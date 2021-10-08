Next-Gen LMS Market for Higher Education to grow USD 4.05 Bn|Blackboard Inc. and D2L Corp. among Key Growth Contributors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The next-gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education is expected to grow by USD 4.05 billion from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 29.82%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The next-gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education is segmented by application (blended learning, content management, CBE, and learning analytics) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Attractive Opportunities in Next Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market for Higher Education by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The next-gen learning management system (LMS) marketfor higher education report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the need for cost-effective LMS for higher education as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The next-gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education covers the following areas:

Next-Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market For Higher Education Sizing

Next-Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market For Higher Education Forecast

Next-Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market For Higher Education Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Blackboard Inc.

D2L Corp.

Docebo Inc.

Edmodo

Growth Engineering

Instructure Inc.

Jenzabar Inc.

N2N Services Inc.

PowerSchool Group LLC

Saba Software Inc.

Next-Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market For Higher Education Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.82% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blackboard Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Edmodo, Growth Engineering, Instructure Inc., Jenzabar Inc., N2N Services Inc., PowerSchool Group LLC, and Saba Software Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

