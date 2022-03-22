U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

Next Gear Growth Partners, a unique private equity & digital growth firm focused on high potential direct to consumer (D2C) businesses, was launched by industry veterans this week.

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas and CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Gear Growth Partners is disrupting the private equity landscape by offering an all-in-one solution for select B2C e-commerce companies. By pairing broad and deep experience in digital marketing and business growth acceleration with years of private equity investment and management expertise, Barton Creek Equity Partners and Varda Partners are excited to offer owners and management teams a compelling opportunity to either partner with a team of growth experts or to exit their business quickly and efficiently.

"In one transaction, business owners can access a complete and flexible team of seasoned B2C growth experts and partially or fully recapitalize their company. For many online e-commerce companies, this will be the perfect solution to accelerating growth while achieving liquidity and risk diversification goals," said Next Gear Growth Partners and Barton Creek Equity Partners Co-Founder Ron Duncan.

"Next Gear Growth Partners brings to bear a complete team of experienced private equity professionals, strategists, digital commerce sales & marketing experts, and other functional area team members who will help plan and operationalize the steps to achieve enhanced growth in the companies with which we work," stated Next Gear Growth Partners and Varda Partners Co-Founder Joe Peterson. "Anchored in Austin, Texas and Charlotte, North Carolina with colleagues across the country, Next Gear Growth Partners is prepared to work with high potential US-based companies, no matter where they are located."

Next Gear Growth Partners is open to investing in and working with companies that participate in a wide variety of sectors and with companies from early stage to $10m in EBITDA. Next Gear is positioned to be quick and flexible; we have no defined investment life horizon and can deploy our capital efficiently.

To determine whether your company or one you work with would be a good fit for Next Gear, visit the Next Gear Growth Partners website at https://nextgeargrowth.com or reach out to one of the principals below at team@nextgeargrowth.com or by calling 512-630-0828.

Ron Duncan
Managing Director, Next Gear Growth Partners

Joe Peterson
Managing Director, Next Gear Growth Partners

About Barton Creek Equity Partners

Barton Creek Equity Partners is an Austin, Texas-based private equity firm investing in family-owned or closely held businesses with compelling growth and improvement opportunities. Barton Creek Equity Partners' principals work closely with management teams to drive business improvements and position portfolio companies for years of continued growth. www.bartoncreekequity.com

About Varda Partners

Varda Partners is a seventy-five person, Charlotte, NC-based online marketing firm. Varda works with client companies to increase sales for their products and services via online marketing efforts, deep data analytics, and proven business optimization strategies. For years, Varda has staked its compensation on the success of its partner companies. www.vardapartners.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-gear-growth-partners-a-unique-private-equity--digital-growth-firm-focused-on-high-potential-direct-to-consumer-d2c-businesses-was-launched-by-industry-veterans-this-week-301508123.html

SOURCE Next Gear Growth Partners

