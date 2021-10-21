U.S. markets open in 8 hours 15 minutes

Next-generation Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) to List on Changelly

Bitcoin Latinum
·3 min read

Bitcoin Latinum Continues Massive Momentum With Changelly integration

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), the next generation insured asset-backed cryptocurrency, continues to gain momentum and expand its global acceptance as it announced today it will be listed on Changelly and Changelly PRO. Users can exchange LTNM for other 200+ digital assets at floating rates using Changelly. The official trading is expected to start at the beginning of Dec 2021.

Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency based on the Bitcoin ecosystem. Developed by Monsoon Blockchain Corporation on behalf of Bitcoin Latinum Foundation, LTNM is a greener, faster, and more secure version of Bitcoin, capable of managing massive crypto transactions while being highly efficient in terms of cost and scalability. As a revolutionary new Bitcoin blockchain-based token, LTNM focuses on efficiently serving high-growth industries like Media, Gaming, Telecommunications, and Cloud Computing.

Improving on Bitcoin's energy-usage concerns, LTNM utilizes a proof-of-stake (PoS) algorithm to achieve consensus, which not only increases the TPS rate of the network but also significantly minimizes the fee. Besides, unlike other crypto assets, LTNM is insured, and backed by real-world and digital assets. Its asset backing is held in a fund model so that base asset value increases over time. It accelerates this asset-backed funds growth by depositing 80% of the transaction fee back into the asset fund that backs the currency. Thus, the more Bitcoin Latinum is adopted, the faster its asset funds grow, creating a self-inflating currency. Furthermore, users and businesses can unlock new revenue streams while lowering their transactional costs. The listing on Changelly exchange highlights the Bitcoin Latinum Foundation's commitment to supporting the growth of a sustainable crypto ecosystem.

Changelly team commented that "We're very excited to see how Bitcoin Latinum will continue to empower their vision, and gain further outreach with our outstanding community."

Dr. Donald Basile, Founder of Bitcoin Latinum and CEO of Monsoon Blockchain Corporation expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming listing of LTNM onto Changelly, by stating that "we are very excited adding the widely used Changelly crypto intermediary platform as we continue an exciting journey to revolutionising digital transactions. In the next few months, we will be announcing other exchanges to reach wider audiences and improve the acceptance of digital assets across the world."

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum is the next generation, insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Based on the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Latinum is greener, faster, and more secure, poised to revolutionize digital transactions. Using an energy-efficient Proof of Stake consensus algorithm, Bitcoin Latinum plans to bring better transaction speed, lower fees, and more security to high growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

For more information, please visit https://bitcoinlatinum.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitcoinlatinum

About Changelly

Changelly provides an ecosystem of products and services that enables customers to have a one-stop-shop experience when engaging with crypto.

Operating since 2015, Changelly acts as an intermediary between crypto exchanges and users, offering access to 200+ cryptocurrencies that can be effortlessly exchanged within 10 minutes on desktop and on the go via Changelly mobile app.

In 2020, Changelly branched out to accommodate the needs of traders. Changelly PRO has been built as a platform focused on the customer's needs, effectively enabling retail buying and selling of digital tokens and coins. Piggy-backing on the great support system found within Changelly, Changelly PRO will provide the community with high limits, effective pricing, fast execution and 24/7 live support.

For more information, please visit https://changelly.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Changelly_team

FOR EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY; NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE. Any information offered is for educational and informational purposes only and should NOT be construed as a securities-related offer or solicitation or be relied upon as personalized investment advice. Bitcoin Latinum strongly recommends you consult a licensed or registered professional before making any investment decision.

Media contact

Company: Bitcoin Latinum

Contact: Kai Okada, Director of Communications

E-mail: kai.okada@bitcoinlatinum.com

Website: https://bitcoinlatinum.com/

Address: 2100 Geng Road, Palo Alto, California 94303, USA

Telephone: +1 800-528-0985

SOURCE: Bitcoin Latinum



