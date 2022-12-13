U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,016.50
    +24.75 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,230.00
    +213.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,793.00
    +81.25 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,830.00
    +10.10 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.61
    +0.44 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.10
    +6.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0554
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.65
    +2.82 (+12.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2306
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2690
    -0.3460 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,449.70
    +492.80 (+2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.22
    +12.56 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,478.77
    +32.80 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

Next-Gen IDP Company AYR joins BNY Mellon's Accelerator Program to Improve the World of Work

·2 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AYR (formerly Singularity Systems Inc.), the next-generation Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) company, has been selected for BNY Mellon's Accelerator Program. The BNY Mellon program seeks out the best emerging technology companies and collaborates with them to create cutting-edge solutions that address emerging business challenges for the global financial industry.

With its world-class team of scientists and developers, AYR (formerly Singularity Systems) has pioneered new AI techniques that have modernized and democratized Intelligent Document Processing (IDP). The company, headquartered in Princeton, NJ, provides SingularityAI, an award-winning Artificial Intelligence platform enabling enterprises to transform their raw data into actionable insight. Enterprise leaders use SingularityAI to efficiently convert high-volume unstructured content into machine-readable data, enabling real-time decision-making and powering improvements in customer experience and operational agility. (PRNewsfoto/AYR)
With its world-class team of scientists and developers, AYR (formerly Singularity Systems) has pioneered new AI techniques that have modernized and democratized Intelligent Document Processing (IDP). The company, headquartered in Princeton, NJ, provides SingularityAI, an award-winning Artificial Intelligence platform enabling enterprises to transform their raw data into actionable insight. Enterprise leaders use SingularityAI to efficiently convert high-volume unstructured content into machine-readable data, enabling real-time decision-making and powering improvements in customer experience and operational agility. (PRNewsfoto/AYR)

"Across our enterprise, unlocking value from data is an essential component in the products and services we deliver to our clients across the financial economy," said Matt Wells, Managing Director, Global Payments, Markets, Issuer Services, and Treasury Services Operation at BNY Mellon. "We look forward to working with companies like AYR as we explore opportunities for intelligent automation to harness the value from next-gen document and data processing solutions, giving time back to the workforce and improving client satisfaction."

The BNY Mellon Accelerator Program was established to facilitate innovation and collaboration with the fintech ecosystem and its emerging leaders. The Program offers a streamlined approach for testing and validating new technologies and their use cases. With a proof-of-concept-based approach, participants focus on real business problems with the objective of addressing the evolving needs of BNY Mellon's clients. Underpinned by the spirit of entrepreneurship, founders and their teams benefit from opportunities to inform their product roadmaps and better scale their businesses with insights from BNY Mellon leadership, top venture capitalists, and exposure to BNY Mellon's larger ecosystem. The Program is focused on providing exceptional leadership to the technology and financial ecosystem, and supporting companies founded by diverse entrepreneurs.

"The AYR team is honored to be a part of the BNY Mellon Accelerator Program. We are working on solving customer challenges previously considered out of reach," said Tianhau Wu, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at AYR. "With a focus on the innovations from next-generation solutions, we continue to experience a growth in customer interest in the Intelligent Document Processing and automation markets.

About AYR (formerly Singularity Systems Inc.)

With its world-class team of scientists and developers, AYR has pioneered new AI techniques that have modernized and democratized Intelligent Document Processing (IDP). The company, headquartered in Princeton, NJ, provides SingularityAI, an award-winning AI platform enabling enterprises to transform their raw data into actionable insight.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-gen-idp-company-ayr-joins-bny-mellons-accelerator-program-to-improve-the-world-of-work-301699597.html

SOURCE AYR, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Bahamas Told Bankman-Fried to Mint New Crypto as FTX Collapsed, Lawyers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Bahamas government officials worked closely with Sam Bankman-Fried and tried to help him regain access to key computer systems of bankrupt FTX Trading, lawyers for FTX said in a court filing before the failed crypto magnate was arrested on Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nucl

  • Cisco starts layoffs in RTP, beyond

    The technology company is slashing jobs as it looks to remove hundreds of millions worth of expenses from its balance sheets.

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Rivian ‘doesn’t want two battlefronts’ after pulling from Mercedes-Europe deal: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian halting its electric van deal with Mercedes-Benz along with President Biden's plans to ram up EV production across the U.S.&nbsp;

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends

    With a bear market lingering, high inflation persisting, and a recession possibly around the corner, investors are once again looking to Warren Buffett to guide them through a volatile stock market. Buffett has nearly doubled the annual return of the S&P 500 for almost 60 years, as long as he's been running Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). While Berkshire's performance this year is only slightly better than the S&P 500's, there are a number of stocks that Buffett's conglomerate owns that look like good bets going into 2023.

  • Crypto: Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg in Big Trouble

    A new lawsuit accuses a dozen celebrities of contributing to significant financial losses, by promoting non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks

    Antero Resources, Comstock Resources, and Chesapeake Energy are among the top-performing natural gas stocks, surging as much as 80% in the past year as natural gas prices quadrupled.

  • German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary

    BERLIN/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -German automakers and Asian battery suppliers are getting together in Hungary in a multi-billion-dollar marriage of convenience to drive their electric ambitions. The companies are flocking to central Europe, where Viktor Orban's government is defying Western wariness of China and offering generous benefits to host foreign operations and stake Hungary's claim as a global centre for electric vehicles (EVs). Investment in the Hungarian auto industry is being dominated by three countries - Germany, a champion carmaker, plus China and South Korea, EV battery leaders way ahead of European rivals.

  • Oil Traders Pump a Record $500 Million Into One Fund as Prices Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- One oil exchange traded fund pulled in a giant amount of cash last week as some investors piled into the market during its worst rout in months.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks

  • Toyota Is Reportedly Changing Its EV Strategy. Tesla Has a Huge Lead.

    Struggling to gain traction in battery-electric vehicles, Toyota is considering changes for its suppliers.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • King County judge rules against Washington AG in case tied to Albertsons-Kroger deal

    Attorney General Bob Ferguson's lawsuit was filed on Nov. 1, days before Albertsons planned to execute the dividend.

  • Thank China for plunging gasoline prices

    The single-biggest reason for falling oil and gas prices is China’s baffling COVID lockdowns.

  • Just 1 in 3 Americans understands this crucial component of planning smartly for retirement — and that lack of knowledge could prove very costly

    5 charts that show the state of retirement planning in America. Plus, advice from financial advisers on how to plan better and save more for retirement

  • Exclusive-China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources said, in a major step towards self sufficiency in chips and to counter U.S. moves aimed at slowing its technological advances. Beijing plans to roll out what will be one of its biggest fiscal incentive packages over five years, mainly as subsidies and tax credits to bolster semiconductor production and research activities at home, said the sources. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry, which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.

  • 6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee

    Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club....

  • GSK to move back to central London with new HQ

    Six floor office building on New Oxford Street will be workplace for 3,000 staff including CEO

  • Elon Musk should prepare for 'hundreds or even thousands' of arbitration cases, labor lawyer says

    Labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan says she's ready to wage an arbitration war against Musk, if necessary, on behalf of former Twitter employees.

  • Lincoln Electric poised to enter the EV charger market

    It was almost a no-brainer for Lincoln Electric Co. to decide to enter the electric vehicle charger market. The Euclid, Ohio, company is "a world-class manufacturer of power-conversion devices" in the form of arc welders, said Steve Sumner, Lincoln Electric's vice president of corporate innovation. Given Lincoln Electric's well-established supply chain and manufacturing know-how — not to mention its relationships with automakers — the company has reengineered its welders as EV chargers.

  • Oil extends bounce as supply worries rise

    Oil futures rose Tuesday, finding support as the Keystone pipeline remained closed and investors gauged a potential boost to demand from China’s loosening of COVID-19 curbs. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery (CL)   (CL00)   (CLF23) rose 58 cents, or 0.8%, to $73.75 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.