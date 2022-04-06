U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,503.00
    -17.25 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,435.00
    -115.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,742.50
    -85.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,037.60
    -5.30 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.93
    +0.97 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.30
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    -0.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0898
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.21
    +3.64 (+19.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8600
    +0.2700 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,298.52
    -1,353.75 (-2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,058.05
    -39.61 (-3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.53
    -31.19 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Next Games Corporation’s Annual General Meeting Will be Postponed to May 5, 2022

Next Games Oyj
·1 min read
Next Games Oyj
Next Games Oyj

Next Games Corporation Company Release April 6, 2022 AT 10:00 (EET)

Due to the pending tender offer by Netflix, Inc. for all issued and outstanding shares and stock options in Next Games Corporation (the "Company") that are not held by the Company or its subsidiary, the Board of Directors of the Company has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting of the Company to May 5, 2022. The Annual General Meeting was originally scheduled to be held on April 28, 2022.

Additional information:

Next Games
Saara Bergström, Chief Communications Officer
+358 (0) 40 588 3167Media: press@nextgames.com
Investor relations: investors@nextgames.com

Certified Adviser: Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, tel. +358 (0) 50 520 4098

About Next Games

Next Games is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefine the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Next Games works on multiple new games based on beloved global IPs. The Company’s latest game, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, is based on Netflix’s hit 80s horror drama series.


Recommended Stories

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • AMD Is About as Hot as It Gets: Here's How to Trade It

    Long-time Sarge fave Advanced Micro Devices had agreed to acquire edge computing startup Pensando for about $1.9B... just weeks after closing the $50B deal to acquire Xilinx. It wasn't long before another long-time Sarge fave, AMD CEO Lisa Su herself, was out and about talking up the deal, and her firm. Su appeared at CNBC, She spoke about "doubling down on the data center" where the firm competes against the likes of Nvidia and Marvell Technology as well as others.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 29 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Jack Dorsey Has a Message That Will Make Elon Musk Very Happy

    The Twitter founder and Tesla CEO like each other and have often stood up for each other in the face of adversity.

  • Why Did Nio Stock Drop Today?

    Investors in electric vehicle (EV) companies look for technology that can differentiate one company from its competitors. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) offers a battery swap technology that is unique, and it received some publicity today. One might think that would move Nio shares higher, but that's not the case, at least this morning.

  • Why Nanox Stock Continued Jumping Higher Today

    The company is a tangible step closer to realizing its ultimate vision -- but it's still a long road ahead.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Two Properties In Just Two Hours

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of new offerings today; six rental properties that retail investors can buy into with as little as $100. The offerings went live on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT on April 5, 2022, and two of the properties were fully funded just two hours later. The first property to sell out was a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Columbia, SC market, named The Bedford. The property was acquired by Arrived Homes for $28

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are sliding 4.5% at 10:41 a.m. ET on Tuesday. After hitting a recent high of $29.44 per share on March 29, AMC's stock has given up about a quarter of the gains it made on the announcement that the company was investing in a gold and silver miner. The news pushed the stock out of the doldrums it had been in for months as traders anticipated that the "mother of all short squeezes" (MOASS) had arrived, but the upward momentum quickly stalled and now it's resuming its downward trajectory again.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Recession Warning Bells Are Ringing. These Banks Look Strong.

    Last week, yields on short-dated Treasury debt rose above those on longer-dated securities in the first so-called yield-curve inversion in nearly three years.

  • Top-Rated AbbVie Stock Hits Record High As It Looks To Expand A Decades-Old Solution

    AbbVie stock popped Tuesday after announcing promising test results that could expand use of a treatment for blurry vision.

  • Why Starbucks Stock Tasted Sour on Tuesday

    A Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) coffee might be a fine way to enhance an investor's day, but we can't say the same about the company's stock so far this week. For the second day in a row, the latte slinger saw its share price decline notably. Probably the more impactful of the two notes was the one from Wedbush's Nick Setyan.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Next month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday." Since its debut in May 1896, the Dow Jones has evolved from a 12-stock index that was predominantly dominated by industrial companies into a 30-component index filled with a diverse group of profitable and time-tested businesses. Although we often think of the Dow's components as slower-growing, mature businesses, these companies can still pack a punch and make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Why UiPath Stock Plunged 38% Last Month

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) took a dive last month as the growth stock was hit by the sell-off in the first half of March and then plunged at the end of the month when it reported earnings. Like other growth stocks, UiPath fell in the first half of March on concerns about rising interest rates, inflation, and a slowing economy as investors expect those factors to slow down economic growth and possibly cause a recession, but the earnings report was the biggest reason for the sharp decline. UiPath, a software company that specializes in robotic-process automation, also known as bots, said that revenue increased 39% to $289.7 million, ahead of estimates at $283.6 million.