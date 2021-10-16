U.S. markets closed

Next-generation Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Adds XT.com Exchange for Immediate Trading

Bitcoin Latinum
·5 min read

Bitcoin Latinum Expands Its Availability and Access on a Global Scale with a Third Exchange Listing

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), the next generation fully insured asset-backed cryptocurrency, will be listed on XT.com, a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange, in November 2021. Now Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) will expand its global reach as it continues to capture digital currency market share on one of the world's leading exchanges. XT.com will be the third crypto exchange to list Bitcoin Latinum. LTNM will be available for trading with BTC and USDT pairs.

Bitcoin Latinum is a fully insured asset-backed cryptocurrency based on the Bitcoin ecosystem. Developed by Monsoon Blockchain Corporation on behalf of Bitcoin Latinum Foundation, LTNM is a greener, faster, and more secure version of Bitcoin, capable of managing massive crypto transactions while being highly efficient in terms of cost and scalability. As a revolutionary new Bitcoin blockchain-based token, LTNM focuses on disrupting high-growth industries like Media, Gaming, Telecommunications, and Cloud Computing.

Improving on Bitcoin's energy-usage concerns, LTNM utilizes a proof-of-stake (PoS) algorithm to achieve consensus, which not only increases the TPS rate of the network but also significantly minimizes the fee. Besides, unlike other crypto assets, LTNM is insured, and backed by real-world and digital assets. Its asset backing is held in a fund model so that base asset value increases over time. It accelerates this asset-backed funds growth by depositing 80% of the transaction fee back into the asset fund that backs the currency. Thus, the more Bitcoin Latinum is adopted, the faster its asset funds grow, creating a self-inflating currency. Furthermore, users and businesses can unlock new revenue streams while lowering their transactional costs. The listing on XT.com highlights the Bitcoin Latinum Foundation's commitment to supporting the growth of a sustainable crypto ecosystem.

Weber Woo, the CEO of XT.com Exchange, shared his view on LTNM's upcoming listing, saying that "We appreciate choosing XT.com as the company's third listing crypto exchange. We are excited to launch LTNM in XT.com, the greener and faster Bitcoin with Proof-of-Stake consensus."

Dr. Donald Basile, Founder of Bitcoin Latinum and CEO of Monsoon Blockchain Corporation expressed his enthusiasm about upcoming listing on LTNM onto XT.com exchange, by stating that "We are very excited about selecting XT.com as our next exchange on our plan to list on most of the major exchanges around the world. This is a milestone event in the history of Bitcoin Latinum and the beginning of an exciting journey to revolutionising digital transactions. In the next few months we will continue to reach wider audiences and improve the acceptance of digital assets across the world."

With over $1.3 billion in trading volume, XT.com is world's first social infused exchange that offer spot, leverage, perpetual trading, and fiat to crypto trading to millions users worldwide. With the listing on XT.com, LTNM intends to reach out to a wider audience of users and investors.

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum is the next generation, fully insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Based on the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Latinum is greener, faster, and more secure, poised to revolutionize digital transactions. Using an energy-efficient Proof of Stake consensus algorithm, Bitcoin Latinum plans to bring better transaction speed, lower fees, and more security to high growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

For more information, please visit https://bitcoinlatinum.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitcoinlatinum

About XT.com

Founded in Seychelles in 2018, XT.COM is the world's first social infused exchange. Operation headquarters is located in Hong Kong. It boasts the global first-class domain name XT.COM, with more than 3 million registered users, over 300,000 monthly active users, and more than 30 million users in the ecosystem. Currently, XT.COM ranks NO.40 on CoinMarketCap, and NO.30 on CoinGecko.

The platform launched various functions, such as exchange trading, OTC trading, margin trading, ETH2.0, contracts, and buy crypto with credit/debit card, etc. XT.COM has 100+ high-quality tokens and 300+ trading pairs.

XT.COM has multiple international communities meeting different needs, including Chinese, English, Korean, Japanese, Vietnamese, Malaysian, Indonesian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, African, Arabian, Turkish, Spanish, and Russian, etc. The members of the Chinese telegram group reach 100k+, the members of the English telegram group 90K+, and the members of Korean telegram group 4K+.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTensupport

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

About Monsoon Blockchain Corporation

Monsoon Blockchain Corporation is the prime developer of Bitcoin Latinum on behalf of the Bitcoin Latinum Foundation. Dr. Donald Basile is the Founder and CEO of Monsoon Blockchain Corporation and Chairman and CEO of Roman DBDR, a NASDAQ listed SPAC company. In April 2021 Roman DBDR agreed to merge with Composecure, a leader in payments technology and an emerging provider of crypto cold storage wallets and three-factor authentication security technology in a $1.2 B transaction. As an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, he has spent more than 20 years immersed in the tech sector, working with a wide range of firms in Crypto, Blockchain, Storage, Security, telecommunications, healthcare, and private equity. Dr. Basile completed both his MS and Ph.D. in electrical engineering at Stanford University.

For more information on Monsoon blockchain corporation, please visit https://monsoonblockchaincorporation.com

FOR EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY; NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE. Any information offered is for educational and informational purposes only and should NOT be construed as a securities-related offer or solicitation or be relied upon as personalized investment advice. Bitcoin Latinum strongly recommends you consult a licensed or registered professional before making any investment decision.

Media contact

Company: Bitcoin Latinum

Contact: Kai Okada, Director of Communications

E-mail: kai.okada@bitcoinlatinum.com

Website: https://bitcoinlatinum.com/

Address: 2100 Geng Road, Palo Alto, California 94303, USA

Telephone: +1 800-528-0985

SOURCE: Bitcoin Latinum


