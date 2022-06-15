U.S. markets closed

Next Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market for Higher Education: USD 4.05 billion Growth from 2020 to 2025 | Vendors Adding Innovative Features to Traditional LMS| Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a need for cost-effective LMS for higher education. Hence, colleges and universities are looking for advanced LMS. The next gen LMS has features such as social integration, learning analytics, and efficient accessibility.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Next Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market for Higher Education by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio estimates that the next gen learning management system (LMS) market size for higher education will grow by USD 4.05 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

The global next gen learning management system (LMS) market has no suppliers. Hence, the bargaining power of suppliers was low in 2020 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

The Report offers information on all the Porter's Five Forces. Buy Now to gain insights that will help you improve your business.

Vendor Landscape

The global next gen LMS market for higher education is still in its growth stage. Vendors that offer traditional LMS solutions are adding innovative features to maintain their position in the market. The market has become more fragmented. It is becoming more difficult for end-users to select appropriate products due to the increased number of vendors and a wide variety of LMS solutions available in the market. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Blackboard Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Edmodo, and Growth Engineering.

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a PDF Sample Now 

Market Segmentation

The next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education has been segmented by application into blended learning, content management, CBE, and learning analytics. The blended learning segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Regulators have emphasized blended learning methods in the education industry more than traditional learning methods, which is driving the market.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. The region has a presence of major companies such as SAP, BASF SE, and Bayer AG.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Key Drivers and Trends

The need for cost-effective LMS for higher education will drive the growth of the next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education during the forecast period. Colleges and universities are looking to replace traditional LMS with software as a service (SaaS)-based LMS. Moreover, the need for efficient LMS and the ongoing rise of learning models such as flipped classrooms and CBE have fueled the demand for the next gen LMS.

The increasing learning experiences using SMAC is a trend in the market. Institutions worldwide are using social, mobile, analytics, and cloud (SMAC). SMAC uses technologies that are familiar to the students in everyday learning. This enables students to access the contents of the LMS from anywhere.

Apart from the increasing learning experiences using SMAC, many other trends are also shaping the future of the market. View PDF Sample Report to learn about these trends

Similar Reports

Digital Education Content Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Healthcare Education Solutions Market by Delivery and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Next Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market For Higher Education Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 30%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 4.05 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

29.11

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 56%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Canada, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Blackboard Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Edmodo, Growth Engineering, Instructure Inc., Jenzabar Inc., N2N Services Inc., PowerSchool Group LLC, and Saba Software Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Content management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 CBE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Learning analytics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Blackboard Inc.

  • 10.4 D2L Corp.

  • 10.5 Docebo Inc.

  • 10.6 Edmodo

  • 10.7 Growth Engineering

  • 10.8 Instructure Inc.

  • 10.9 Jenzabar Inc.

  • 10.10 N2N Services Inc.

  • 10.11 PowerSchool Group LLC

  • 10.12 Saba Software Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-gen-learning-management-system-lms-market-for-higher-education-usd-4-05-billion-growth-from-2020-to-2025--vendors-adding-innovative-features-to-traditional-lms-technavio-301566676.html

SOURCE Technavio

