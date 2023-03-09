Next Generation Network OSS and BSS Global Market Report 2023-2028: Positive Impact on Return on Investment Fuels Demand

Company Logo

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Network OSS and BSS Market by Infrastructure, Components, Applications, and Services 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Building upon coverage for over sixteen years, the report Next Generation Network OSS and BSS Market by Infrastructure, Components, Applications, and Services 2023 to 2028 provides the most comprehensive coverage of NGN OSS/BSS including opportunities driven by 5G, data analytics, and IoT.

Select Report Findings:

The overall global NGN OSS/BSS market will reach $91.2 billion by 2028

Authentication and authorization will reach $9.8 billion globally by 2028

Billing automation and settlement will reach $8.7 billion globally by 2028

NGN OSS/BSS in mobile networks will reach $53.3 billion globally by 2028

Global 5G networks will account for $13.1 billion of NGN OSS/BSS by 2028

NGN OSS/BSS support for IoT solutions will reach $23.7 billion globally by 2028

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers and issues related to the technical and business aspects of the next-generation OSS BSS market, deployments, and operations issues, and quantitative analysis with forecasts for anticipated growth through 2028 including the following emerging areas:

IoT Platforms, OSS and Billing, Data Management

5G Operations Support including Network Slicing Management

Mobile Edge Computing including Infrastructure, Apps, and Services

The report includes specific recommendations for Next Generation Network OSS BSS vendors, CSPs, Enterprise, and infrastructure suppliers for 5G and IoT systems and solutions.

Questions answered in the report include:

What changes will take place in the OSS/BSS vendor landscape?

How will NGN affect current OSS/BSS architecture and modules?

How will emerging technologies impact the legacy OSS/BSS systems?

How will NGN OSS/BSS systems need to support the Internet of Things (IoT)?

What kind of transformation will take place in legacy OSS/BSS to the next generation systems?

What will be the implications of NGN OSS/BSS in terms of managing telecom business operations?

What are the impacts on managed and cloud services including social media, business intelligence, and analytics?

The Next Generation Network OSS BSS market provides capabilities that have become an absolute requirement for Communication Service Providers (CSP) of all types including integrated legacy carriers (fixed, wireless, and cable/Internet), Multiple System Operators (MSO), and Over-the-Top (OTT) providers.

When we first began coverage of the Next Generation Network OSS BSS market in 2007, it was driven largely by two things: (1) The need to consolidate operational support and billing as well as (2) Prepare for next-generation IP-based networks and services. While these are still two very important reasons for CSPs to leverage NGN OSS BSS platforms, there are now many more reasons:

Fifth Generation (5G) Cellular: Requirements for Next Generation Network OSS BSS market support for Network Slicing in 5G, both in terms of administration of slice allocations (including SLA) as well as billing for slices and usage. CSPs will also require Next-Gen OSS BSS for support of massive IoT systems enabled by 5G.

Internet of Things (IoT): Presenting many issues and opportunities, IoT will require operational support for intermediation between networks and systems. In addition, IoT Billing and Settlement represents a significant near-term growth area for the Next Generation OSS BSS market. Longer-term, IoT Authentication and Authorization and the use of Blockchain will also emerge as a key area reliant upon NGN OSS.

Next-Generation Apps and Services: As a result of 5G in particular, there will be many next-generation services, many of which will be highly immersive such as the Virtual Reality market. New business models will emerge for VR and other next-gen apps that will require Next Generation Network OSS BSS support. For example, CSPs will need to support virtual identity as well as bridge the virtual and real worlds with Mixed Reality offerings. These areas will require operational support.

Report Benefits:

Technical evaluation of OSS and BSS in next-generation networks

Identify market potential by service components of OSS/BSS functions

Understand the market dynamics regarding legacy vs. next generation

Understand the drivers and timing for evolution to next-generation OSS/BSS

Understand opportunities for NGN OSS/BSS in support of IoT networks and data

Identify companies and their services, products, and solutions for next-generation OSS/BSS

Identify emerging technologies, third networks, and standards supporting solutions for next-generation OSS/BSS

Recognize the opportunities for next-generation OSS across many different service, solution and product categories

Detailed market forecasts for OSS/BSS including IoT Billing, Settlement, Authentication, and Authorization 2023 to 2028



1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 What is Next Generation Network?

2.2 NGN vs. Existing Networks

2.2.1.1 Packet Network

2.2.1.2 Transport Technologies

2.2.1.3 Independent Technologies

2.2.1.4 Unfettered Access

2.2.1.5 Mobility

2.3 What is NGN OSS BSS?

2.4 NGN OSS BSS Market Drivers

2.4.1 Increasing Interests from Telecom Operator and Solution Vendors

2.4.2 Enhanced Performance with Access Technologies

2.4.3 Reduction of Excessive Dependency on Vendor Solution

2.4.4 Positive Impact on Return on Investment

2.5 NGN OSS BSS Market Challenges

2.5.1 Requirement of Large-Scale Capital Expenditure to Deploy the Solution

2.5.2 Operational Challenges

2.5.3 Integration of Private Networks and Applications with Public Networks

2.5.4 Quality of Service Disparities

2.5.5 Regulatory Challenges including National Security and Competitive Policies

2.5.6 Carrier Business Models, NGN Challenges, and Role of CSPs

3.0 Legacy vs. Next Generation OSS and BSS

3.1 NGN OSS BSS

3.1.1 NGN OSS BSS Functions and Components

3.1.2 NGN OSS BSS Architecture

3.2 NGN OSS BSS Stakeholder Roles

3.3 NGN OSS BSS Managed Service Model

3.4 NGN OSS Architecture

3.5 Legacy OSS Architecture

3.5.1 Telecommunication Management Network

3.5.1.1 TMN 4-layer Model

3.5.1.2 FCAPS Model

3.5.2 Simple Network Management Protocol

3.5.3 Common Management Information Protocol

3.6 Frameworx

3.6.1 Framework to Integrate Customization Demands

3.6.2 NGOSS Terminology

3.6.3 Technology Neutral Architecture

3.7 Core Framework

3.7.1 The Application Framework

3.7.2 Business Process Framework

3.7.3 Information Framework

3.7.4 NGOSS Compliance Tests

3.7.5 The NGOSS Lifecycle

3.7.6 APIs and Interfaces

3.7.7 OSS/J

3.7.8 Middleware

3.7.9 Service Delivery Platforms

3.8 Service Oriented Architecture

3.8.1 Service Oriented Application Protocol

3.8.2 Web Services

3.8.3 Extensible Markup Language

3.8.4 Enterprise Application Integration

3.8.5 Enterprise Service Bus

3.8.6 Model-Driven Architecture

3.8.7 Information Technology Infrastructure Library

4.0 Important NGN OSS/BSS Technology Considerations

4.1 Fifth Generation Cellular

4.2 Artificial Intelligence

4.3 Big Data and Telecom Analytics

4.4 Computing Evolution

4.4.1 Cloud Computing

4.4.2 Multi-Access Edge Computing

4.4.3 Next Generation Computing

4.5 Datacenter Evolution

4.6 Device Evolution

4.6.1 Connected Devices

4.6.2 Embedded Intelligence

4.6.3 Wearable Technology

4.7 Digital Transformation of Smart Infrastructure

4.7.1 Smart Homes

4.7.2 Smart Buildings

4.7.3 Smart Cities

4.7.4 Smart Workplace

4.8 Immersive Technologies

4.8.1 Augmented Reality

4.8.2 Virtual Reality

4.8.3 Mixed Reality

4.8.4 AR, VR, MR, and Big Data

4.8.5 Haptic Internet

4.9 Internet of Things and Machine to Machine

4.9.1 IoT BSS to Manage Complexity and Monetization

4.9.2 Smart Revenue Sharing Model

4.9.3 IoT OSS BSS Architecture

4.10 Network Operator Infrastructure Evolution

4.10.1 Network Function Virtualization and Software Defined Networks

4.10.2 Carrier Ethernet and Lifecycle Orchestration

4.10.3 Wireless Network Evolution

4.10.3.1 Wide Area Network Evolution

4.10.3.2 Low-Power Wide Area Networks

4.10.4 Wireless Network Optimization

4.10.4.1 The Move to Heterogeneous Networks

4.10.4.2 Self Organizing Networks (SON)

4.10.4.3 Next Generation Radio Access Networks

4.11 Service Delivery Evolution

4.11.1 Over the Top Service Delivery Model

4.11.2 Programmable Telecom, Open Source, and Telecom APIs

4.12 Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial Segments

4.12.1 Industrial Automation and Robotics

4.12.2 Teleoperation, Digital Twins, and Cloud Robotics

4.13 Technology Convergence

5.0 NGN OSS/BSS Value Chain Analysis

5.1 Legacy OSS BSS and the Multi-Vendor Market

5.2 NGN OSS Market: Plug N Play

5.3 NGN ISS BSS M&A Analysis

5.4 NGN OSS BSS Solutions and Offerings

5.4.1 OSS BSS Managed Services

5.4.2 OSS BSS COTS Products

5.4.3 Pure OSS/BSS Vendors

5.4.4 Composite Vendors

5.4.5 Core Strength BSS Vendor

5.4.6 Core Strength OSS Vendor

5.5 Legacy OSS to NGN OSS BSS Transformation

6.0 Cloud-based Billing for Telecom Companies

6.1 Cloud Creates Opportunities for OSS/BSS

6.2 Transformation Journey to Cloud Billing

6.3 Cloud versus On-Premise Billing

6.4 Billing Platform Features

6.5 Telecom Billing Service Types

7.0 Telecom Cloud Billing Case Studies

7.1.1 Convergent Billing Solution

7.1.2 Next Generation Billing Solution Implementation

7.1.3 Telecom Resellers Connect Integrated Billing

7.1.4 Prepaid and Post-paid Real-time Billing and Customer-Care System

7.1.5 End-to-End Charging and Billing Solution for Wireless Broadband

8.0 NGN OSS/BSS Company and Solution Analysis

9.0 NGN OSS BSS Market Forecast 2023 - 2028

10.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

11.0 Appendix One: 5G Network Slicing Market Analysis and Forecasts

12.0 Appendix Two: 5G IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts

13.0 Appendix Three: IoT Billing & Settlement Market Analysis and Forecasts

Accedian

Accenture

Advanced VoIP

advantage360

AdvOSS

Alcatel-Lucent

Amdocs

Aricent

Aruba Networks

ASC technologies

Ascom Network Testing

AsiaInfo

Astellia

Avotus

Azure Solutions

Bill Perfect, Inc.

BSG Clearing Solutions

CBOSS

Centina Systems

Cerillion Technologies

Cherwell

Cisco

Comarch

Comptel Corporation

Convergys

CSG International

CustomCall Data Systems

cVidya

Digital Route AB

Dorado Software

Elitecore Technologies

Enghouse Networks

Ericsson

ETI Software Solutions

Evolving Systems

EXFO

Formula Telecom Solutions

GE

H2O by Overgroup

Hewlett-Packard

Huawei Technologies

IBM

InfoGix

Infovista

INOC

Intec

Intraway Corporation

ItsOn

Juniper Networks

Kapsch CarrierCom

Level 3 Communication

LogiSense

LogNet System

Matrixx Software

MaxBill

MDS

MEF

MegaSoft

Metratech

MindCTI

Mobinets

MycomOSI

Nakina Systems

Netadmin Systems

NetBoss Technologies

NetCracker Technology

Netformx

Neural Technologies

NMSWorks Software

Nokia Networks

Ontology Systems

OpenCloud

Openet

OpenVault

Operax

Oracle

OSSera

Overture Networks

Peter Service

RAD

RAO Infosystems

Redknee

Ribbon Communications

Sandvine

SAP

SevOne

Sicap

Sigma Systems

Skyline Communications

Sonus Networks

Spirent

Subex

SynchronOSS

Tail-f Systems

Telarix

Telco Systems

TEOCO

TIA

UBIqube

Ushacomm

VAS-X

Ventraq (NetPlus)

Veryx technologies

VPIsystems

WebNMS

Xalted

XINTEC

Xura

ZIRA Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

