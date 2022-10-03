U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,593.25
    -8.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,818.00
    +17.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,963.50
    -72.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,671.70
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.12
    +3.63 (+4.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.10
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.41
    +0.37 (+1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9799
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.74
    +0.90 (+2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1205
    +0.0039 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.0990
    +0.3700 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,172.16
    -107.86 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.43
    -8.00 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,825.03
    -68.78 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Next Generation announces partnership with Concordium

·3 min read

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Gen is announcing a partnership with Concordium to deliver world-class IT service and reshape education for students, educators, institutions and businesses.

Next Gen will open up a decentralized platform for anyone who wants to enter the right job market, for businesses who want competent employees, and for educational institutions or educators who want to teach relevant, updated and meaningful curriculums. Next Gen's platform will be for all individuals to turn their passion and dreams into meaningful qualifications and successful lives.

Through DAO-based educational grants, Next Generation will provide access to global qualifications and work to address the needs of neurodivergent students. By easing concerns such as lack of access, availability, and inclusion, Next Generation aims to close the gap between the kind of education students receive and those they, their communities and economies need. Education is a global necessity, in particular due to technology changing the job market, at an exponential rate. The jobs of tomorrow are not taught at the education of today. Next Gen will provide a symbiotic ecosystem that empowers all parties to reach their potential in the world of work.

Using Concordium's unique blockchain technology, which balances privacy with accountability, will ensure that everyone in the world can use Next Generation as an open decentralized infrastructure. This includes SSO solutions, with an ID layer at the protocol level, validated by a third party, which allows people and companies to trust one another while remaining private with zero-knowledge proof.

The partnership with Concordium will allow Next Generation to ensure privacy, security, ease-of-use, and compliance for its partners and users, while coordinating with global educational institutions to implement a curriculum and qualifications framework for lifelong learning.

Lars Seier Christiensen, from Concordium, says: "In my view, the number one focus area to improve the world is education. The second most important is for young people to deploy their education through a meaningful job, where they can gain an income, experience and network to continuously improve their life. So I am delighted for Concordium to partner up with Next Gen, which has exactly these two focus areas. There is a big lack of inclusion when it comes to education globally, and together we can improve this in a safe and trustworthy environment. For me, this is what blockchain is all about, improving life conditions and including more people in the economy in meaningful ways."

And Michael Lundorff-Hansen from Next Gen echoes him, saying: "We are very happy to announce our partnership with Concordium and look forward to utilizing the Concordium ID Layer to protect students, educators and businesses against abuse of their data, in the fight for privacy. Concordium is focused on delivering decentralization and security within their blockchain, while achieving regulatory compliance. We believe in the Concordium values and see them as an ideal partner for this journey."

Contact:

Maria Amalia Rojas 
mar@concordium.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordium/r/next-generation-announces-partnership-with-concordium,c3640902

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/next-generation-announces-partnership-with-concordium-301638706.html

