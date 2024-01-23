Advertisement
What’s Next for ETFs After S&P 500 Hits Record High?

Sumit Roy
·1 min read
ETF Investing Tools
ETF Investing Tools

After two years, including multiple near misses the past seven weeks, the S&P 500 finally clawed its way back to all-time highs, surpassing the previous high of 4,797 set in January 2022.

A rising stock market is good for most exchange-traded funds. Equity ETFs, whether they directly track the S&P 500, tend to rise with the index—a positive for both investors and fund managers.

On Friday, assets under management across all 2,350 U.S.-listed ETFs hit a record $8.14 trillion. Of that, $6.4 trillion was invested in equity ETFs and $4.4 trillion was invested in U.S.-focused equity ETFs specifically.

The question now becomes where the U.S. stock market goes from here? While nothing is certain, according to data from CFRA research, the S&P 500 tends to keep rising after exiting a bear market.

Market Performance After Reaching All-Time High

On average, the index climbs 5.2% above its previous record high post-bear market before its first decline of 5% or more.

However, the data—which looked at the period between 1946 through today—showed three occasions when the index rose less than 1% before selling off.

On the other hand, in 1958, the S&P 500 surged as much as 22% above its previous high before the rally stalled, while in 1980, it jumped 7.4% before retreating.

As always, past performance is no guarantee of what happens next, but it’s a guide that can be helpful in envisioning the possible range of outcomes.

As of midday Monday, the S&P 500 was trading around 4,850, or 1% above the previous all-time high from 2022.


