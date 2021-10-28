U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,590.02
    +38.34 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,652.02
    +161.33 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,420.44
    +184.60 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.48
    +40.99 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.62
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.30
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1689
    +0.0083 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0400 (+2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    +0.0046 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4540
    -0.3560 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,607.38
    +668.93 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,450.65
    +31.27 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Next Generation of Omnilert Desktop Alert Combines High-Visibility Alerts with Interaction for Expanded Reach, Engagement and Increased Organizational Safety

·2 min read

LEESBURG, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert, pioneers of the emergency mass notification market and trusted partner to thousands of institutions, introduces yet another innovation and expansion to their comprehensive set of services with the release of Omnilert Desktop Alert, version 2.0.

In a time of crisis — be it an extreme weather update, a hazardous maintenance issue or a potential active shooter incident — it's critical that information reach everyone who may be impacted by the event as quickly as possible. This also means reaching people where they are, on the devices they use and on the devices they see and hear. It also means interacting with constituents, giving them ways to call for help, providing information to prevent or better manage an unfolding situation and receiving targeted guidance.

Omnilert Desktop Alert combines high-visibility alerting to wall-mounted and desktop displays with the delivery of its safety app onto shared and private desktops. The result is a product that combines two fundamental capabilities into one seamless service.

Improved Reach — Extending Omnilert's industry-leading, multi-channel messaging to wall-mounted displays posted in an organization's hallways and common spaces, as well as onto the desktop monitors in shared spaces or a subscriber's desktop. These messages are delivered with an audible alert and shown full-screen with interleaved text and graphics automatically displayed as a "slide-show" to maximize the visibility and impact of the communication.

Improved Engagement — Pushing the Omnilert Safety App to the desktop and enabling an array of interactive capabilities. Unlike traditional desktop alerting systems, subscribers can provide preventative information through "Tipping," call for help with the Panic Button, access up-to-date safety resources and engage in two-way communication with the safety team.

"This next generation of Desktop Alert gives our customers more effective ways to improve the safety of their people, by taking a traditionally one-way system and giving it interactive powers," said Dave Fraser, CEO at Omnilert. "Our goal is not only to extend the value of an existing infrastructure by alerting to desktops and high-visibility displays, but to add a vital, preventative capability through the ability to interact," Fraser continued.

For more information on the full suite of Omnilert offerings, including its award-winning AI-driven Gun Detection system, please visit us at Omnilert.com.

Media Contact
Janis Kupferer
322431@email4pr.com
303-981-2459

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-generation-of-omnilert-desktop-alert-combines-high-visibility-alerts-with-interaction-for-expanded-reach-engagement-and-increased-organizational-safety-301411345.html

SOURCE Omnilert

Recommended Stories

  • Why Phunware Shares Are Rising Today

    Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced its Digital Front Door solution is now available on the Epic App Orchard marketplace. Digital Front Door enables hospital systems and clinicians to contextually engage with their patients and visitors via mobile while providing optimal care, driving operational efficiency and ensuring patient satisfaction. ”With almost a third of the Electronic Health Record (EHR) market and more than 40% of all hospital beds, Ep

  • Software Maker Informatica Opens Below IPO Price in Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Data-management software provider Informatica Inc. fell as much as 5.1% before making modest gains in its trading debut after pricing its initial public offering at the bottom of a marketed range.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe company’s shares, which sold for $29 each in the IPO, opened trading in New York Wednesday at

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Bumble Stock?

    Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) recently generated a lot of buzz after two developments jolted the online dating company's stock. First, Bumble's stock hit its highest levels in more than a month on Oct. 21 after Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google reduced its Play Store fees for subscription-based apps. Bumble and its larger rival Match (NASDAQ: MTCH) both generate most of their revenue from subscription fees.

  • Square Inc.’s CFO Talks Bitcoin, Afterpay and Cash App

    Amrita Ahuja believes that the internet is likely to have a ‘native’ currency, and that bitcoin is the strongest contender.

  • Let's Retrace the Charts of Ray-Tracing Nvidia

    A bullish move is continuing to play out in this name known for graphics and artificial intelligence technology.

  • Understanding Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Keeping Sensitive Data Private in the Blockchain

    Photo by Clint Adair on Unsplash The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The advent of blockchain technology has brought with it a myriad of benefits. Having a public, immutable ledger, agreed upon by everyone in the network, allows for all sorts of applications, from the transfer of wealth between individuals to tracking ownership of digital art. However, because the ledger is publ

  • How to use SharePlay on iOS 15

    How to get started and make the most of your SharePlay sessions on iOS 15.

  • How Facebook plans to build its metaverse

    Facebook unveiled a series of new moves in augmented and virtual reality on Thursday, as part of its longer-term effort to help build a "metaverse" that will bring physically distant people closer together.Between the lines: Facebook has said this is its next major push, but it comes as the company is under intense scrutiny for how it is managing the impact of its existing services.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The co

  • Yugabyte stores up $188M more for its open-source distributed SQL database model, now valued at $1.3B+

    Today, a company called Yugabyte, which has built an open-source distributed SQL database model to help handle all that volume, is announcing that it has raised $188 million at a valuation of over $1.3 billion -- a big round of funding and big valuation that underscore the market demand for better tools, and the demand that Yugabyte is in particular is seeing. The Series C is being led by Sapphire Ventures, with Alkeon Capital and Meritech Capital, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, and previous backers Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Dell Technologies Capital, and Wipro Ventures, all also participating, among other unnamed backers. Wells Fargo is one of Yugabyte's key commercial customers, alongside Kroger, Hudson River Trading, Plume and other organizations that handle large amounts of data in their businesses, and in particular are looking for SQL-based solutions that can be used across multi-cloud, heterogeneous environments.

  • Google is giving Android on tablets another shot

    The updated interface is available as a developer preview now and will be rolling out in devices early next year.

  • More Than 1 Million People Are on the Waitlist for Robinhood's Crypto Wallet

    Robinhood is one of a few brokerage firms that allows cryptocurrency investing. The app's users can gain crypto exposure through Robinhood Crypto, LLC -- and trading in cryptocurrencies accounts for a large portion of the brokerage firm's revenue. Because so many of Robinhood's investors are interested in virtual coins, it's not surprising that the company is expanding its crypto offerings.

  • iOS 15.1: Apple finally releases delayed ‘SharePlay’ feature alongside other new updates

    Apple has finally introduced SharePlay, one of the flagship featues in its new iPhone operating system, in its latest update. The feature allows people to watch content such as films or even workouts together, in a FaceTime call. It was announced in the summer, but Apple said in August that it would be delayed.

  • Analyst Report: Twilio Inc.

    Twilio is a communications-platform-as-a-service company that allows software developers to integrate messaging and communications functionality into existing or new applications via application programming interfaces and software development kits. The firm’s Programmable Communications Cloud addresses several use cases, including Programmable Voice to make and receive phone calls, Programmable Messaging for SMS and MMS delivery, and Programmable Video, which allows developers to embed video functionality in mobile and web applications.

  • Microsoft Comes Close to Surpassing Apple as World’s Most Valuable Company

    The software giant produced another stellar earnings report, driven by accelerating demand for cloud computing services and surprising resiliency in PC demand.

  • NFT Ticketing Gets Boost With Mobile App From YellowHeart

    The New York-based startup is integrating art and collectibility into event ticketing.

  • New Adobe Photoshop Feature to Support NFT Verification on Marketplaces

    Adobe will roll out a 'prepare as NFT' option in preview by the end of the month.

  • Self-driving startup Aurora taps Pixar veterans to make a more realistic virtual world for testing

    Aurora, the autonomous vehicle startup scheduled to make its debut on Nasdaq next week, is turning to a team of Pixar veterans to help make the computer simulation tool used to test and train its self-driving system more like the real world. The three-person computer graphic imagery startup Colrspace, which has been operating in stealth, is joining Aurora's perception team. Aurora will also own Colrspace's IP, specifically technology that combines CGI and machine learning.

  • Adobe's Project Strike a Pose uses AI to pose your models for you

    One of the highlights of Adobe's annual MAX conference is its so-called "Sneaks" session, where the company shows off some of its most cutting-edge research projects. At this year's MAX, one of the most interesting sneaks is Project Strike a Pose. Project Strike a Pose then lets you use another photo of another model in the right pose as an example and the software -- powered by Adobe's Sensei AI platform -- will automatically generate a new image with the original model in that same pose.

  • LIVE DEMO: This Trading Platform Could Supercharge Your Trading

    The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The rise of retail trading over the last several years has led to a dramatic increase in the number of trading platforms that provide access to institutional-quality trading tools. However, with so many platforms out there, it's difficult to know which to use for your trading. This week, Benzinga is proud to present an exclusive demo with one

  • Hackers use Venmo app to drain retired Boynton Beach couple's bank account

    Hackers use Venmo app to drain retired Boynton Beach couple's bank account