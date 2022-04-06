Next Games Corporation’s Annual General Meeting Will be Postponed to May 5, 2022

Next Games Oyj

Next Games Corporation Company Release April 6, 2022 AT 10:00 (EET)



Due to the pending tender offer by Netflix, Inc. for all issued and outstanding shares and stock options in Next Games Corporation (the "Company") that are not held by the Company or its subsidiary, the Board of Directors of the Company has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting of the Company to May 5, 2022. The Annual General Meeting was originally scheduled to be held on April 28, 2022.

Additional information:



Next Games

Saara Bergström, Chief Communications Officer

+358 (0) 40 588 3167Media: press@nextgames.com

Investor relations: investors@nextgames.com

Certified Adviser: Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, tel. +358 (0) 50 520 4098

About Next Games

Next Games is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefine the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Next Games works on multiple new games based on beloved global IPs. The Company’s latest game, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, is based on Netflix’s hit 80s horror drama series.



