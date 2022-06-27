U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

Next-Generation Antibody Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Therapeutic Area and Technology

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global next-generation antibody market is expected to reach US$ 12,050. 13 million by 2028 from US$ 5,428. 41 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11. 9% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next-Generation Antibody Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Therapeutic Area and Technology" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232581/?utm_source=GNW
Factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer and growing demand for next-generation antibody therapeutics are boosting the market growth. However, complications associated with the manufacturing and approvals hamper the growth of the next-generation antibody market.

Next-generation antibodies are designed to be more specific and often more potent than traditional monoclonal antibodies. Next-generation antibody strategies are required to engineer a useful therapeutic combining antibody, payload, linker, and conjugation method while ensuring stability, targeted delivery, and limited off-target effects.

The next-generation antibody market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic area, technology, and geography. Based on therapeutic area, the market is bifurcated into oncology and

autoimmune or inflammatory. The oncology segment held a larger share of the market in 2021. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on technology, the next-generation antibody market is segmented into antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, Fc engineered antibodies, antibody fragments and antibody-like proteins, and biosimilar antibody products. The antibody-drug conjugates segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in the coming years. However, the bispecific antibodies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the rise in usage of bispecific antibodies in the treatment of various diseases across the globe.

Globocan statistics, World Health Organization (WHO), International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the next-generation antibody market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232581/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


