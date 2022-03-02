Next Games Corp.: Preliminary Information on 2021 Financial Result and outlook for 2022

Next Games Oyj

Next Games Corporation Company Release March 2, 2022



Next Games releases preliminary information on the company’s 2021 financial results. Additionally, the company publishes its outlook for 2022. Next Games publishes its full-year financial statement on March 14, 2022. The figures in this release are preliminary and unaudited.

January - December 2021 key figures:

Revenue was EUR 25.2 (27.2) million

Gross Profit was EUR 13.5 (14.3) million, 54% (52%) of revenue

EBIT was EUR -5.6 (-3.4) million

EBITDA was EUR -0.6 (0.5) million

Publishing profitability EBITDA was at EUR 5.6 (6.4) million, 22% (24%) of revenue

Research and Development costs were EUR 6.7 (5.6) million, 27% (21%) of revenue

The company had 121 (104) employees at the end of 2021





(Numbers in brackets refer to the corresponding year-on-year period unless otherwise mentioned)

EUR million Jul-Dec 2021 Jul-Dec 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Company Revenue 12.9 12.8 1% 25.2 27.2 -7% Gross Profit 7.2 6.7 7% 13.5 14.3 -6% EBITDA -0.7 0.2 -471% -0.6 0.5 -226% Operating Result (EBIT) -3.4 -1.7 102% -5.6 -3.4 64% Adjusted Operating Result -0.9 -0.2 342% -1.2 -0.1 1083% Gross profit % 56% 52 % 4ppt 54% 52% 2ppt EBITDA % -6% 2 % 8ppt -3% 2% 5ppt Operating Result (EBIT) % -27% -14 % 13ppt -22% -12% 10ppt Adjusted Operating Result % -7% -1% 6ppt -5% 0% 5ppt Publishing Operations' Profitability EBITDA 2.7 3.0 -9% 5.6 6.4 -13% EBITDA % 21% 24 % 3ppt 22 % 24% 2ppt Research and Development Key Figures Investments 3.4 1.9 79% 5.5 3.5 56% Expenditure 5.6 3.7 52% 9.4 7.0 34%

Outlook for 2022

The company will aim to improve the performance of key games and continue developing new games in 2022. Next Games expects R&D and Administration costs to maintain a similar level to 2021.

Events after the reporting period

Next Games reached an agreement with its partner Alcon Entertainment to discontinue the Blade Runner Rogue game project after the reporting period in February 2022. The game did not meet mutually agreed targets. The game will be removed from Apple App Store and Google Play Store, but will remain online for existing players until June 2022.

TABLES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR million Jul-Dec 2021 Jul-Dec 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 12.9 12.8 25.2 27.2 Cost of revenue -5.7 -6.1 -11.7 -12.9 Gross profit 7.2 6.7 13.5 14.3 Other operating income 0.4 0.3 0.8 0.7 Research and development -3.6 -2.9 -6.7 -5.6 Sales and Marketing -5.6 -4.5 -9.9 -9.5 Administrative -1.7 -1.3 -3.2 -3.2 Operating result (EBIT) -3.4 -1.7 -5.6 -3.4 Finance costs, net -0.1 -0.4 -0.0 -0.5 Share of associates' result - -0.1 - -0.2 Profit before taxes -3.4 -2.2 -5.6 -4.1 Current income taxes - - - - Change in deferred tax 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.2 Total income tax expense 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.2 Result for the period -3.3 -2.1 -5.3 -3.9 Total comprehensive result for the period -3.3 -2.1 -5.3 -3.9 Result attributable to the owners of the parent -3.3 -2.1 -5.3 -3.9





Shares Jul-Dec 2021 Jul-Dec 2020 2021 2020 Result per share for profit attributable to the owners of the parent Non-Diluted earnings per share, EUR -0.11 -0.08 -0.18 -0.14 Diluted earnings per share, EUR -0.11 -0.08 -0.18 -0.14

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET, SUMMARY

EUR million 31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020 Non-current assets 26.3 21.9 Current assets 7.2 8.2 Total assets 33.5 30.1 Equity 18.6 19.4 Total liabilities 14.9 10.7 Long-term liabilities 4.4 2.7 Short-term liabilities 10.5 8.0 Total equity and liabilities 33.5 30.1

