland, he observed China's brightest engineers discussing AI's potential without addressing its practical applications. This pivotal moment, coupled with his parents' background as nuclear physicists, fueled his determination to explore AI.

To stay updated with top startup news & investments, sign up for Benzinga's Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter

Gifted with an innate talent for mathematics and coding, Wang secured a coding job at Quora while still in his teens. His relentless pursuit of knowledge led him to the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he immersed himself in machine learning and AI. Wang's intelligence and foresight guided him to seize an opportunity when he saw one.

At age 19, with only one year at MIT under his belt, Wang took a leap of faith and cofounded Scale AI in 2016. The timing proved fortuitous as industries sought to harness the power of machine learning for their growth. Scale AI began by providing crucial data to autonomous vehicle companies, gradually expanding its reach to various sectors like enterprise automation, e-commerce, insurance and robotics.

The rise of AI continues to be a hot funding area for venture capitalists and retail startup investors alike. Startups like GenesisAI have raised hundreds of thousands from retail investors. And OpenAI and other venture capital powerhouses are raking in billions from venture capital and private equity.

By using the potential of clickworkers and integrating their unique skills with advanced AI algorithms, Wang created a winning formula that drives efficiency and addresses ethical concerns.

Story continues

Wang's focus on fair compensation and equal benefits for clickworkers set his company apart from other AI-driven businesses, earning it recognition as an innovative and disruptive force. The company continues to expand and develop cutting-edge AI solutions for various industries.

The turning point came when the U.S. Air Force contracted Scale AI to implement AI for optimizing its data management, particularly in analyzing satellite images. This collaboration brought in over $350 million in government contracts, solidifying Scale AI's position as a leading player in the AI domain.

See more on startup investing from Benzinga:

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article The Next Elon Musk? This 26-Year-Old College Dropout Built A $7.3 Billion Tech Empire To Become The World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.