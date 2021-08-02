U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,398.89
    +3.63 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,944.22
    +8.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,730.96
    +58.28 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.72
    +3.48 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.12
    -2.83 (-3.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.30
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.53
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1871
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    -0.0630 (-5.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3889
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2750
    -0.3400 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,748.32
    -1,327.06 (-3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.14
    +11.25 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.72
    +49.42 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,781.02
    +497.43 (+1.82%)
     

The next generation of global payments: Afterpay + Square

Dana Stalder
·5 min read

Sunday was a big day in fintech: Afterpay has agreed to merge with Square. This agreement sets two of the most admired financial technology companies in recent history on a path to becoming one.

Afterpay and Square have the potential to build one of the world’s most important payments networks. Square has built a very significant merchant payment network, and, via Cash App, a thriving high-growth consumer payment service. However, these two lines of business have historically not been integrated. Together, Square and Afterpay will be able to weave all of these services together into a single integrated experience.

Afterpay and Cash App each have double-digit millions of consumers, and Square’s seller ecosystem and Afterpay’s merchant network both record double-digit billions of payment volume per year. From the offline register and the online checkout flow to sending money in just a few taps, Square and Afterpay will tell a complete story of next-generation economic empowerment.

As Afterpay’s only institutional venture investor, I wanted to share some perspective on how we got here and what this merger means for the future of consumer finance and the payments industry.

Afterpay and Square have the potential to build one of the world’s most important payments networks.

Critical innovations in fintech

Every five to 10 years, the global payments industry undergoes a critical innovation cycle that determines the winners and losers for the next several decades. The last major transition was the shift to NFC-based mobile payments, which I wrote about in 2015. The major mobile OS vendors (Apple and Google) cemented their position in the global payments stack by deftly bridging the needs of the networks (Visa, Mastercard, etc.) and consumers by way of the mobile devices in their pockets.

Afterpay sparked the latest critical innovation cycle. Conceived in a living room in Sydney by a millennial, Nick Molnar, for millennials, Afterpay had a key insight: Millennials don’t like credit.

Millennials came of age during the global mortgage crisis of 2008. As young adults, they watched their friends and family lose their homes by overextending on mortgage debt, bolstering their already lower trust for banks. They also have record levels of student debt. Therefore, it’s no surprise that millennials (and Gen Z right behind them) strongly prefer debit cards over credit cards.

But it’s one thing to recognize the paradigm shift and quite another to do something about it. Nick Molnar and Anthony Eisen did something, ultimately building one of the fastest-growing payments startups in history on their core product: Buy now, pay later … and never any interest.

Afterpay’s product is simple. If you have $100 in your cart and choose to pay with Afterpay, it will charge your bank card (typically a debit card) $25 every two weeks in four installments. No interest, no revolving debt and no fees with on-time payments. For the millennial consumer, this meant they could get the primary benefit of a credit card (the ability to pay later) with their debit card, without the need to worry about all the bad things that come with credit cards — high interest rates and revolving debt.

All upside, no downside. Who could resist? For the early merchants, virtually all of whom relied on millennials as their key growth segment, they got a fair trade: Pay a small fee above payment processing to Afterpay, get significantly higher average order values and conversions to purchase. It was a win-win proposition and, with lots of execution, a new payment network was born.

The rise of Afterpay
The rise of Afterpay

Image Credits: Matrix Partners

Imitation is the greatest form of flattery

Afterpay went somewhat unnoticed outside Australia in 2016 and 2017, but once it came to the U.S. in 2018 and built a business there that broke $100 million net revenues in only its second year, it got attention.

Klarna, which had struggled with product-market fit in the U.S., pivoted their business to emulate Afterpay. And Affirm, which had always been about traditional credit — generating a significant portion of their revenue from consumer interest — also noticed and introduced their own BNPL offering. Then came PayPal with “Pay in 4,” and just a few weeks ago, there has been news that Apple is expected to enter the space.

Afterpay created a global phenomenon that has now become a category embraced by mainstream players across the industry — a category that is on track to take a meaningful share of global retail payments over the next 10 years.

Afterpay stands apart. It has always been the BNPL leader by virtually every measure, and it has done it by staying true to their customers' needs. The company is great at understanding the millennial and Gen Z consumer. It’s evident in the voice, tone and lifestyle brand you experience as an Afterpay user, and in the merchant network it continues to build strategically. It's also evident in the simple fact that it doesn’t try to cross-sell users revolving debt products.

Most importantly, it's evident in the usage metrics relative to competition. This is a product that people love, use and have come to rely on, all with better, fairer terms than were ever available to them than with traditional consumer credit.

Consumer loyalty and frequency drives powerful network effect, securing the lifetime value of a consumer
Consumer loyalty and frequency drives powerful network effect, securing the lifetime value of a consumer

Image Credits: Afterpay H1 FY21 results presentation

Square + Afterpay: The perfect fit

I’ve been building payment companies for over 15 years now, initially in the early days of PayPal and more recently as a venture investor at Matrix Partners. I’ve never seen a combination that has such potential to deliver extraordinary value to consumers and merchants. Even more so than eBay + PayPal.

Beyond the clear product and network complementarity, what’s most exciting to me and my partners is the alignment of values and culture. Square and Afterpay share a vision of a future with more opportunity and fewer economic hurdles for all. As they build toward that future together, I’m confident that this combination is a winner. Square and Afterpay together will become the world’s next generation payment provider.

Why Square is shelling out $29B to snag BNPL player Afterpay

Recommended Stories

  • European Factories Hire Workers at Record Pace to Fill Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Euro-area factories are hiring new workers at record pace to keep up with persistently strong orders.Job creation was particularly pronounced in Germany and Austria last month, according to an IHS Markit survey of purchasing managers. Manufacturers continued to face substantial supply-chain bottlenecks and passed on rising costs to customers.With economies around the world recovering fr

  • REFILE-TREASURIES-Yields lower on soft manufacturing report, inflation concerns

    The benchmark 10-year yield was down 5.3 basis points at 1.1856% in morning trading, continuing a pattern of declines playing out since the spring. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was at -1.185% after reaching as low as -1.194%, its latest record low, as investors priced in higher inflation expectations. Traders will learn more context later on Monday when the Treasury announces its funding plans for the third quarter.

  • Fired Executive Says Deutsche Bank’s DWS Overstated Sustainable-Investing Efforts

    The bank’s asset-management arm has struggled to define and implement an ESG strategy, according to its former sustainability chief and internal emails and presentations.

  • Supply chain crunch threatens to derail Germany's economic recovery

    A record supply crunch in German factories threatens to derail the industrial powerhouse’s recovery as its car giants are hit hardest by shortages and soaring prices. Almost two-thirds of industrial firms in Europe’s biggest economy faced supply bottlenecks and delivery issues in the second quarter - shortages that could scupper Germany’s rebound, the Munich-based Ifo institute warned. The share of industrial companies struggling with supply chain issues surged from 45pc to 64pc - well above the

  • Banished Chinese Bitcoin Miners Look to the West, and Far Beyond

    One lesson Chinese miners have learned from the ban: Don't put all your eggs in one basket.

  • Oil prices fall after weaker China activity reading

    Oil futures start August on a softer note after weaker-than-expected data on activity in China and as traders assess OPEC production levels.

  • Vingroup collaborates with Arcturus Therapeutics to establish a manufacturing facility in Vietnam for Arcturus’ mRNA Covid-19 vaccine

    HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 2 August 2021 - Supported by the Vietnamese Government and Health Ministry, Vingroup (HOSE: VIC) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) announced a...

  • Semiconductor stocks are rallying — and they still look like bargains

    Stellar earnings are propelling chip makers' shares, which trade cheaply compared with the broader stock market.

  • XPeng's stock rallies after record July delivery data, Nio's stock slips

    Share of Xpeng Inc. rallied 4.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported July deliveries that more than tripled from a year ago and rose 22% from the previous month, to mark a second-straight monthly record. Fellow China-based EV maker Nio Inc.'s stock slipped 0.2% ahead of the open, after July deliveries more than doubled from a year ago but slipped 1.9% from June. XPeng said late Sunday that it delivered 8,040 EVs in July, up 228% from a year ago and

  • Marathon Digital to Buy $121M of Mining Machines From Bitmain

    The contract is for 30,000 Antminer S19J Pro machines, the company said in a statement.

  • General Electric gains amid 1-for-8 reverse split debut

    Shares of General Electric traded higher on Monday as the industrial giant’s 1-for-8 reverse stock split became effective.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Novavax, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NVAX) Share Registry?

    Every investor in Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to John Paulson

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to John Paulson. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Paulson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to John Paulson. John Paulson is an American billionaire hedge fund manager who oversees […]

  • What are the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now?

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to What are the 5 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now? Merely a day after the United States Department of Commerce released growth numbers that indicated that the US […]

  • Square to acquire Afterpay in $29B all-stock deal

    Square is acquiring Afterpay in a $29 billion all-stock deal. Wedbush Analyst Moshe Katri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Amazon Stock?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock price slid nearly 8% on July 30 after the e-commerce and cloud giant posted its second-quarter numbers. Its revenue growth fell short of analysts' expectations, and it provided lower-than-expected revenue guidance for the third quarter. Amazon's decline weighed down other e-commerce and cloud stocks, since it's considered a bellwether of both markets.

  • August Is Actually A Great Month If You Own These 8 Stocks

    August is feared as one of the worst months for the S&P 500 — and for good reason. But investors still find ways to make big money.

  • Why ON Semiconductor Stock Just Jumped 14%

    Shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) are up a solid 14% in 11 a.m. EDT trading Monday after the semiconductor manufacturer crushed analyst expectations for Q2 earnings -- and didn't do half bad on sales, either. Expected to report a $0.49 pro forma profit on $1.62 billion in sales in fiscal Q2 2022, ON Semiconductor instead posted earnings of $0.63 per share on sales of $1.67 billion this morning. Actual earnings when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) were only $0.42 per share -- but even this was a big improvement over Q2 last year, when ON Semiconductor broke even.