U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,417.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,086.50
    +8.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.30
    -4.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.58
    -0.51 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.10
    +8.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.68
    -0.38 (-2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3808
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2740
    -0.1480 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,102.80
    +933.46 (+2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,155.18
    +1.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.49
    +23.26 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Next Games Corporation Half-Year Review January-June 2021 Publishing Operations’ steady profitability maintains the Company’s EBITDA positive

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Next Games Oyj
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Next Games highlights H1 2021

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION COMPANY RELEASE 13 AUGUST 2021, 9:00 a.m. EEST

This release is a summary of the January-June 2021 Half-year Review. The full report is attached as a .pdf document in the end of this release and available at www.nextgames.com/reports


January-June 2021 in Short

  • Revenue was EUR 12.3 (14.4) million

  • Gross Profit was EUR 6.3 (7.5) million, 51% (52%) of revenue

  • EBITDA was EUR 0.2 (0.3) million

  • Operating Result (EBIT) was EUR -2.2 (-1.6) million

  • Adjusted Operating Result was EUR -0.3 (0.1) million

  • Publishing Operations’ EBITDA was EUR 3.0 (3.4) million, 24% (24%) of revenue

  • Research & Development costs were EUR 3.1 (2.6) million, 25% (18%) of revenue

  • At the end of the reporting period, the Company had 112 (108) employees

(Numbers in brackets refer to the corresponding year-on-year period, unless otherwise mentioned)


Chief Executive Officer Teemu Huuhtanen:

EBITDA positive, stable and predictable performance continues in the first half – it’s now time for revenue growth

The first half of 2021 gives us an opportunity to showcase how our strategic focus areas and the operating initiatives we put in place, have improved our productivity as well as capabilities to scale our business and increase our revenue significantly. We remain confident in our outlook for the full year, reaching at least EUR 40 (27 in 2020) million in revenues and EBITDA positive with a global release of Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales and Blade Runner: Rogue starting in the third quarter of 2021.

Our performance continued both predictable and stable. We have remained EBITDA positive since the first quarter of 2020, while significantly increasing our investments in R&D. In March 2021, we took steps to support our future growth through a successful direct share issue to domestic and international institutional investors in order to enter into new partnerships, sign new intellectual property licenses, finance the development of new games and to support the implementation of the Company’s existing strategy. During the first half we executed on that promise and doubled our investment to EUR 3.6 (1.7) million in R&D, while increasing our intangible assets by EUR 3.6 million. As of June 30, 2021 all intangible assets, including development expenses and license rights, related to The Walking Dead franchise have been fully amortized. Our current intangible asset value of EUR 14.6 (11.0) million is solely related to our technology, upcoming products and licenses related to them.

Our efficiency with a unified infrastructure is starting to show. We initiated streamlining of operations in 2019, with a commitment to improve profitability permanently and not exceed 117 employees. Two years later, in the first half of 2021 alone, we have tested more than 16 different game concepts, and by Q4 we will have three teams working under our New Games umbrella. We remain EBITDA profitable with now almost 60% of our staff working on upcoming games, while our headcount has merely increased from 108 to 112 (since H1 2019). We have delivered on our promise.

With the gaming sector flourishing during COVID-19, many entertainment companies have become very eager to penetrate the games market and forge powerful collaborations to extract additional value from their IPs. Our Strategic Partnerships and outstanding reputation in the licensed games field put us at the top of the list of potential partners, allowing us to continue working with the most renowned licenses.

As expected, our Walking Dead franchise continues strong: six-year-old No Man’s Land and three-year-old Our World are showing longevity and continued profitability. As a result of this, in January–June 2021 our revenue was EUR 12.3 (14.4) million. Our Publishing Operations’ profitability, i.e. the profitability of published games, continued with a permanently improved EBITDA margin at 24% (24%), and was EUR 3.0 (3.4) million. Our achieved relative profitability is excellent to build on and we see it as solid proof that despite paid user acquisition being increasingly challenging, we find ourselves well-suited to succeed in the new reality owing to our licensed games strategy and active brand portfolio management.

We talk a lot about our continued commitment to invest in players first and that our games are a place where players are protected from toxic behaviors such as inappropriate language, bullying, or discrimination. This starts in the workplace, in the culture we are committed to building at Next Games, of applying zero tolerance to discrimination. In the midst of continued and multiple concerning revelations within the games industry on workplace discrimination, I am proud that we have deepened our focus on Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging. Our board and management are diverse in respect of gender, ethnicity and background, and we have also made key hires that lead our DIB group efforts internally. We already have safeguards in place so employees can confidentially reach out for help both within and outside the Company, and we are introducing additional ones. Ultimately our strategy is dependent on intangible assets. Our people create what we bring to our players, and their well-being, freedom of expression as well as feeling of safety is our most valuable equity and also our main focus.

Next Games is committed to a 50:50 gender balance by 2030, and thus to working towards inviting more women and non-binary into the industry. We believe this will in the long term fix the issues we're currently witnessing in the industry. We aim to inspire other companies to follow in our footsteps for a more inclusive and diverse game industry in Finland and globally. We especially encourage open dialogue and a commitment to improve. We need to build a better industry together.

I am extremely thankful to our players for their continued commitment, our team for their relentless focus on success, and our investors for their unwavering support.
We are all looking forward to the new, exciting games to come!


Key Figures

EUR million

Jan-Jun 2021

Jan-Jun 2020

Change

Jan-Dec 2020

Company

Revenue

12.3

14.4

-15%

27.2

Gross Profit

6.3

7.5

-16%

14.3

EBITDA

0.2

0.3

-30%

0.5

Operating Result (EBIT)

-2.2

-1.6

-33%

-3.4

Adjusted Operating Result

-0.3

0.1

-486%

-0.1

Gross Profit %

51%

52%

1ppt

52%

EBITDA %

2%

2%

0ppt

2%

Operating Result (EBIT) %

-18%

-11%

7ppt

-12%

Adjusted Operating Result %

-2%

1%

3ppt

0%

Publishing Operations' Profitability

EBITDA

3.0

3.4

-13%

6.4

EBITDA %

24%

24%

0ppt

24%

Research and Development Key Figures

Investments

2.1

1.7

22%

3.5

Expenditure

3.8

3.3

15%

7.0

Calculation and Reconciliation of Key figures for Publishing Operations’ Profitability and Research and Development can be found in subsequent sections “Publishing Operations” and “Product Development”


Key Figures per Quarter

EUR million

Jan-Mar 2021

Jan-Mar 2020

Change

Apr-Jun 2021

Apr-Jun 2020

Change

Revenue

6.2

7.3

-15%

6.1

7.1

-14%

Gross Profit

3.2

3.8

-15%

3.1

3.8

-18%

EBITDA

0.3

-0.2

254%

-0.0

0.5

-103%

Operating Result (EBIT)

-1.0

-1.2

10%

-1.1

-0.5

-135%

Adjusted Operating Result

0.0

-0.3

103%

-0.3

0.4

-185%

Gross Profit %

52%

52%

0ppt

51%

53%

2ppt

EBITDA %

4%

-2%

6ppt

0%

7%

7ppt

Operating Result (EBIT) %

-17%

-16%

1ppt

-18%

-7%

11ppt

Adjusted Operating Result %

0%

-4%

4ppt

-5%

5%

10ppt


Outlook 2021

Next Games expects revenues to grow to at least EUR 40 million in 2021. The Company is targeting profitable growth with full year EBITDA positive in 2021.


Basis for Outlook

The outlook is based on an estimate that The Walking Dead games are expected to generate revenue on a steady or slightly declining trend. Revenue for Stranger Things is expected to increase during 2021, and Blade Runner will be released in key markets.


Webcast and Phone Conference

We will hold a webcast in English. Next Games’ H1 2021 review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.

The English webcast starts on 13 August 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EEST. You can join by using the following link: https://nextgames.videosync.fi/2021-q2-results

The webcast recording will be available at www.nextgames.com/reports
on the same day.

Phone conference details:

Dial in by calling your location’s phone number a couple of minutes before the start. Confirmation code: 44228703#

Finland: +358 981 710 310

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804

United States: +1 631 91 31422

Additional information:

Annina Salvén
CFO
+358 (0) 40 588 3167
investors@nextgames.com

Certified Adviser: Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, tel. +358 (0) 50 520 4098

Next Games in Short

Next Games is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefine the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games.

Currently Next Games is working on multiple new games based on popular entertainment franchises, including Blade Runner: Rogue for the popular Blade Runner franchise and a mobile game based on Netflix’s Stranger Things. For more information head to www.nextgames.com


Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Kept Falling Today

    Fresh off the news of a downgrade to sell that cost its stock 13% yesterday, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) took another hit on Thursday when analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse effectively downgraded the stock yet again. In response, Virgin Galactic shares closed down 6.3%. What has Credit Suisse feeling less optimistic about Virgin Galactic than the last time it looked at the stock?

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Airbnb climbs following Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest earnings report from Airbnb.&nbsp;

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    They used to say that investors should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It was a reference to a historical pattern, long noticed by investors, that markets frequently swooned in the summer months. From May until October, on average, the S&P 500 has registered an average drop of 1.7%. While this loss is usually subsumed by larger full-year trends, it does affect shorter-term investment decisions. LPL Financial’s chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, however, believes that we’re in for a deeper loss thi

  • Why Meme Stocks Like AMC and GameStop Were All Over the Place Today

    Rumors, lingering sentiment, and news about peers appeared to be driving the movements of four popular titles on Thursday.

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • Wish stock tanks 20% as e-commerce company says demand slowed, costs rose more than expected

    Shares of ContextLogic Inc fell 20% late Wednesday after the parent of e-commerce site Wish said demand for its products slowed, fewer users and active buyers used it, and costs rose more than it had expected.

  • Micron leads semis lower, Chinese stocks plunge, Bitcoin drops below $45K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a

  • Why Array Technologies Jumped 11% Today

    When Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) released its second-quarter report after the bell yesterday, the initial reaction was for shares to drop almost double digits. Prior to today's move, Array shares were down 65% year to date. Array said it now has supply agreements that provide it fixed expenses for 85% of its input costs through the balance of the year, including virtually all of its steel requirements.

  • Merck Spinoff Organon Is Supercheap—and It Just Set a 3.7% Dividend Yield

    The company, Organon (ticker: OGN), was spun off from Merck (MRK) this spring. Organon reaffirmed financial guidance for 2021 that was made at an investor day presentation in May. Organon, as Barron’s Jack Hough noted in his most recent Streetwise column, has the second-lowest price/earnings ratio in the index.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

    Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Tesla Are New Buys, Lead Market Rally; Disney Makes Bullish Earnings Move Late As 5 IPOs Report

    Apple and Tesla flashed buy signals, leading a slim market rally. Disney signaled early entries on strong earnings. Several IPOs reported too.

  • Nio Earnings Top But Beijing's New 5-Year Plan Hits China Stocks

    Nio earnings beat views late Wednesday, with the Tesla China rival offering bullish sales guidance. Nio stock fell Thursday.

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Why Tesla Stock Edged Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.1% at one point on Thursday. The stock's gain is likely driven by a generally bullish day for many growth stocks, as well as news circulating about strong deliveries coming from Tesla's China factory in July. "Tesla makes cars for export in first half of quarter & for local market in second half," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter in response to a tweet about the company's production trends in the important market.