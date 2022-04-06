U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

Next-Gen Tech Services Provider Strengthens Its Presence in the US, Canada, and Brazil

·2 min read

Brazilian Tech Giant, Daitan, Announces Its Migration to the Encora Brand

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encora Inc, a global, digital product engineering provider announced its subsidiary in Brazil, Daitan, will operate under Encora's global brand name, effective immediately. Daitan's brand migration expands Encora's identity in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, especially in Brazil, where Daitan is headquartered.

(PRNewsfoto/Encora)
(PRNewsfoto/Encora)

"Daitan adds award-winning proprietary technology and software engineering talent to Encora, and we're proud to migrate them under our brand," said Venu Raghavan, CEO, Encora.

Access to the wealth of software engineering talent in Brazil expands Encora's nearshore delivery capabilities. The demand for nearshore services continues to rise because of the tech talent shortage and the importance of real-time communication in Agile Engineering. Scrum teams in Latin America are able to support clients in the U.S. and Canada throughout their workday. The migration of Daitan helps Encora meet the growing demand for nearshore software engineering services.

Since acquiring Daitan in July 2021, Encora's clients have benefitted from Daitan's deep expertise and technical capabilities in AI, Data Engineering, Cloud Native Architecture, and Microservices. The acquisition has grown Encora's customer base and enhanced its domain expertise across the FinTech, HealthTech, Telecommunications, and Cybersecurity industries.

Since joining Encora, Daitan has been able to leverage Encora's global footprint to offer Brazilian talent to a broader scope of clients, worldwide. In the last year alone, Daitan achieved a 33% organic growth rate. This year, Daitan has been named one of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times for the 3rd consecutive year and has been recognized by Brazil's Great Place to Work for the 10th year in a row.

"Joining Encora was a simple decision because leadership is aligned on mission, vision, and values," said Augusto Cavalcanti, CEO, Daitan. "Migration to the Encora brand is the natural next step following the acquisition. This strategic move allows us to achieve our collective goal of delivering business-critical solutions for our clients."

To learn more about Encora and its product engineering services, please visit www.encora.com.

About Encora
Encora, backed by leading global private equity firm Advent International, is the preferred innovation partner to some of the world's leading technology companies. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Encora is an established leader in outsourced product development services. With over 6,700 associates in 40+ offices and innovation labs across Canada, U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Brazil, India, and Asia Pacific, Encora's global talent pool, micro-industry vertical expertise, and proprietary agile engineering capabilities enable clients to improve their speed to impact. For more information, please visit www.encora.com.

Cision

