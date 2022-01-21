U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,437.00
    -37.75 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,444.00
    -172.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,631.75
    -209.25 (-1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.40
    -12.80 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.60
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    -0.24 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1333
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    25.59
    +1.74 (+7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6770
    -0.4230 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,496.47
    -2,481.86 (-5.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    929.42
    -65.84 (-6.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,377.44
    -395.49 (-1.42%)
     

Next-Generation Batteries Market - 50% Growth to Originate from APAC |LI-ion Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The next-generation batteries market share growth by the LI-ion segment has been significant for revenue generation. This report provides insights on the impact of the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 on market segments. Through these insights, you can safely deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior, which is crucial to gauge segment-wise revenue growth during 2022-2026 and embrace technologies to improve business efficiency.

Attractive Opportunities in Next Generation Batteries Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Next Generation Batteries Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To gain insights on the market contribution of various segments -Download our FREE sample report

Key Next-Generation Batteries Market Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2021-2026: USD 70.25 billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 40.60%

  3. YoY growth rate: 36.53%

  4. Performing market contribution: APAC at 50%

  5. Key consumer countries: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

The next-generation batteries market covers the following areas: Scope

Regional Market Analysis

With 50% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a fast growth rate during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the next-generation batteries market in APAC. Growing demand for consumer electronics will facilitate the next-generation batteries market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., Amprius Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., ISKRA d.o.o, Lenovo Group Ltd., OXIS Energy Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., and ZAF Energy Systems INC are a few of the key vendors.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

Few vendors with key offerings:

  • ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. - The company offers next-generation batteries such as Iron flow battery solution which is durable, scalable, cleaner, safer, and more enhanced.

  • Amprius Technologies - The company offers next-generation batteries such as silicon nanowire batteries which have improved battery performance and can store up to 10 times more lithium compared to graphite.

  • GS Yuasa Corp. - The company offers next-generation batteries such as Traction Batteries and Chargers, Automotive and Motorcycle Batteries, Lithium-ion Batteries for Satellites, Aircraft, and Deep Sea Vessels, and many more.

Download our free sample report to get information on all major vendors with key offerings.

Key Market Driver& Challenge

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers & challenges and their impact on the Key Next-Generation Batteries Market.

  • The growing adoption of EVs in the automotive industry is notably driving the next generation batteries market growth, However, the factors such as safety concerns associated with batteries may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in predicting end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The next-generation batteries market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

To know more about market drivers, trends and challenges -Download our free sample report

Related Reports -
Automotive Batteries Market -The automotive batteries market has the potential to grow by 26.55 million units during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%. Download a free sample now!

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market -The solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) market share is expected to increase by 131.32 MW from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 19.16%. Download a free sample now!

Next-Generation Batteries Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 40.60%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 70.25 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

36.53

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Norway, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., Amprius Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., ISKRA d.o.o, Lenovo Group Ltd., OXIS Energy Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., and ZAF Energy Systems INC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-generation-batteries-market---50-growth-to-originate-from-apac-li-ion-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--17000-technavio-reports-301464034.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • For Netflix, ‘the good old days may be gone,’ analyst says

    Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's fourth quarter earnings, the need to gain more subscribers, and competition in the streaming space.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped, Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq took off like a rocket this morning, and took semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) along for the ride. Just after noon ET, however, the rally started to sputter, and by the time trading for the day was done, not only had the Nasdaq given up all its gains, but Nvidia stock closed down 3.7% for the day. In the case of the Nasdaq as a whole, I fear that investors may have jumped the gun, presuming that after the Nasdaq met the definition for a stock market correction (down 10% from its high), the light would turn green for tech stocks to resume marching higher again.

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Peloton stock plummets after the company halts production of bikes, treadmills

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Akiko Fujita discuss how the market is reacting to Peloton's production pause.

  • Stock market drop 'is an opportunity for some names,' strategist explains

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech, energy and financial sector fund data, commodity futures, and Fed policy makers expecting three interest rate hikes in 2022.

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Plunging This Week

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock is taking the worst drubbing, down 19.7% as of the market close on Thursday. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were sinking 17.2%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) stocks were falling 18.5% and 16.2%, respectively.

  • Peloton stock is crashing on reports it's halting production of bikes and treadmills

    Peloton shares get crushed on reports of a production halt.

  • Stock market could drop another 10% soon: top strategist

    Market bulls should proceed with caution, warns a top strategist at Morgan Stanley.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the fourth trading day in a row, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is falling. Down 3.5% as of 1:35 p.m. ET, Rivian stock actually costs less today than it did at its initial public offering (IPO) two months ago. First and foremost, Rivian is an unprofitable electric truck start-up.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Netflix Dives On Subscriber Guidance; Ugly Market Reversals Teach Painful Lesson

    Another early bounce ended with a sharp market reversal. Wait for this signal before rushing in. Netflix dived late on subscriber guidance.

  • Netflix Plunges After Forecast for New Customers Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. expects to add just 2.5 million subscribers this quarter, a number that falls short of Wall Street’s estimates and would mark the slowest start to a new year for the company in at least a decade. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThaila

  • When no stock-market lead is safe, here’s what history shows the Nasdaq’s near-term returns look like (it’s not pretty)

    Rallies are getting squashed and no lead appears to be safe for the stock market in recent trade. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) intraday reversal on Thursday — when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3% — represented its largest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The disintegration of a big intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction — defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak — for the first time since March 8, 2021, and reflects the fragility of the market as it braces for a regime of higher interest rates and overall less-accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve.

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open lower, Netflix slides after subscribers miss

    Earlier, the Nasdaq dropped another more than 1%, adding to losses after sinking into a correction earlier this week.

  • Netflix shares sink after subscriber outlook misses estimates

    As earnings season ramps up, Netflix kicked the reporting period off for big tech when it unveiled its fourth quarter results after the bell on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Netflix's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Peloton CEO Calls Report Claiming the Company Is Halting Production False

    Peloton co-founder and CEO John Foley late Thursday said a media report that claimed the company is halting all production of its bikes and other connected-fitness products amid lower demand from consumers was false. CNBC, citing internal documents from the company, published an article earlier Thursday that said Peloton wouldn’t manufacture its bikes throughout February and March, halt output of its Tread treadmill beginning next month for six weeks, and produce no Tread+ machines in fiscal 2022. According to CNBC’s report, the company, in a confidential presentation dated Jan. 10, blamed increased competition and consumers balking at the high price of its home fitness gear.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • SoFi stock surge continues on record volume

    SoFi Technologies Inc. shares are soaring for the second-straight day on heavy volume as optimism continues to build for the company's banking ambitions.