Next Gen Civic Type R is Ready for Nürburgring Testing

·1 min read

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Development of the best performing Honda Civic Type R ever continues. The all-new Civic Type R will be introduced in 2022. #HondaCivic #TypeR

About Honda
Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight hybrid-electric sedan, and the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 38 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2020, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book.

Honda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American Honda Motor Co., Inc. )
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-gen-civic-type-r-is-ready-for-nurburgring-testing-301391482.html

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

