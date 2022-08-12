U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

Next Games Reschedules Publication of Half-Year Review 1 Jan - 30 Jun 2022

Next Games Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • NXXTF
Next Games Oyj
Next Games Oyj

Next Games Corporation Company Release 12 August 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (EEST)

Next Games reschedules publication of its Half-Year Review 1 Jan – 30 Jun 2022 to Wednesday 31 August 2022. The previously planned publication date for the Half-Year Review was 19 August 2022.

The reason for the postponement is integration work relating to the previously announced, completed tender offer for all shares in Next Games by Netflix, Inc., including expansion of Finnish, international and U.S. accounting standards as well as changes in reporting systems, which delays the preparation of the Half-Year Review.

Additional information:

Saara Bergström
Chief Communications Officer
+358 (0) 50 483 3896
press@nextgames.com

Certified Adviser: Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, puh. +358 (0) 50 520 4098

About Next Games

Next Games redefines the way entertainment franchises transform into engaging mobile games with an authentic and social fan experience at the heart. Next Games creates compelling fans-first interactive experiences by combining the stories of well-known movies and TV series with interesting game mechanics. An unwavering focus on fans is at the core of the studio’s development. Next Games has recently been acquired by Netflix as a core internal studio to build games on the Netflix platform. www.nextgames.com


