Next Generation Sequencing Market Size 2022 | Future Growth Prospects, Top Companies Analysis, Dynamics and Regional Segmentation Forecast to 2027

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·4 min read
Estimated Growth USD 8843.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.0%

Pune, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market research report gives an insight of worldwide business analysis with top players operating in the industry and future competitive scenarios. The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market report made by our experts is completely great research which includes the growth of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), shares, revenue in past and future possibilities with consideration of challenges and opportunities. Also, the report includes detailed segmentation based on product type, application, geographical regions, countries with possible development and risks in these areas.

NGS is a technology in which millions and billions of DNA strands can be sequenced through massive parallelization. This technique is also known as high throughput sequencing.

The impact of the driving factors is expected to overcome the effect of restraints. Moreover, the utilization of cloud computing in NGS for data management and untapped emerging economies are expected to provide new market opportunities to NGS manufacturers in the near future.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/19671770

The global Next Generation Sequencing market size is projected to reach USD 8843.5 million by 2027, from USD 5002 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2021-2027.

The topmost companies in the Next Generation Sequencing market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS). These strategies will let the key players to cover their business limits and increase their position in the market. The following are some of the key players in the market:

Key Players includes: -

  • Illumina

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Pacific Biosciences of California

  • Beijing Genomics Institute

  • Qiagen

  • Roche

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Perkinelmer

  • Genomatix

  • PierianDx

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Gatc Biotech

  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories

  • DNASTAR

  • Biomatters

  • Partek

  • New England Biolabs

  • Myriad Genetics

  • Macrogen

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19671770

Market Segmentation: -

Next Generation Sequencing market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Next Generation Sequencing report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

  • Targeted Sequencing

  • Whole Exome Sequencing

  • Whole Genome Sequencing

Segment by Application

  • Academic & Government Research Institutes

  • Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Biotechnology Companies

  • Hospitals & Clinics

Regional Analysis:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/19671770

Reasons to Procure this Report: -

The research would help top administration/policy makers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways

1. The report provides Next Generation Sequencing market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim

2. The research includes the Next Generation Sequencing market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on upcoming development rates of each segment

3. Next Generation Sequencing market analysis benefits investors know the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats

4. This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors, and plan their position in the business

5. The study helps evaluating Next Generation Sequencing business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies' information to channel their investments.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Next Generation Sequencing Breakdown Data by Type

5 Next Generation Sequencing Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Purchase this Report (Price 3900 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/19671770

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Name: Ajay More Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com


