Next-Gen LMS Market for Higher Education to grow USD 4.05 Bn|Blackboard Inc. and D2L Corp. among Key Growth Contributors | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The next-gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education is expected to grow by USD 4.05 billion from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 29.82%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The next-gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education is segmented by application (blended learning, content management, CBE, and learning analytics) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Attractive Opportunities in Next Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market for Higher Education by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report and access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters

The next-gen learning management system (LMS) marketfor higher education report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the need for cost-effective LMS for higher education as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The next-gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education covers the following areas:

Next-Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market For Higher Education Sizing
Next-Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market For Higher Education Forecast
Next-Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market For Higher Education Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Blackboard Inc.

  • D2L Corp.

  • Docebo Inc.

  • Edmodo

  • Growth Engineering

  • Instructure Inc.

  • Jenzabar Inc.

  • N2N Services Inc.

  • PowerSchool Group LLC

  • Saba Software Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

  • Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The higher education testing and assessment market has the potential to grow by USD 5.13 billion from 2021 to 2025. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

  • E-learning Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The e-learning market has the potential to grow by USD 147.79 billion during 2021-2025. View Free Sample Report

Next-Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market For Higher Education Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.82%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 4.05 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

29.11

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 56%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Canada, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Blackboard Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Edmodo, Growth Engineering, Instructure Inc., Jenzabar Inc., N2N Services Inc., PowerSchool Group LLC, and Saba Software Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-gen-lms-market-for-higher-education-to-grow-usd-4-05-bnblackboard-inc-and-d2l-corp-among-key-growth-contributors--technavio-301395649.html

SOURCE Technavio

